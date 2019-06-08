Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential elections

Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential electionsPublicat:
The Party of Humanist Power (PPU) (social-liberal) elected in congress on Saturday its new leadership and designated the candidate in this autumn's presidential elections.
Ramona Ioana Bruynseels was designated by PPU as candidate in the presidential elections, receiving a majority of votes for this candidacy from the over 700 delegates present in the congress.
"I will be a serious, consistent and credible candidate in the elections for the highest office in state. (...) In the period ahead I will make known the priorities of my candidacy. There will be concrete, necessary topics,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PSD's CExN votes to organise Congress on 29 June; new leadership to be elected
19:08, 07.06.2019 - The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted by a majority for the proposal of organising a party Congress on 29 June, to change the party statute and elect a new leadership, PSD Giurgiu Chairman Niculae Badalau announced on Friday at the end of the CExN meeting."There…
PLUS Chairman Ciolos suggests acting government, early elections after presidential vote
10:23, 07.06.2019 - PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday that attempts should be made to form a new parliamentary majority to back an acting government until after presidential elections and that early parliamentary elections should be held subsequently. "I think attempts should still be made to form a…
President Iohannis, at PNL rally in Iasi: Your vote, Romanians' vote matters at 26 May elections
12:32, 12.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday called on people to vote on May 26 in a speech given at the National Liberal Party (PNL, the Opposition, ed.n.) electoral meeting in Iasi, referring to the need to rid the country from "criminals" perched at top of the state." "What do we do since we are…
President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools
17:42, 11.05.2019 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis criticised on Saturday, in the speech he delivered at the Education Forum event in Iasi, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu for talking about the digitisation of the education system in Romania, while hundreds of thousands of pupils are learning in unsanitary…
Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia
17:44, 04.05.2019 - The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of camps and craft workshops.Now at its seventh edition,…
Start of electoral campaign, 13 political parties and 3 independents in race
13:56, 27.04.2019 - The electoral campaign for the elections to the European Parliament begins on Saturday, with 13 political parties and three independent candidates will compete in the race for a seat in the EP to convince voters that they deserve to represent them in the European fora in the next five years.On…
Traian Basescu: I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last!
18:42, 20.04.2019 - People's Movement Party (PMP) honorary chairman Traian Basescu urged on Saturday the members and supporters of PMP to support him in the elections to the European Parliament, asking their help not to lose the last political battle."I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to…