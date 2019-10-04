Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The concert of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, with conductor Tugan Sokhiev, concluded Sunday evening at the Palace Hall, the most extensive edition of the George Enescu International Festival thus far, after a 23-day musical marathon, with 84 concerts in Bucharest. According to…

- Corporal Ciprian Stefan Polschi, 38, killed in Afghanistan on Thursday, was posthumously extended honorary citizenship of the city of Buzau at a meeting on Monday of the Buzau Local Council.The mayor of Buzau, Constantin Toma, said that "the hero soldier sacrificed himself for the country,…

- A Romanian soldier was killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission, Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES on Thursday.According to him, the death occurred as a result of an explosion generated by a car bomb. Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press…

- The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday that the annual contingent by type of newly admitted workers to the labor market was supplemented by 10,000 employment / secondment notices.According to IGI, the decision to supplement this…

- Students of Bucharest University (UB) and of the University Politehnica of Bucharest got many prizes at the International Mathematical Competition for University Students 2019 (IMC 2019), which took place in Blagoevgrad , Bulgaria, July 28-August 3. According to a statement published on the UB website,…

- Border policemen with the General Inspectorate for Border Police (IGPF) have apprehended 28 citizens from Afghanistan, together with two Romanian guides, while they were attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary. According to a release of the IGPF sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, acting on…

- The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors conducted on Thursday several searches within an investigation for destructuring a criminal group made up of Romanian and Mexican citizens, dealing with trafficking migrants in Mexico and the UN, as well as wire…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, stating that the Government is proposing Ioan Mircea Pascu as an interim European commissioner following the resignation of Corina Cretu, said governmental sources. According to quoted…