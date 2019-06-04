PM Dancila meets Juncker and Timmermans; the two hail Government's support for European project

Stiri Recomandate

„Termenul de realizare a lucrării de la momentul începerii acesteia este de maxim 12 luni. Pe timpul șantierului de reabilitare, podul va fi complet închis circulației publicului. Lucrările de reabilitare a Podului vechi din orașul Lipova sunt realizate în cadrul proiectului «Reabilitare pod metalic peste râul… [citeste mai departe]

Care este domeniul din România în care a crescut cel mai mult costul orar al forţei de muncă. Motivul este unul incredibil, însă vacanţele prea dese ale elevilor au provocat acest dezechilibru. [citeste mai departe]

Trupa de circ a familiei de romi Romanes nu va efectua anul acesta un turneu în toată Franţa, ca de obicei, deoarece nu a găsit spaţii pentru cortul de 300 de persoane în care îşi ţine spectacolele,… [citeste mai departe]

Seltos oferă detalii de design exterior sofisticate, cum ar fi capota lungă, un aspect puternical barei frontale și linii ascuțite inserate în caroserie. Linia robustă a plafonului, îmbinată curamele geamurilor care se îngustează către partea posterioară a automobilului,… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara și Novi Sad (Serbia), care în anul 2021 vor fi Capitale Culturale Europene, vor dezvolta o serie de proiecte comune cu scopul atragerii a cât mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătorii CCR au stabilit, marți, data la care se vor pronunța cu privire la valabilitarea referendumului.CCR a dat termen 12 iunie pentru validarea referendumului. Potrivit legii, plenul Curţii Constituţionale decide cu o majoritate de două treimi asupra valabilităţii referendumului.Hotărârea Curţii Constituţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Magistrala 5 de metrou, Drumul Taberei – Eroilor, va fi gata în luna decembrie în acest an după 8 ani de lucrări, a declarat Dumitru Şodolescu, directorul general al Metrorex, care a anunţat şi un nou plan de investiţi… [citeste mai departe]

Rerendumul pe justiţie, validat pe 12 iunie. Aceasta este decizia pe care a luat-o astăzi Curtea Constituţională a României în ceea ce priveşte validarea rezultatelor referendumului pentru Justiţie din 26 mai. Articolul Rerendumul pe justiţie, validat pe 12 iunie apare prima dată în GAZETA de SUD . [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile promit lucrări de regularizare a cursurilor de apă Ministrul apelor şi pădurilor, Ioan Deneş, în comuna gălăţeană Corod afectată de inundații. Foto: Maria Măndiță Ministrul apelor şi pădurilor, Ioan Deneş s-a aflat astăzi în zonele afectate… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila meets Juncker and Timmermans; the two hail Government's support for European project

Publicat:
PM Dancila meets Juncker and Timmermans; the two hail Government's support for European project

and Vice-President of the , Jean-Claude Juncker and ,hailed the "European approach" of and the 's support for the European project, on the occasion of their meeting on Tuesday in Brussels, informs the Executive's press office.

According to a press release of the Government, during the meeting, they also discussed the results of the elections to the .

" thanked for the excellent activity so far of the Romanian presidency…

