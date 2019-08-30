One woman dead, three other persons injured in factory explosion in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's junior men's four (JM4-) and junior women's four (JW4-) crews on Friday advanced to the finals of the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo. In the JW4- race, Cristina Druga, Laura Pal, Alexandra Ungureanu and Damaris Lebada won the repechages, outperforming second ranked US…

- Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0.World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten minutes…

- Investigators found on Friday in Caracal Alexandra Macesanu's phone, after defendant Gheorghe Dinca was taken out on the field, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) spokeswoman Mihaela Porime announced.She mentioned that, following the search conducted at Dinca's…

- National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) received three bids for the feasibility study and the technical project of the Brasov-Bacau Motorway, with an estimated value of almost 30 million lei without VAT, CNAIR informed on Friday. "On August 1, 2019, there were submitted the…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated on Thursday that Romania would probably have to nominate a women for the European Commissioner office, arguing that Romanian Ambassador to the European Union Luminita Odobescu is very experienced and she has proven that she can manage very complicated…

- MP Florica Chereches of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL), deputy chair of the Chamber of Deputies' Education Committee, said on Friday that three in five Romanian children who started school 12 years ago did not complete their high school education by getting a Baccalaureate diploma. …

- All tickets for individuals available in "Rabla Plus" [programme aimed at boosting sales of electric cars] were finished four months into the programme and as such the budget will be supplemented starting Monday, 15 July, with the sum of 15 million lei, the Ministry of Environment announced in a…

- In Timisoara on Friday, Culture Minister Daniel Breaz said the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2021 project is highly important to Romania, with the Romanian government having recently budgeted almost 52 million lei for the events that the Timisoara ECC 2021 will organise throughout 2022."This…