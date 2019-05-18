PM Dancila calls for respect of traditional values, asks for decency in promoting messages in public space

Stiri Recomandate

Avertizare medicală! Cât de sănătos este de fapt să mănâncăm roşii cu brânză

Avertizare medicală! Cât de sănătos este de fapt să mănâncăm roşii cu brânză

Roșiile sunt fructe acide, iar ca oricare dintre fructe, conțin zaharuri. Brânza în schimb, sunt o sursă bună de proteină dar și de grăsimi. Cele două combinate, roșiile cu brânza, sau zaharurile și grăsimilie, nu au un efect… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis somează CNA să-i aprobe difuzarea unui spot electoral în regim de „anunț de interes public”

Iohannis somează CNA să-i aprobe difuzarea unui spot electoral în regim de „anunț de interes public”

„Acest spot are în vedere informarea și creșterea gradului de conștientizare a importanței referendumului” Administrația Prezidențială a solicitat vineri, 17 mai a.c., în numele Președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Rovana Plumb prezice scandal la mitingul PSD din Târgoviște: Gruparea de gherilă ne urmărește peste tot. Probabil vor veni și mâine

Rovana Plumb prezice scandal la mitingul PSD din Târgoviște: Gruparea de gherilă ne urmărește peste tot. Probabil vor veni și mâine

Candidatul care deschide lista PSD la europarlamentare, Rovana Plumb, a declarat sâmbătă, la Realitatea TV, că se așteaptă ca… [citeste mai departe]

Lider PNL anunță un protest inedit în fața Vioricăi Dăncilă: Vă promit show!

Lider PNL anunță un protest inedit în fața Vioricăi Dăncilă: Vă promit show!

Liderul senatorilor PNL, Florin Cîțu, spune că va protesta, duminică, la un eveniment la care participă premierul Viorica Dăncilă, liberalul spunând că a fost exclus din lista vorbitorilor la insistențele PSD.„Este oficial! Sunt speriati!… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Mexicului, anunț important făcut în această seară la Buzău

Ambasadorul Mexicului, anunț important făcut în această seară la Buzău

Sute de buzoieni au venit în această seară la Muzeul Județean, în primele ore ale celei de a treia ediții a Nopții Muzeelor, eveniment ce se va prelungii până la miezul nopții. Anul acesta evenimentul a avut un caracter internațional grație participării… [citeste mai departe]

Tariceanu urges voters not to take ballot papers for referendum

Tariceanu urges voters not to take ballot papers for referendum

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Saturday communicated to the organizations of the party he leads to urge citizens not to take the ballots for the referendum, as that is tantamount to turnout at the… [citeste mai departe]

EUROVISION 2019 | A început finala! Ce piese intră în concurs și care sunt țările favorite la câștigarea trofeului

EUROVISION 2019 | A început finala! Ce piese intră în concurs și care sunt țările favorite la câștigarea trofeului

EUROVISION 2019. Sâmbătă, la Tel Aviv, are loc finala concursului muzical Eurovision. 26 de țări se luptă pentru trofeu. România a ratat calificarea în finală,… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: PSD doesnt matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything

Iohannis: PSD doesnt matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything

President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Judo – Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, medalii de aur la Cupa României!

ULTIMA ORĂ! Judo – Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, medalii de aur la Cupa României!

  Judoka Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, de la CSM Focșani 2007, au câștigat, astăzi, 18 mai, medaliile de aur la Cupa României, care are loc la Poiana Brașov. Bogdan Drâmbă s-a impus la 60 kg., iar Lariș Borș, la 66 kg. Ambii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Dancila calls for respect of traditional values, asks for decency in promoting messages in public space

Publicat:
PM Dancila calls for respect of traditional values, asks for decency in promoting messages in public space

on Saturday called for the respect of traditional values and symbols, asking for "decency in promoting messages in public space".

The prime minister emphasizes that the denigration of national symbols and their association in a defamatory manner, as well as the radicalization of the public talk, contribute to the division of society and seriously harm Romania's image.

"I have always worn and will proudly wear the national ie [Romanian traditional blouse, ed.n.], one of the most beautiful metaphors of the Romanian soul. Our ancestors have passed down…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Dancila calls Timmermans's letter inappropriate politicking

17:12, 15.05.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the first Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans to send a new letter to Romania two weeks before the elections to the European Parliament, according to Agerpres."I have not yet answered Mr Frans…

Deputy PM Birchall meets US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Brownback

13:29, 11.05.2019 - Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults and authorities…

PM Dancila announces that consolidation works of Constanta Casino are to be unblocked;investment estimated at 112 million lei

16:47, 08.05.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that, within the Government meeting, a decision is to be made regarding the unblocking of some consolidation and restoration works of the Casino in Constanta, with the investment being estimated at 112 million lei."Today, we are making…

PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania

20:14, 25.04.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted."The head of the Government…

PM Dancila says automotive industry is one of the key sectors for economic growth

13:24, 18.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila underscored on Monday that the automotive industry is of of the key sectors for economic growth and the new investment projects of Ford company represents a sign of confidence in the Romanian economy and a premise for the development of the entire region according to…

Tenis: Rafael Nadal - Kyrgios ''este lipsit de respect fata de public, de adversar si de sine insusi''

16:46, 28.02.2019 - Nick Kyrgios ''nu este baiat rau, dar este lipsit de respect fata de public, de adversar si de sine insusi'', a declarat tenismanul spaniol Rafael Nadal, invins de jucatorul australian in optimile de finala ale turneului ATP de la Acapulco (Mexic), scrie EFE. Nadal, numarul 2 mondial,…

Iohannis calls 2019 national budget budget of national disgrace, vows to refer it to court

12:33, 22.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Friday says he will refer the 2019 budget draft bill to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).  "I will refer today to the CCR the 2019 budget, the budget of national disgrace," Iohannis told journalists at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

PM Dancila on Constantin Brancusi National Day: A day when we honour the sculptor, visionary, genius

17:16, 19.02.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says in a message on Constantin Brancusi National Day that February 19 is a tribute to the great Romanian artist who carried with him all over the world the Romanian national identity, adding that it is a day that we honor "the sculptor, the visionary, the genius, the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 mai 2019
Bucuresti 14°C | 28°C
Iasi 15°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 24°C
Timisoara 13°C | 25°C
Constanta 16°C | 26°C
Brasov 12°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 220.240,80 720.240,80
II (5/6) 6 12.235,60 -
III (4/6) 182 403,37 -
IV (3/6) 3.800 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 981.068,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 mai 2019
USD 4.2658
EUR 4.7621
CHF 4.2197
GBP 5.4436
CAD 3.1616
XAU 176.289
JPY 3.8876
CNY 0.6169
AED 1.1614
AUD 2.934
MDL 0.2369
BGN 2.4349

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec