Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential elections

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted by a majority for the proposal of organising a party Congress on 29 June, to change the party statute and elect a new leadership, PSD Giurgiu Chairman Niculae Badalau announced on Friday at the end of the CExN meeting."There…

- PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday that attempts should be made to form a new parliamentary majority to back an acting government until after presidential elections and that early parliamentary elections should be held subsequently. "I think attempts should still be made to form a…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday called on people to vote on May 26 in a speech given at the National Liberal Party (PNL, the Opposition, ed.n.) electoral meeting in Iasi, referring to the need to rid the country from "criminals" perched at top of the state." "What do we do since we are…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis criticised on Saturday, in the speech he delivered at the Education Forum event in Iasi, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu for talking about the digitisation of the education system in Romania, while hundreds of thousands of pupils are learning in unsanitary…

- The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of camps and craft workshops.Now at its seventh edition,…

- The electoral campaign for the elections to the European Parliament begins on Saturday, with 13 political parties and three independent candidates will compete in the race for a seat in the EP to convince voters that they deserve to represent them in the European fora in the next five years.On…

- People's Movement Party (PMP) honorary chairman Traian Basescu urged on Saturday the members and supporters of PMP to support him in the elections to the European Parliament, asking their help not to lose the last political battle."I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to…