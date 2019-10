Tennis: Marius Copil advances to round of 16 at Antwerp

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of sixteen of the ATP tournament in Antwerp (Belgium), with total prizes of 635,750 euros, after defeating Argentina's Federico Delbonis, 6-4, 7-6 ( 3).Copil (28 years, ATP's 92nd), coming from qualifications, prevailed… [citeste mai departe]