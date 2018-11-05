PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in Muscat

PM Dancila attends opening of Romanian Embassy in MuscatPublicat:
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the Romanian Embassy in Muscat as part of an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.
The opening ceremony was attended by ministers of the Omani government, representatives of the local diplomatic corps and members of the Romanian community in Oman. The attendees emphasised the importance of the moment for the bilateral relationship and its symbolic value in determining the Romanian side to have a permanent presence on the territory of the country, voicing conviction that the dialogue between Romania and Oman will…
