PM Dancila attends signing of Brasov - Comarnic motorway financing contract, voices hopes deadlines will be met

- In prezența premierului Viorica Dancila și a ministrului Transporturilor, Razvan Cuc, au demarat lucrarile pentru execuția sectorului de autostrada Rașnov – Cristian și a drumului de legatura cu profil de autostrada care asigura descarcarea traficului rutier spre municipiul Brașov. Acest segment va…

- Cod galben de vreme severa imediata pentru județul Brașov, valabil de la 17-05-2019 ora 16:10, pana la 17-05-2019, ora 18:00, in zona de munte a județului Brașov, la peste 1800 de metri altitudine. Afectate vor fi urmatoarele orașe și localitați: Brașov, Sacele, Zarnești, Codlea, Rașnov, Prejmer, Predeal,…

- Pilotul avionului de mici dimensiuni prabusit miercuri dupa-amiaza in zona barajului Siriu este un cunoscut om de afaceri din Cluj. Mihai Covaciu este un dezvoltator imobiliar care a investit masiv in constructia de apartamente in Brasov, Rasnov si Cluj. Informația a fost publicata de stiripesurse.ro.…

- Trafic restrictionat pe DN 1 si pe Autostrada Soarelui Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Române informeaza ca pe DN 1, între kilometri 102 si 106, în localitatea Comarnic, judetul Prahova, se vor executa astazi, între orele 10:00-18:00, lucrari de reparatii…

- Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall presented on Monday, at the reception offered by the US Embassy, Premier Viorica Dancila's message reaffirming the commitment of the PSD-ALDE government to further develop and deepen the economic dimension of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership, the government…

- Asocierea chinezo – turca CCCC – Makyol este singura dintre cei cinci investitori care a mai depus oferta in noua etapa a licitatiei pentru realizarea prin PPP a autostrazii Ploiesti – Brasov. Autostrada de pe Valea Prahovei este primul proiect prin parteneriat public – privat al Romaniei. Asocierea…

- Romanian player Cristina Neagu has been chosen for the fourth time the world's best handball player, the International Handball Federation (IHF) has announced on its official website on Monday.

- Two months into office as holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania closed 62 files, of which 38 are already approved by the ambassadors of the member states, with the rest being prepared to enter the final stage of verification and publication; there is also progress…