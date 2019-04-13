PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Premierul Viorica Dancila a avut vineri, în marja unui summit Europa Centrala și de Est – China, desfașurat în Croația, o întrevedere cu omologul sau chinez Li Keqiang, cu care a discutat, printre altele, despre exporturile de produse agricole românești catre China sau…

- Premierul Viorica Dancila a avut, vineri, o intrevedere cu premierul chinez, Li Keqiang, in cadrul careia si-a afirmat interesul pentru implicarea unor companii chineze in proiecte de tip parteneriat public privat si pentru deschiderea unui centru de medicina traditionala chineza in Romania. Intalnirea…

- Reuniunea sefilor de guvern in formatul 16+1 Premierul, Viorica Dancila, a reafirmat astazi, la Dubrovnik, interesul României pentru cresterea investitiilor europene în proiectele Formatului de cooperare 16+1 dintre tarile central-europene si de est si China. Premierul român a participat,…

- Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday participated in the opening of a business and trade forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the side-lines of a summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - China 16 + 1 co-operation format, where a website of the 16+1 SME management…

- Prim ministrul Viorica Dancila a avut astazi, 11 aprilie 2019, la Dubrovnik, o intrevedere cu Andrej Plenkovi , prim ministrul R. Croatia, cu prilejul participarii la Summit ul cooperarii intre statele din Europa Centrala si de Est si China 16 1.In cadrul reuniunii, cei doi prim ministri au avut un…

- Students and graduates of higher education are invited to apply as of Wednesday, for the 200 seats available in the Government, ministries, institutions and authorities of the central public administration, during the 7th edition of the Official Internship Programme of the Executive.According…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will pay a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, occasion on which she will attend the plenary session of the the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and carry out bilateral meetings with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and First Vice-President…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, occasion on which she highlighted the interest to further develop the relations in areas such as agriculture, tourism, healthcare,…