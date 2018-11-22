PM Dancila: Must consider boosting bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and R.of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Viorica Dăncilă, la şedinţa comună de guverne: Această întâlnire este deosebit de importantă

Premierul României, Viorica Dăncilă, a declarat că şedinţa comună a guvernelor României şi R. Moldova reprezintă o întâlnire deosebit de importantă, mai ales că se desfăşoară în an centenar, an în care… [citeste mai departe]

Adevărul Live, ora 14.00: Varujan Vosganian, despre conflictul între coaliţia PSD-ALDE şi Iohannis

Varujan Vosganian, vicepeşedinte al ALDE şi purtător de cuvânt al formaţiunii, vorbeşte, la Adevărul Live, de la ora 14.00, despre decizia lui Klaus Iohannis a nu-i accepta ca miniştri, pentru moment,… [citeste mai departe]

Zimbrii au revenit în sălbăticia Munţilor Carpaţi după două secole de la dispariţia lor. Povestea noului coridor ecologic

Zimbrii proveniţi din rezervaţiile din Germania şi România au fost eliberaţi în sălbăticie, în Munţii Poiana Ruscă, după mai multe luni în care… [citeste mai departe]

Marilen Pirtea, PNL: Guvernarea PSD-ALDE își demonstrează adevăratele intenții și neputințe prin tăieri la educație și cercetare

„Măsura arată, cu certitudine, apariția spectrului austerității, mai ales în domeniile esențiale pentru dezvoltarea și modernizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis BLOCHEAZĂ schimbările din Guvern până după 1 Decembrie: Nu se va întâmpla nimic până atunci! Această guvernare e un carusel

Klaus Iohannis anunță că până după 1 Decembrie nu va semna nicio propunere de revocare a vreunui ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Şoferul din Negreşti Oaş care a ucis o bunică, o mamă şi o fetiţă de 3 ani circula cu peste 100 de km/h. El provine dintr-o familie care are lucrări la autostrada din județul Constanța – video

Trei… [citeste mai departe]

Andrian Candu știa din timp despre demisia guvernatorului BNM Sergiu Cioclea

Sergiu Cioclea i-a prezentat lui Andrian Candu cererea de demisie cu mult înainte de a anunța public despre depunerea mandatului. Iată ce a scris Sergiu Cioclea în cererea de demisie din funcția de guvernator al BNM. [citeste mai departe]

Regenerarea urbană închide două școli

CET Hidrocarburi a informat consumatorii că, din 22 noiembrie, ora 7:30, până pe 23 noiembrie, ora 19, va sista furnizarea energiei termice pentru apă caldă și încălzire în partea stângă a zonei Micălaca. Această sistare – necesară executării unor lucrări în cadrul proiectului de regenerare urbană, conform celor de la… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis REFUZĂ orice modificare în Guvern până la 1 decembrie. Preşedintele respinge noile propuneri de miniştri

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat, joi, că nu va lua o decizie în ceea ce priveşte cea de-a doua remaniere guvernamentală, privind portofoliile de la Transporturi… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis anunta ca “in aceasta saptamana nu va exista nicio schimbare de ministri”

In conditiile in care in urma cu cateva ore s-a aflat ca Lucian Sova a demisionat de la Transporturi, iar social-democratii aveau doua noi propuneri de ministri – una tocmai pentru Ministerul Transporturilor, in persoana lui Mircea… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila: Must consider boosting bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and R.of Moldova

PM Dancila: Must consider boosting bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and R.of Moldova

Bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova need to be boosted, said on Thursday at the start of the the two countries' Government sitting.

"It is with great pleasure that we host today, in Bucharest, a new joint sitting of the Romanian and . (...) I consider this meeting to be a highly important one, especially that it takes place in the , a year in which Romania celebrates 100 years since the . (...) In this special year, we must consider boosting bilateral, economic

Joint meeting of Romanian and Moldovan governments on Thursday in Bucharest

18:25, 21.11.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday will preside in Bucharest a joint meeting of the Romanian and Moldovan governments, to be attended including by her Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip, and ministers from areas of shared interest.The officials will approach the current stage and future…

PM Dancila says official statistics prove gov't measures right, economic growth sustainable

13:06, 15.11.2018 - Data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) suggesting that Romania's economic growth sped up significantly in Q3 2018, having advanced 1.9pct compared with Q2 2018, indicate that the measures taken by the government are correct, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the beginning of a…

PM Dancila says Army is a fundamental institution of the state, contributing decisively to Romania's credibility in the world

20:17, 25.10.2018 - The Army is a fundamental institution of the state, which decisively contributes to Romania's credibility around the world, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday."The Army is a fundamental institution of the state, which contributes in a decisive manner to Romania's credibility…

PM Dancila to meet Turkey's President Erdogan

10:47, 15.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, within a visit that the Romanian PM is paying to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.  "Today, I will start a visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and…

PM Dancila highlights importance of bilateral strategic partnership at meeting with Korea's General Assembly Speaker

22:17, 11.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday had a meeting with the Speaker of the General Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang, in which context she highlighted the special attention paid by the Government in Bucharest in implementing the strategic partnership between the two countries, in…

China committed to actively deepening bilateral relationship with Romania (charge d'affaires Tu Jiang)

10:11, 28.09.2018 - China is committed to actively deepening its bilateral relationship with Romania, on Thursday said the ad interim charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bucharest, Tu Jiang.  "China and Romania are indeed close friends and good partners. (...) China commits itself to actively deepening…

Romanian, Spanish Prime Ministers discuss economic exchanges, Schengen

19:46, 06.09.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Spain, met on Thursday with President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez; the two officials discussed economic exchanges, road and rail infrastructure cooperation and Romania's bid to join the Schengen, the government…

Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs-meeting with Algerian Minister of Relations with Parliament

19:37, 06.09.2018 - The Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs, Monica Gheorghita, had a meeting on Thursday with the Algerian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Mahdjoub Bedda, who is on an official visit in Bucharest, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Viorel Ilie, the Minister for Relations…


