Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential elections

Viteza i-a proiectat mașina într-un pieton

Oamenii legii au stabilit că, în satul Globu Craiovei, un conducător auto de 22 de ani ar fi pierdut controlul asupra direcției de mers, neadaptând viteza în curbă, mașina fiind proiectată într-un zid de pe marginea drumului, moment în care a lovit o femeie care se deplasa regulamentar pe acostamentul drumului.… [citeste mai departe]

Premiaţi la „Lectură în secolul XXI”!

Coordonatorii proiectului, prof. Nadina Maria Szakacs şi prof. Andreea Florina Boran şi directorul Raul Adrian Bocşe au avut ingrata misiune de a jurija eseurile elevilor din mai multe şcoli din judeţ. Festivitatea de premiere a avut-o în prim-plan pe inspectorul şcolar pentru educaţie permanentă şi activităţi… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tâlhari arestați preventiv după ce au atacat un bărbat, la Sânnicolau Mare

Potrivit reprezentanților IPJ Timiș, joi, în jurul orei 17, cei doi, împreună cu un alt tânăr de 23 de ani, au bătut și jefuit un bărbat de 42 de ani, în parcul central din Sânnicolau Mare. Au reușit să fugă cu două ceasuri, o verighetă,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei: Doi operatori au depus oferta pentru procedura de achiziție a 100 de autobuze electrice

Doi operatori au depus oferta pentru procedura de achiziție a 100 de autobuze electrice, valoare tranzacției fiind de peste 200 milioane de lei, informează Primăria Capitalei. Finanțarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Apărării turc a neutralizat 43 de membri PKK în nordul irakului

Ministerul turc al Apărării a comunicat sâmbătă că a 'neutralizat' 43 de membri ai Partidului Muncitorilor din Kurdistan (PKK, scos în afara legii) în cursul unei operaţiuni lansate în nordul Irakului în urmă cu 13 zile, transmite Reuters, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire cu ursul, la Sălătrucu. Turiștii s- au adăpostit într- o zonă stâncoasă

  Plecați la drumeție, doi turiști s- au întâlnit cu un urs în zona Cornul Călțunului, din comuna Sălătrucu! Întâmplarea a avut loc în această după- amiază.   Turiștii s- au adăpostit într- o zonă stâncoasă, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Pieton omorât în Caraș Severin de o mașină care a ricoșat în el

Un pieton a fost omorât, sâmbătă, în județul Caraș Severin, strivit de o mașină care a ricoșat în el după ce a lovit un zid de pe marginea drumului, potrivit Mediafax.Citește și: SURSE - Liviu Dragnea are telefon în celulă. Fostul șef al PSD poate discuta cu apropiații… [citeste mai departe]

Zinaida Greceanîi, aleasă în funcția de președinte al Parlamentului din Republica Moldova

Zinaida Greceanîi a fost aleasă președinte al Parlamentului de la Chișinău. Socialista a primit 56 de voturi din partea deputaților PSRM și ACUM, care au convocat sâmbătă ședința Legislativului. Votul a fost secret,… [citeste mai departe]

Ducesa Meghan, prima apariţie după ce a născut. A fost prezentă la parada anuală dedicată Reginei FOTO VIDEO

Meghan Markle (37 de ani) şi-a făcut prima apariţie publică după naşterea micuţului Archie (o lună) la parada anuală ce are loc cu ocazia aniversării oficiale a Reginei Elisabeta… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PAS Lilian Carp A REFUZAT să o voteze pe Zinaida Greceanîi la funcția de președinte al Parlamentului

Tot mai mulți deputați din Blocul ACUM, se pare că sunt împotrivă ca Zinaidei Greceanîi să ocupe funcția de președinte al Parlamentului. Deputatul Lilian Carp a declarat că sunt… [citeste mai departe]


Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential elections

Publicat:
of (PPU) (social-liberal) elected in congress on Saturday its new leadership and designated the candidate in this autumn's presidential elections
was designated by PPU as candidate in the presidential elections, receiving a majority of votes for this candidacy from the over 700 delegates present in the congress

"I will be a serious, consistent and credible candidate in the elections for the highest office in state. (...) In the period ahead I will make known the priorities of my candidacy. There will be concrete, necessary topics,…

