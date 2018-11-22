PM Dancila: Must consider boosting bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and R.of Moldova

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday will preside in Bucharest a joint meeting of the Romanian and Moldovan governments, to be attended including by her Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip, and ministers from areas of shared interest.The officials will approach the current stage and future…

- Data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) suggesting that Romania's economic growth sped up significantly in Q3 2018, having advanced 1.9pct compared with Q2 2018, indicate that the measures taken by the government are correct, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the beginning of a…

- The Army is a fundamental institution of the state, which decisively contributes to Romania's credibility around the world, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday."The Army is a fundamental institution of the state, which contributes in a decisive manner to Romania's credibility…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, within a visit that the Romanian PM is paying to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. "Today, I will start a visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday had a meeting with the Speaker of the General Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang, in which context she highlighted the special attention paid by the Government in Bucharest in implementing the strategic partnership between the two countries, in…

- China is committed to actively deepening its bilateral relationship with Romania, on Thursday said the ad interim charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bucharest, Tu Jiang. "China and Romania are indeed close friends and good partners. (...) China commits itself to actively deepening…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Spain, met on Thursday with President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez; the two officials discussed economic exchanges, road and rail infrastructure cooperation and Romania's bid to join the Schengen, the government…

- The Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs, Monica Gheorghita, had a meeting on Thursday with the Algerian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Mahdjoub Bedda, who is on an official visit in Bucharest, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Viorel Ilie, the Minister for Relations…