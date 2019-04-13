PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects

PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projectsPublicat:
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Friday with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in Romania.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of Government of the Central and Eastern European Countries- China cooperation format ('16+1'), which was held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
According to a Government release sent to AGERPRES, on this occasion, topics of interest included…
