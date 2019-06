Romania grabs six medals in Lucerns European Rowing Championships 2019

Romania grabs six medals, one gold, four silver and one bronze on Sunday at the European Rowing Championships in Lucern (Switzerland).The fold medal was won by the W8+ (Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Amalia Beres, Madalina-Gabriela Casu, Roxana Parascanu, Beatrice-Madalina… [citeste mai departe]