PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects

Premieră la Ateneul Național din Iași (20.04.2019): ”O scrisoare pierdută”, de Ion Luca Caragiale, în regia lui Ovidiu Lazăr (promo eveniment Alex Aciobăniței)

În anul în care Ateneul din Iași a primit recunoașterea națională,… [citeste mai departe]

De-a râsu-plânsu! Preşedintele FRF nu crede că România poate organiza Cupa Mondială, deşi a participat la demersurile oficiale

Preşedintele FRF, Răzvan Burleanu, care a făcut parte din delegaţia României de la Salonic, unde s-a semnat Memorandumul pentru organizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele la Olimpiada de Tehnologia Informației 2019 în județul Alba, înainte de contestații

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean a transmis rezultatele Olimpiadei de Tehnologia Informației 2019, înainte de contestații.  Secțiunea TIC Clasa a IX/-a Nume prenume elev/ Unitatea școlară/ Profesor/ Premiu… [citeste mai departe]

A adormit la volan şi a ieșit cu maşina pe contrasens. ACCIDENT GRAV la Florești. O femeie, transportată la spital

O femeie de 43 de ani a ajuns la spital cu comoție cerebrală, în urma unui grav accident, care s-a produs în satul Prodănești, raionul Florești.Potrivit oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

Debut cu dreptul pentru antrenorul Marius Opric: Metalurgistul Cugir – FC Avrig 3-0 (0-0)

Metalurgistul Cugir s-a reabilitat astăzi, sub Drăgana, învingând cu scorul de 3-0 (0-0) cu FC Avrig, antrenorul Marius Opric debutând astfel cu dreptul. “Roș-albaștrii” veneau după două eșecuri la rând, motiv pentru care… [citeste mai departe]

5 milioane de leagăne, retrase de pe piaţa din SUA, după ce mai mulți bebeluși au murit sufocați

Leagănul ucigaş a fost retras din magazine, după ce, în Statele Unite, 32 de bebeluşi au murit sufocaţi în leagănul 'Fisher Price, Rock'n Play Sleeper'. Astăzi compania a retras toate cele 5 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Cristoiu anunţă un nou CUTREMUR politic: După europarlamentare, PSD o va schimba pe Viorica Dăncilă

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a ajuns la manete și, influențată de camarila pe care și-a creat-o, s-a distanțat de liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, afirmă Ion Cristoiu. Jurnalistul a declarat la… [citeste mai departe]

Olimpiada de Tehnologia Informației. REZULTATELE înainte de contestații

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Alba a transmiste rezultatele elevilor participanți la Olimpiada de Tehnologia Informației 2019, din 13.04.2019, înainte de contestații. Nume și prenume/Unitatea școlară/Clasa/Profesor/Total/Premiul Secțiunea TIC 1 BĂRĂIAN… [citeste mai departe]

Arsenal confiscat de vameşii maramureşeni

În data de 9.04.2019, în jurul orelor 23:00, s-a prezentat pe sensul de intrare în România prin Biroul Vamal de Frontieră Sighet, autoturismul marca VW Amarok, înmatriculat în Ucraina, condus de un cetăţean ucrainean având domiciliul în Ucraina. În urma controlului vamal efectuat, inspectorii vamali au descoperit… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects

Publicat:
carried out a meeting on Friday with China's , occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in Romania.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of Government of the Central and - China cooperation format ('16+1'), which was held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

According to a Government release sent to AGERPRES, on this occasion, topics of interest included…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


