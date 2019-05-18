PM Dancila calls for respect of traditional values, asks for decency in promoting messages in public space

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the first Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans to send a new letter to Romania two weeks before the elections to the European Parliament, according to Agerpres."I have not yet answered Mr Frans…

- Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults and authorities…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that, within the Government meeting, a decision is to be made regarding the unblocking of some consolidation and restoration works of the Casino in Constanta, with the investment being estimated at 112 million lei."Today, we are making…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted."The head of the Government…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila underscored on Monday that the automotive industry is of of the key sectors for economic growth and the new investment projects of Ford company represents a sign of confidence in the Romanian economy and a premise for the development of the entire region according to…

- Nick Kyrgios ''nu este baiat rau, dar este lipsit de respect fata de public, de adversar si de sine insusi'', a declarat tenismanul spaniol Rafael Nadal, invins de jucatorul australian in optimile de finala ale turneului ATP de la Acapulco (Mexic), scrie EFE. Nadal, numarul 2 mondial,…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Friday says he will refer the 2019 budget draft bill to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). "I will refer today to the CCR the 2019 budget, the budget of national disgrace," Iohannis told journalists at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says in a message on Constantin Brancusi National Day that February 19 is a tribute to the great Romanian artist who carried with him all over the world the Romanian national identity, adding that it is a day that we honor "the sculptor, the visionary, the genius, the…