PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to sign appointment decrees of Development and Transport ministers

De vineri, liderul Seriei a 4-a din eşalonul fotbalistic cu numărul trei s-a mutat în Ungaria. „Mă bucur că am rezolvat ultimele transferuri, mijlocaşii Lazea şi Gherasim. De astăzi (n.a.: vineri) plecăm în cantonament în Ungaria, timp de o săptămână, tot în staţiunea Fuzesgyarmat, unde avem condiţii foarte bune, atât de antrenament… [citeste mai departe]

Ninsorile fac ravagii pe drumurile din ţară. Două mașini s-au ciocnit violent în această dimineață pe podul de pe strada Ismail din Capitală.În urma accidentului nimeni nu a avut de suferit. La fața locului urma să ajungă poliția. [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri, 23 ianuarie 2019, în jurul orei 09.20, poliţiştii rutieri din Cugir, în timp ce acţionau pe strada Ion Creangă din oraş, l-au depistat pe un bărbat de… [citeste mai departe]

În orice versiune a Brexit-ului, după 29 martie nu o să vedem un exod din Anglia şi întoarcerea în masă a românilor acasă sau în alte ţări, iar impactul imediat va fi asupra mediului de afaceri, mai ales… [citeste mai departe]

Doi fraţi din Cetatea de Baltă, unul dintre ei minor, au ajuns după gratii, fiind condamnaţi la măsuri privative de libertate pentru tentativă de omor, respectiv instigare la această… [citeste mai departe]

Petre DAEA, ministrul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, participă în data de 28 ianuarie 2019, la Bruxelles, la reuniunea Consiliului Uniunii Europene (Agricultură şi Pescuit), primul Consiliu prezidat de România de la preluarea Preşedinţiei Consiliului Uniunii Europene.  Principala… [citeste mai departe]

Patru cazuri de gripă au fost confirmate în unităţile de învăţământ preşcolar din Ploieşti. Viceprimarul municipului Ploieşti, Cristian Ganea, a anunţat vineri într-o conferinţă de presă că şcolile… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un scandal în Italia cu un român în prim plan. De această dată este vorba despre o româncă, care riscă pușcăria sau o amendă penală usturătoare… [citeste mai departe]

INFORMARE METEOROLOGICĂ Interval de valabilitate: 25 ianuarie, ora 12 - 27 ianuarie, ora 06Fenomene vizate: precipitații moderate cantitativ,… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii au ridicat şi doi stâlpi rupţi, unul în Capitală şi unul în judeţul Ilfov, precizează ISUBIF, scrie agerpres.ro. [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to sign appointment decrees of Development and Transport ministers

Publicat:
PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to sign appointment decrees of Development and Transport ministers

on Friday requested , in virtue of his constitutional prerogatives, to observe the decision of the of Romania (CCR) and sign the appointment decrees of the Development and Transport ministers.
"The second aspect is related to maintaining an uncertain situation at the level of the Development and . observed all the legal procedures and this blockage is unjustified. Consequently, I request Romania's President to observe the CCR decision, in virtue of his constitutional prerogatives

