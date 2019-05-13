Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside Liberals

Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside LiberalsPublicat:
National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday it is right, moral and salutary for President Klaus Iohannis to be involved in the referendum campaign alongside the Liberals, according to Agerpres.
"The President has the legal right, even the obligation to get involved in the referendum and to support this referendum by any kind of public appearances. (...) It is both moral and legal. I believe it is profoundly moral to campaign for the referendum which calls on the Romanian population to say very clearly it does not agree with the amnesty and pardon of corruption deeds.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis, EPP's Daul attend PNL Executive Bureau convention
17:23, 08.05.2019 - The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (BEx PNL) convened in Sibiu on Wednesday. Also attending were Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul, and Secretary General of the EPP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White.Before the BEx PNL convention…
PNL to support revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of "No Convicts in Public Offices" initiative
19:27, 06.05.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the Liberals will support the revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of the "No Convicts on Public Offices" initiative."PNL at its Executive Bureau meeting decided, after seeing the CCR's explanatory in respect…
Opposition PNL's Executive Bureau to convene in Sibiu on Wednesday, invites EPP leaders, President Iohannis to attend
16:09, 06.05.2019 - The Executive Bureau of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) will be convening in Sibiu on Wednesday, the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday."We have convened the PNL Executive Bureau for May 8 at 16:00hrs. It is an honour for this meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, entirely…
Liberal leader Orban: PNL fully supports the referendum
17:25, 11.04.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) is supporting the Romanian President with all its power for a successful referendum, the leader of this political part, Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday."The attack of convicts to justice independence must stop. We must repair everything that the PSD-ALDE (Social…
PNL's Orban: PNL's mission in Cotroceni consultations is to fully support referendum
17:23, 08.04.2019 - PNL's (National Liberal Party) mission in the Cotroceni consultations is to fully support the national referendum, the leader of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday."PNL will participate in the Cotroceni consultations. The mission given by the Executive Bureau of the party to the…
President Iohannis to ask Parliament new consultation to broaden scope of referendum
17:14, 01.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday he will ask Parliament for a new consultation that will broaden the scope of the referendum due to take place on 26 May."I will ask Parliament a new consultation that aims to broaden the scope of the referendum in order to make it more efficient…
President Iohannis to ask Parliament new consultation broadening scope of referendum
14:44, 01.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday he will ask Parliament for a new consultation that will broaden the scope of the referendum due to take place on 26 May. "I will ask Parliament a new consultation that aims to broaden the scope of the referendum in order to make it more efficient…
PNL's Orban says would prefer USR-PLUS to back President Iohannis in presidential elections
11:28, 12.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday at private TV broadcaster Digi24 with respect to Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS (party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, ed.n.) that anyone who gets involved against the current ruling coalition is a possible partner, with…