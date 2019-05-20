PM Dancila attends signing of Brasov - Comarnic motorway financing contract, voices hopes deadlines will be met

Stiri Recomandate

Procesul Alinei Bica amânat pentru 10 iunie de Înalta Curte

Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție a decis amânarea pentru 10 iunie a rejudecării apelului în dosarul Alinei Bica. Decizia a fost luată pentru a-i permite fostului procuror șef al DIICOT să-și angajeze apărător, scrie HotNews. Pe 19 martie, Înalta Curte de Casaţei şi Justiţie… [citeste mai departe]

Dragnea ataca din nou multinationalele: Au transformat Romania in cos de gunoi

Presedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a avut un discurs foarte dur la adresa multinationalelor, despre care a afirmat ca ii considera pe romani „prosti" si ca au transformat tara in „cos de gunoi", scrie adevarul.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Terapie prin Artă by Create.Act.Enjoy - pentru prima oară în Alba Iulia

Alba Iulia, 20 mai 2019. Membrii asociației Create.Act.Enjoy din Cluj-Napoca, împreună cu partenerii locali din cadrul asociației Forum Apulum, aduc arta binelui în comunitatea din Alba Iulia, la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Alba. Ajuns la a șaptea ediție,… [citeste mai departe]

Film documentar Micul dejun al episcopului

Institutul Balassi - Institutul Maghiar din București prezintă cu ocazia vizitei Papei Francisc în România filmul documentar Micul dejun al episcopului, care reconstituie viaţa celui mai de seamă episcop romano-catolic din Ardeal, Márton Áron, unul din cele mai importante personalități transilvănene din secolul al… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată un parc construit cu 2,1 milioane de lei

Un parc din Petrila care a costat circa 2,1 milioane de lei se află în paragină.  Parcul de recreere din oraş , construit în anul 2010 cu bani proveniţi de la Fondul de Mediu, se află într-o stare avansată de degradare. Vegetația abundentă a cuprins mobilierul urban, care se află într-o avansată stare… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Mihai Avram de la ISU Alba, cel mai puternic pompier. Locul 1 la concursul “Toughest Firefighter Alive” Austria

Plutonier major Mihai Avram de la ISU Alba a câştigat locul 1 pentru “cel mai puternic pompier”, la un concurs în Austria, competiţie ce a reunit peste 120 de… [citeste mai departe]

Traseele a două minibuze școlare din Timișoara au fost prelungite. Cum vor circula

Societatea de Transport Public Timișoara anunță că, începând cu data de 22 mai, două trasee școlare se vor prelungi. Este vorba despre S6 V. Economu – C. D. Loga și S10 Balta Verde – C. D. Loga. Astfel, traseul S6 V. Economu – C.D.Loga… [citeste mai departe]

Autocamion căutat de autorităţile din Ungaria, descoperit de poliţiştii de frontieră

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II – Csanadpalota au depistat la controlul de frontieră un tânăr care conducea  un autocamion marca Renault, în valoare de 140.000 de lei, căutat de… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet (m) / ŢSKA Moscova a câştigat Euroliga

Echipa rusă ŢSKA Moscova a redevenit campioană a Europei la baschet masculin, la trei ani după ultimul său titlu, învingând cu scorul de 91-83 formaţia turcă Anadolu Efes Istanbul, în finala Euroligii, disputată duminică la Vitoria (Spania), informează Agerpres. Acesta ... [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
PM Dancila attends signing of Brasov - Comarnic motorway financing contract, voices hopes deadlines will be met

, who attended on Monday in Rasnov the formal signing of the financing contract for the Brasov - Comarnic motorway, said that she is pleased that the works will be carried out by a Romanian builder and voiced hopes that the deadlines will be met. 
"I am glad to have participated in the signing of this contract, this is the government's approach, we want to have as many building sites as possible to complete, people no longer have time to wait, we must have a constructive approach and act at a fast pace, and where things don't work as they should, we must bring in…

11:36, 20.05.2019 - In prezența premierului Viorica Dancila și a ministrului Transporturilor, Razvan Cuc, au demarat lucrarile pentru execuția sectorului de autostrada Rașnov – Cristian și a drumului de legatura cu profil de autostrada care asigura descarcarea traficului rutier spre municipiul Brașov. Acest segment va…

16:42, 17.05.2019 - Cod galben de vreme severa imediata pentru județul Brașov, valabil de la 17-05-2019 ora 16:10, pana la 17-05-2019, ora 18:00, in  zona de munte a județului Brașov, la peste 1800 de metri altitudine. Afectate vor fi urmatoarele orașe și localitați: Brașov, Sacele, Zarnești, Codlea, Rașnov, Prejmer, Predeal,…

00:17, 16.05.2019 - Pilotul avionului de mici dimensiuni prabusit miercuri dupa-amiaza in zona barajului Siriu este un cunoscut om de afaceri din Cluj. Mihai Covaciu este un dezvoltator imobiliar care a investit masiv in constructia de apartamente in Brasov, Rasnov si Cluj. Informația a fost publicata de stiripesurse.ro.…

10:32, 13.05.2019 - Trafic restrictionat pe DN 1 si pe Autostrada Soarelui Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Române informeaza ca pe DN 1, între kilometri 102 si 106, în localitatea Comarnic, judetul Prahova, se vor executa astazi, între orele 10:00-18:00, lucrari de reparatii…

09:55, 23.04.2019 - Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall presented on Monday, at the reception offered by the US Embassy, Premier Viorica Dancila's message reaffirming the commitment of the PSD-ALDE government to further develop and deepen the economic dimension of the Romania - US Strategic Partnership, the government…

17:54, 26.03.2019 - Asocierea chinezo – turca CCCC – Makyol este singura dintre cei cinci investitori care a mai depus oferta in noua etapa a licitatiei pentru realizarea prin PPP a autostrazii Ploiesti – Brasov. Autostrada de pe Valea Prahovei este primul proiect prin parteneriat public – privat al Romaniei. Asocierea…

22:02, 18.03.2019 - Romanian player Cristina Neagu has been chosen for the fourth time the world's best handball player, the International Handball Federation (IHF) has announced on its official website on Monday.

19:52, 11.03.2019 - Two months into office as holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania closed 62 files, of which 38 are already approved by the ambassadors of the member states, with the rest being prepared to enter the final stage of verification and publication; there is also progress…


