Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside Liberals

Ambasadorul Germaniei: Nu ne-am opus niciodată intrării României în Spaţiul Schengen

Ambasadorul Germaniei: Nu ne-am opus niciodată intrării României în Spaţiul Schengen

Ambasadorul Republicii Federale Germania în România, Cord Meier-Klodt, a declarat luni, la Galaţi, că ţara pe care o reprezintă nu s-a opus niciodată intrării României în Spaţiul Schengen, informează Agerpres.

PNL acuză. Codul administrativ, mită pentru primari

PNL acuză. Codul administrativ, mită pentru primari

Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat luni că o ordonanţă de urgenţă cu privire la Codul administrativ este total inoportună, considerând că reprezintă o tentativă de mituire a primarilor în procesul electoral.

(P) Președintele partidului PRO România, Victor Ponta, la Alba Iulia, dialog cu Horațiu Florea

(P) Președintele partidului PRO România, Victor Ponta, la Alba Iulia, dialog cu Horațiu Florea

Președintele partidului PRO România, Victor Ponta, la Alba Iulia, dialog cu Horațiu Florea. Victor Ponta este o forta care parca nu se opreste niciodata. Am profitat de vizita lui la Alba Iulia si l-am provocat…

Produsele bio, tradiționale și montane vor beneficia de reducerea TVA de la 1 iunie

Produsele bio, tradiționale și montane vor beneficia de reducerea TVA de la 1 iunie

Potrivit unui proiect de ordonanță de urgență lansat în dezbatere publică, Ministerul Finanțelor propune o scădere de la 9% la 5% pentru livrările produselor bio, tradiționale și montane pe întregul lanț de distribuție. Foarte probabil,…

Bărbat atacat cu bâte în Brăila. Hoții i-au furat 50.000 de euro

Bărbat atacat cu bâte în Brăila. Hoții i-au furat 50.000 de euro

Jaf produs în plină stradă, în Brăila. Mai mulți indivizi cu cagule și înarmați cu bâte au atacat un bărbat de la care au furat 50.000 de euro, bani cu care voia să cumpere un apartament. Polițiștii fac acum cercetări pentru a-i identifica pe autorii furtului. Surse…

Rabla pentru electronice 2019: Iata cum poti obtine voucherul de 500 de lei

Rabla pentru electronice 2019: Iata cum poti obtine voucherul de 500 de lei

Persoanele fizice vor putea achizitiona, in acest an, prin Programul "Rabla pentru electrocasnice", pe langa celelalte categorii aprobate in editia precedenta, masini de spalat vase si televizoare, se arata in proiectul de ordin privind modificarea si…

După trei săptămâni de rătăcire, Nicolae Georgescu revine in PSD

După trei săptămâni de rătăcire, Nicolae Georgescu revine in PSD

După trei săptămâni de reflecție, am înțeles, mai bine mai târziu decât niciodată, faptul că mandatul de deputat obținut în 2016 reprezintă expresia votului dat Partidului Social Democrat de către cetățenii din județul Argeș. Consider că decizia de trecere la…

Zilele Lacului Albastru din Baia Sprie, lacul unic în lume

Zilele Lacului Albastru din Baia Sprie, lacul unic în lume

Lacul Albastru din Baia Sprie este unic în lume şi în fiecare an, în luna mai iubitorii lui se adună pentru un final de săptămână de vis. „V-a fost dor de turcoaz? Ei bine, și nouă! Și pentru că în luna mai Lacul Albastru este spectaculos și merită sărbătorit, anul acesta v-am pregătit…

Directorul CJAS, Raluca Alexandru schimbată din funcție

Directorul CJAS, Raluca Alexandru schimbată din funcție

Raluca Alexandru, președintele director al Casei Județene de Asigurări de Sănătate a fost înlocuită din funcția de conducere. Avocata a ocupat fotoliul de director din luna octombrie 2010, însă cu delegație. Inițial, Raluca Ecaterina Alexandru a început să lucreze în cadrul CJAS după ce…


Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside Liberals

Publicat:
Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside Liberals

(PNL) chairman said on Monday it is right, moral and salutary for to be involved in the referendum campaign alongside the Liberals, according to Agerpres.

" has the legal right, even the obligation to get involved in the referendum and to support this referendum by any kind of public appearances. (...) It is both moral and legal. I believe it is profoundly moral to campaign for the referendum which calls on the Romanian population to say very clearly it does not agree with the amnesty and pardon of corruption deeds.…

President Iohannis, EPP's Daul attend PNL Executive Bureau convention

17:23, 08.05.2019 - The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (BEx PNL) convened in Sibiu on Wednesday. Also attending were Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul, and Secretary General of the EPP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White.Before the BEx PNL convention…

PNL to support revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of "No Convicts in Public Offices" initiative

19:27, 06.05.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the Liberals will support the revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of the "No Convicts on Public Offices" initiative."PNL at its Executive Bureau meeting decided, after seeing the CCR's explanatory in respect…

Opposition PNL's Executive Bureau to convene in Sibiu on Wednesday, invites EPP leaders, President Iohannis to attend

16:09, 06.05.2019 - The Executive Bureau of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) will be convening in Sibiu on Wednesday, the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday."We have convened the PNL Executive Bureau for May 8 at 16:00hrs. It is an honour for this meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, entirely…

Liberal leader Orban: PNL fully supports the referendum

17:25, 11.04.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) is supporting the Romanian President with all its power for a successful referendum, the leader of this political part, Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday."The attack of convicts to justice independence must stop. We must repair everything that the PSD-ALDE (Social…

PNL's Orban: PNL's mission in Cotroceni consultations is to fully support referendum

17:23, 08.04.2019 - PNL's (National Liberal Party) mission in the Cotroceni consultations is to fully support the national referendum, the leader of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday."PNL will participate in the Cotroceni consultations. The mission given by the Executive Bureau of the party to the…

President Iohannis to ask Parliament new consultation to broaden scope of referendum

17:14, 01.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday he will ask Parliament for a new consultation that will broaden the scope of the referendum due to take place on 26 May."I will ask Parliament a new consultation that aims to broaden the scope of the referendum in order to make it more efficient…

President Iohannis to ask Parliament new consultation broadening scope of referendum

14:44, 01.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday he will ask Parliament for a new consultation that will broaden the scope of the referendum due to take place on 26 May. "I will ask Parliament a new consultation that aims to broaden the scope of the referendum in order to make it more efficient…

PNL's Orban says would prefer USR-PLUS to back President Iohannis in presidential elections

11:28, 12.02.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday at private TV broadcaster Digi24 with respect to Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS (party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, ed.n.) that anyone who gets involved against the current ruling coalition is a possible partner, with…


