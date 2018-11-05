PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in Muscat

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared, on the occasion of the visit paid to the Grand Mosque of Muscat, that in Romania there is an important historical Muslim community that enjoys full rights of freedom of worship and lives in harmony with the representatives of other religious cults, according…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, ahead of the National Standing Bureau of PSD (Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.), that a government reshuffle will occur, and that next Monday she will finish the evaluation (of the ministers, ed. n.). "A reshuffle will occur.…

- Increasing Romanian exports, balancing the trade balance and developing the investments of Turkish companies in Romania were the main topics tackled by Minister of Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea during the bilateral discussions held in Ankara.According to a release of the…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, within a visit that the Romanian PM is paying to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. "Today, I will start a visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and…

- The government will approve an emergency ordinance that will bring Romania's justice legislation in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday. "At today's government meeting, we are discussing a draft emergency ordinance which brings…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the regional hospital of Craiova is on "the home straight" for completion, mentioning that it will be equipped with over 800 beds. "The projects of the regional hospitals of Craiova, Cluj and Iasi are in an advanced stage of preparation.…

- The Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has dismissed a high-treason complaint filed by national leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PSNL) Ludovic Orban against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in connection with a memorandum to relocate the Romanian…

- Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and head of the Federal Foreign Affairs Department of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed boosting Swiss investment in Romania and bilateral trade. According to a governmental press statement, Dancila welcomed Cassis, the head…