Over 3,000 persons participate in VeteRUN war veteran cross country race

Bricul „Mircea” – aniversarea celui mai longeviv ambasador al României

Nava-Școală „Mircea”, cel mai longeviv ambasador al României pe mările și oceanele lumii, a plecat duminică, 5 mai, în tradiționalul marș internațional de instrucție. Marșul din acest an, va avea o însemnătate aparte datorită împlinirii a 80 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Theresa May, nou apel către liderul Opoziției - Oamenii vor să meargă mai departe

Premierul conservator britanic Theresa May şi-a reluat duminică apelul către liderul opoziţiei laburiste, Jeremy Corbyn, de a accepta un acord în ce priveşte retragerea ţării din blocul comunitar, subliniind că "publicul este nemulţumit"… [citeste mai departe]

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru un țepar specializat în înşelăciune pe internet. Victime, două persoane din Alba care au rămas fără telefoane

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru un țepar specializat în înşelăciune pe internet. Victime, două persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Remaniere sau restructurare? Viorica Dăncilă pare indecisă: Vom vedea la primul CEx cum vor evolua lucrurile

Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, întrebată dacă merge în continuare pe ideea remanierii guvernamentale, în condițiile în care PSD ar vrea restructurarea, că rămâne de văzut cum vor evolua… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureș: S-a aprobat ”Ghidul solicitantului” pentru proiectele culturale

În cadrul ultimei ședințe a Consiliului Județean Maramureș, aleșii județeni au aprobat ”Ghidul solicitantului pentru finanțarea nerambursabilă din bugetul județului a programelor, proiectelor și acțiunilor culturale”. Județul Maramureș prin Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

Newly-established companies running on foreign capital, up 9.1pct in Q1; share capital, up 27.3pct

The number of newly-established companies running on foreign capital increased in the first quarter of 2019 by 9.1%, compared with the same period of the previous year, to 1,496 units, according to data centralized… [citeste mai departe]

Discursul Ecaterinei Andronescu, întrerupt de aplauze ironice ale olimpicilor de la informatică

Momente bizare pe scena festivității de premiere a Olimpiadei Naționale de Informatică (liceu), ceremonie găzduită de Universitatea din Suceava.Invitată în cadrul evenimentului, Ecaterina Andronescu, ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost omorât de o ambulanță la Reșița. A traversat printr-un loc nepermis și a plătit cu viața

Un bărbat în vârstă de 63 de ani, care a traversat strada neregulamentar, a fost accidental mortal, duminică, de către o ambulanţă care se afla în misiune pe strada Timişoarei… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă, în județul lui Victor Ponta: Scoatem în SEAP licitația pentru programul de execuție DN 66A

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a anunțat că programul pentru execuția DN 66A Câmpu lui Neag-Cerna, județul Gorj, va fi scos la licitație în SEAP, după ce Guvernul a adoptat o Hotărâre… [citeste mai departe]


Over 3,000 persons participate in VeteRUN war veteran cross country race

Publicat:
Over 3,000 persons, among whom team members, participated on Sunday in Bucharest in the cross country race devoted to war veterans, VeteRUN, with Deputy PM also attending the event
"This event is aimed at paying an homage and showing respect for the older soldiers of the country, the veterans who fought in the WWII and, at the same time, bringing to the civil society's conscience their existence, taking into account that a little over 7,000 of those who fought in WWII are still alive at the moment. (...) We have over 3,000 participants in the race," Colonel

