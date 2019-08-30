One woman dead, three other persons injured in factory explosion in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiile din Amazon: Intensitate scăzută datorită intervenţiei armate. Companii internaţionale boicotează autorităţile

Intensitatea incendiilor din pădurea amazoniană din Brazilia a scăzut uşor, de când preşedintele Jair Bolsonaro a trimis armata să ajute la combaterea…

ANPC va întocmi cazier contravențional pentru firme de la 1 septembrie

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecția Consumatorului (ANPC) a anunţat că de la 1 septembrie va întocmi cazier contravențional pentru firmele care fac aceeaşi abatere pentru care au primit deja o sancţiune. Cazierul contravențional va permite identificarea…

„Cazul Caracal” la Botoșani, Poliția a intrat în ALERTĂ după un apel la 112: Bună, sunt Luiza, sunt răpită…

După desfășurarea în detaliu la toate televiziunile naționale a cazului Caracal, polițiștii botoșăneni s-au regăsit, în două rânduri, față în față cu o situație…

Tricolorul, repus temporar pe turla Primăriei Sfântu Gheorghe cu prilejul Zilei eliberării oraşului

    Tricolorul va fi repus pe turla Primăriei Sfântu Gheorghe cu prilejul manifestărilor consacrate eliberării oraşului de sub ocupaţie fascisto-hortystă, ce vor avea loc pe 8 septembrie, au anunţat…

Expresia „Ce sunt eu, Mafalda?”: De unde provine și cine era cea care purta acest nume

Expresia „Ce sunt eu, Mafalda?": De unde provine și cine era cea care purta acest nume

„Ce sunt eu, Mafalda?" este o expresie folosită adesea pentru a exprima neputința de a prezice viitorul. Aceasta provine…

Spital acuzat de discriminare. A forțat o asistentă catolică să asiste la un avort. „Sunt bântuită de coșmaruri”

Un spital din Vermont este acuzat de discriminare. A încălcat drepturile unei asistente de religie catolică, forțând-o să acorde ajutor în timpul unei întreruperi…

LUNA NEAGRĂ: Fenomen astronomic deosebit, pe cerul României. Superstiții și explicații științifice

În 30 august 2019, se produce pentru a doua oră în cadrul aceleiaşi luni calendaristice faza de – Lună Nouă, cea anterioară producându-se în 1 august (din această zi, Luna începe să crească).…

Drogat şi bătăuş la spital

ARAD. Un nou caz de violenţă în Spitalul Judeţean Arad. Dacă, până acum, asistenţii sau medicii de la Unitatea de Primire Urgenţe a spitalului s-au lovit de multe ori de violenţe verbale, acum un angajat de la UPU a ajuns chiar să fie agresat fizic. De vină ar fi fost un tânăr aflat sub influenţa drogurilor, adus la Urgenţe de un echipaj…

Câinii păzesc terenul pe care mama lui Cristi Borcea face blocuri de 200.000.000 de euro!

Deși Cristi Borcea, fostul acționar al clubului de fotbal Dinamo, este în închisoare, mama acestuia, Elena, 70 de ani, duce mai departe afacerile familiei și ar urma să construiască blocuri în valoare de 200.000.000 de…

Peste 6 milioane pentru salvarea spitalului 

ARAD. Consiliul Județean Arad a alocat suma de 6.135.000 lei Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Arad pentru hrană, servicii de curățenie, pază, spălătorie, reparare și întreținere echipamente medicale și pentru susținerea activității din cadrul Laboratorului de Cardiologie Intervențională. „Sănătatea oamenilor…


One woman dead, three other persons injured in factory explosion in Bucharest

Publicat:
One woman dead, three other persons injured in factory explosion in Bucharest

One woman is dead and three other persons have been injured, on Friday, after a piece of machinery exploded at a prefab factory in western Bucharest, the Bucharest-Ilfov General Inspectorate for informs.  Firemen intervened with three fire engines, one ladder and one extrication unit. Furthermore, four ambulances and the special detachment of rescue firemen intervened

The explosion was not followed by a fire, the quoted source mentioned.

Two Romanian crews advance to World Rowing Junior Championships finals

12:52, 09.08.2019 - Romania's junior men's four (JM4-) and junior women's four (JW4-) crews on Friday advanced to the finals of the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo.  In the JW4- race, Cristina Druga, Laura Pal, Alexandra Ungureanu and Damaris Lebada won the repechages, outperforming second ranked US…

Romania's Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis

20:26, 02.08.2019 - Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0.World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten minutes…

Investigators find Alexandra's phone and other bone fragments

20:26, 02.08.2019 - Investigators found on Friday in Caracal Alexandra Macesanu's phone, after defendant Gheorghe Dinca was taken out on the field, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) spokeswoman Mihaela Porime announced.She mentioned that, following the search conducted at Dinca's…

CNAIR: Three bids submitted for the feasibility study, technical project of Brasov-Bacau Motorway

15:54, 02.08.2019 - National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) received three bids for the feasibility study and the technical project of the Brasov-Bacau Motorway, with an estimated value of almost 30 million lei without VAT, CNAIR informed on Friday. "On August 1, 2019, there were submitted the…

ForMin Manescu: Romania would probably have to nominate a woman for the European Commissioner office

08:44, 26.07.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated on Thursday that Romania would probably have to nominate a women for the European Commissioner office, arguing that Romanian Ambassador to the European Union Luminita Odobescu is very experienced and she has proven that she can manage very complicated…

Opposition MP says three in five children who started school 12 years ago have no Baccalaureate diploma

16:07, 19.07.2019 - MP Florica Chereches of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL), deputy chair of the Chamber of Deputies' Education Committee, said on Friday that three in five Romanian children who started school 12 years ago did not complete their high school education by getting a Baccalaureate diploma. …

Environment Ministry supplements "Rabla Plus" Programme by 15 mln lei

15:15, 12.07.2019 - All tickets for individuals available in "Rabla Plus" [programme aimed at boosting sales of electric cars] were finished four months into the programme and as such the budget will be supplemented starting Monday, 15 July, with the sum of 15 million lei, the Ministry of Environment announced in a…

CultMin Breaz calls Timisoara 2021 project highly important to Romania

19:04, 21.06.2019 - In Timisoara on Friday, Culture Minister Daniel Breaz said the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2021 project is highly important to Romania, with the Romanian government having recently budgeted almost 52 million lei for the events that the Timisoara ECC 2021 will organise throughout 2022."This…


