PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in Muscat

R.A.R. şi Poliţia Rutieră, controale în trafic

Registrul Auto Român şi Poliţia Rutieră au desfăşurat controale în trafic pentru prevenirea și combaterea cauzelor generatoare de accidente rutiere, prin depistarea în trafic a tuturor celor care încalcă regulile de circulație și pun în pericol siguranța atât a lor, cât și a celorlalți participanți… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: 30 de liberali vor fi prezenÅ£i la Congresul PPE de la Helsinki

O delegaÅ£ie formatÄƒ din 30 de liberali va fi prezentÄƒ Ã®ntre 6 ÅŸi 8 noiembrie la Congresul PPE, de la Helsinki, unde va fi votat candidatul pentru funcÅ£ia de preÅŸedinte al Comisiei Europene. PNL a anunÅ£at cÄƒ Ã®l susÅ£in pe Manfred Weber,… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmeria Română face angajări. În vestul țării se caută un… inspector șef

Anunţuri de angajări în jandarmerie au fost publicate de Inspectoratul General al Jandarmeriei Române, instituţia scoate la concurs mai multe posturi pentru ... The post Jandarmeria Română face angajări. În vestul țării se caută… [citeste mai departe]

Horia Tecău, interviu după finala pierdută la Paris: Am suferit o accidentare care multor jucători le-a încheiat cariera » Cum descrie anul 2018

Românul Horia Tecău (33 de ani/27 ATP la dublu) și olandezul Jean Julien Rojer (37 de ani / 19 ATP la… [citeste mai departe]

Moldoveanul-milionar din Marea Britanie: Să știți că lucrurile în Moldova, din perspectiva inițierii unor afaceri, s-au schimbat în bine în ultima perioadă

Adrian Dulgher, tânărul milionar de 32 de ani, de origine moldoveană, stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Singurul explorator român din National Geographic Society este invitatul GreenTech Film Festival

Ediția a doua a GreenTech Film Festival are loc între 12 și 14 noiembrie, la Cinema Elvire Popesco din București. Manifestarea include proiecţii de documentare care aduc în atenţia spectatorilor imaginea omenirii… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire Finanţe – contribuabili, miercuri la AJFP Argeş

Miercuri, 07 noiembrie 2018, începând cu ora 12,00, în sala de şedinţe de la sediul Administraţiei Judeţene a Finanţelor Publice Argeş, Bd. Republicii, nr. 118, contribuabilii vor beneficia de răspunsuri la întrebările referitoare la sponsorizările acordate de către persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Mihail lansează piesa „Dorul mă ia”

Unul dintre cei mai sensibili şi apreciaţi artişti ai ultimilor ani, Mihail revine pe piaţa muzicală cu piesa „Dorul mă ia”. Aşa cum şi-a obişnuit publicul, artistul împleteşte versuri de suflet cu un sound aparte şi de data aceasta, astfel că piesa „Dorul mă ia” mixează elemente prezente şi în melodiile sale mai vechi,… [citeste mai departe]

Nora senatorului Niculae Bădălău, primele declaraţii după ce hoţi le-au spart casa: Soacra mea a făcut atac de panică

Casa senatorului PSD Niculae Bădălău a fost spartă de hoţi în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă. Politicianul a declarat pentru că se afla în locuinţă în… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de ONG-uri ii cer lui Iohannis sa nu promulge Legea pentru combaterea spalarii banilor

129 de ONG-uri au semnat o scrisoare prin care ii cer lui Klaus Iohannis sa nu promulge proiectul de lege pentru combaterea spalarii banilor si sa-l retrimita la Parlament pentru a reexamina prevederile privind… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in Muscat

Publicat:
PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in Muscat

on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the in Muscat as part of an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

The opening ceremony was attended by ministers of the Omani government, representatives of the local diplomatic corps and members of the Romanian community in Oman. The attendees emphasised the importance of the moment for the bilateral relationship and its symbolic value in determining the Romanian side to have a permanent presence on the territory of the country, voicing conviction that the dialogue between Romania and Oman will…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


PM Dancila: Important Muslim community in Romania, living in harmony with representatives of other religious cults

10:57, 05.11.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared, on the occasion of the visit paid to the Grand Mosque of Muscat, that in Romania there is an important historical Muslim community that enjoys full rights of freedom of worship and lives in harmony with the representatives of other religious cults, according…

PM Dancila: A reshuffle will occur, after I finish evaluation

11:34, 24.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, ahead of the National Standing Bureau of PSD (Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.), that a government reshuffle will occur, and that next Monday she will finish the evaluation (of the ministers, ed. n.).  "A reshuffle will occur.…

BusinessMin Oprea talks in Ankara about increasing exports, balancing trade balance,developing Turkish investment in Romania

13:36, 16.10.2018 - Increasing Romanian exports, balancing the trade balance and developing the investments of Turkish companies in Romania were the main topics tackled by Minister of Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea during the bilateral discussions held in Ankara.According to a release of the…

PM Dancila to meet Turkey's President Erdogan

10:47, 15.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, within a visit that the Romanian PM is paying to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.  "Today, I will start a visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and…

PM Dancila: Gov't to approve ordinance to bring justice laws in line with Venice Commission recommendations

10:47, 15.10.2018 - The government will approve an emergency ordinance that will bring Romania's justice legislation in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday.  "At today's government meeting, we are discussing a draft emergency ordinance which brings…

PM Dancila says regional hospital of Craiova is on home straight for completion

12:14, 01.10.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the regional hospital of Craiova is on "the home straight" for completion, mentioning that it will be equipped with over 800 beds.  "The projects of the regional hospitals of Craiova, Cluj and Iasi are in an advanced stage of preparation.…

DIICOT dismisses high-treason complaint filed by opposition leader against PM Dancila

23:29, 28.09.2018 - The Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has dismissed a high-treason complaint filed by national leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PSNL) Ludovic Orban against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in connection with a memorandum to relocate the Romanian…

Dancila and Cassis discussed the European Union's relationship with Switzerland

21:19, 10.09.2018 - Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and head of the Federal Foreign Affairs Department of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed boosting Swiss investment in Romania and bilateral trade.  According to a governmental press statement, Dancila welcomed Cassis, the head…


