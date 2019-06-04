PM Dancila meets Juncker and Timmermans; the two hail Government's support for European project

PM Dancila meets Juncker and Timmermans; the two hail Government's support for European projectPublicat:
The President and Vice-President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker and Frans Timmermans,hailed the "European approach" of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Romanian Government's support for the European project, on the occasion of their meeting on Tuesday in Brussels, informs the Executive's press office.
According to a press release of the Government, during the meeting, they also discussed the results of the elections to the European Parliament.
"President Juncker thanked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila for the excellent activity so far of the Romanian presidency…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Dancila to leave for Brussels, where she is to meet EC President, First Vice-President
16:44, 03.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday will pay a visit to Brussels, where she is set to meet the President and First Vice-President of the European Commission, and also the leader of the Party of European Socialists."Starting this afternoon I will pay a working visit to Brussels where I…
President Iohannis to participate next Tuesday in informal meeting of European Council
13:05, 24.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels next Tuesday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will focus on assessing the results of the European Parliament elections from May 23 to 26. The leaders of the EU member…
PM Dancila calls Timmermans's letter inappropriate politicking
17:12, 15.05.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the first Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans to send a new letter to Romania two weeks before the elections to the European Parliament, according to Agerpres."I have not yet answered Mr Frans…
EPP summit in Sibiu, with Iohannis, Merkel, heads of European Council, EC, EP among guests
22:12, 16.04.2019 - Heads of state and gov't, EPP parties' leaders, presidents of the European Council Donald Tusk, of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, are invited to attend the European People's Party summit due in Sibiu on 9 May, ahead of the EU Summit,…
PM Dancila announces she will pay visit to Brussels on Tuesday
17:23, 19.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday announced, in the beginning of the Government meeting, that she will pay a visit to Brussels in the afternoon, to preside, alongside other European officials, the Tripartite Social Summit and to open a debate on what Europe means for the citizens."This…
PM Dancila announces she will pay a visit to Brussels on Tuesday
17:09, 19.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday announced, in the beginning of the government meeting, that she will pay a visit to Brussels in the afternoon, to preside, alongside other European officials, the Tripartite Social Summit and to open a debate on what Europe means for the citizens."This…
Gov't, European Commission's collaboration addressed by Viorica Dancila and Frans Timmermans
09:48, 12.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, on Monday night had a meeting at the Victoria Palace (gov't seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest, the two high officials addressing the collaboration between Romania's government and the European Commission,…
Prime Minister Dancila, European Commission First Vice-President Timmermans meet in Brussels
17:26, 06.03.2019 - AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday was welcomed by the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, in the context of a working visit by the Romanian Premier in Brussels.Also on Wednesday, Viorica Dancila is…