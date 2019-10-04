Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product

Stiri Recomandate

Cu toate că a putut fi văzut pe covorul roșu la premiera noului său film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, în Londra, miercuri noapte, lui Hugh Laurie nu îi plac deloc genul acesta de evenimente „pompoase”, potrivit contactmusic.com. Actorul în vârstă de 60 de ani, cunoscut… [citeste mai departe]

Căsuțe pe roți, containere portabile, mobilate și confortabile, vile și apartamente noi, cu locuri de parcare gratis și vouchere cadou pentru achiziția… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Turismului, Bogdan Trif, lider al PSD Sibiu, a negat vineri că ar fi influenţat prin intermediul soţiei, care lucrează la Casa Judeţeană de Asigurări de Sănătate, demiterea directorului… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat vineri presei că şi-a dat oficial acordul pentru intrarea Poloniei în Programul Visa Waiver al SUA, relatează Reuters şi dpa. Luna trecută, Trump a anunţat că va... [citeste mai departe]

Sămbătă, 5 octombrie, debutează etapa cu numărul 10 din Liga 2, fiind programate 7 dueluri. Duminică se joacă U Cluj - Ripensia, iar etapa va fi închisă marți de liderul… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie dată dispărută de la domiciliu, marți, din județul Sibiu, a fost găsită vineri, la o stână din Valea Lungă, județul Alba. Femeia plecase voluntar de acasă, din localitatea sibiană Păuca și… [citeste mai departe]

Pauză: „U” Craiova – Poli Iași 0-0. Min. 45: Mateiu a primit o minge de la Ioniță la 15 metri, a pivotat și a șutat, dar Târnovanu a fost la post. Min. 43: Bancu s-a opus excelent unui șut al… [citeste mai departe]

Un război nuclear între India şi Pakistan ar determina o răcire cu 2-5 grade Celsius a climei mondiale, potrivit unui studiu publicat recent… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina… [citeste mai departe]

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the… [citeste mai departe]


Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product

approved the registration of the Romanian product "" in the register of the products that benefit from Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), a press release of the community executive informs.

"According to the procedures to register a name in the Registry of protected designation of origin and protected geographical indication, there was no statement of opposition submitted in the legal term. Thus, according to the terms of the Rules for application of the European Commission, the product 'Plescoi Sausages' (PGI) is granted a protected geographical…

Concert of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam concludes 2019 edition of George Enescu Festival

08:55, 23.09.2019 - The concert of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, with conductor Tugan Sokhiev, concluded Sunday evening at the Palace Hall, the most extensive edition of the George Enescu International Festival thus far, after a 23-day musical marathon, with 84 concerts in Bucharest.  According to…

Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan, extended honorary citizenship of Buzau

17:46, 09.09.2019 - Corporal Ciprian Stefan Polschi, 38, killed in Afghanistan on Thursday, was posthumously extended honorary citizenship of the city of Buzau at a meeting on Monday of the Buzau Local Council.The mayor of Buzau, Constantin Toma, said that "the hero soldier sacrificed himself for the country,…

Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan

13:27, 05.09.2019 - A Romanian soldier was killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission, Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES on Thursday.According to him, the death occurred as a result of an explosion generated by a car bomb. Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press…

Employment / secondment notice of foreign citizens, supplemented by 10,000

21:26, 04.09.2019 - The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday that the annual contingent by type of newly admitted workers to the labor market was supplemented by 10,000 employment / secondment notices.According to IGI, the decision to supplement this…

Romanian students win prizes at International Mathematical Competition for University Students

12:27, 07.08.2019 - Students of Bucharest University (UB) and of the University Politehnica of Bucharest got many prizes at the International Mathematical Competition for University Students 2019 (IMC 2019), which took place in Blagoevgrad , Bulgaria, July 28-August 3.  According to a statement published on the UB website,…

Border Police: 28 Afghanis caught at border with Hungary

15:27, 04.08.2019 - Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary. According to a release of the IGPF sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, acting on…

DIICOT prosecutors conduct searches in Craiova to a group trafficking migrants in Mexico and the US (sources)

12:56, 25.07.2019 - The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors conducted on Thursday several searches within an investigation for destructuring a criminal group made up of Romanian and Mexican citizens, dealing with trafficking migrants in Mexico and the UN, as well as wire…

PM sends EC proposal for Ioan Mircea Pascu to become interim European commissioner (sources)

19:16, 08.07.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, stating that the Government is proposing Ioan Mircea Pascu as an interim European commissioner following the resignation of Corina Cretu, said governmental sources. According to quoted…


