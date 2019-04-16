Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu regrets the destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral and says that "the loss suffered by Paris is also ours." according to Agerpres. "It's socking to see burning one of Paris's and France's landmarks. We love Notre Dame more than ever. The loss which Paris…

- President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday night a message in which he shows that Romania stands by France in the context of the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral according to Agerpres. "Heart-breaking news come from Paris. Notre Dame, a historical symbol of the European culture is in…

- Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday had a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek to discuss boosting bilateral parliamentary dialogue, increasing investments and the Czech Republic supporting Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he supports "the magistrates: with "all his strengths", adding that neither him or his party did something against them.Read also: Euro trades at 4.7516 lei He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD's…

- The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Chamber of Deputies will not take part in the vote on a simple motion against the justice minister, MP Catalin Radulescu said Wednesday after a floor group meeting. "We are not voting," he said. The PSD MPs met on Wednesday in…

- The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday appointed in a joint meeting Florin Mituletu-Buica as head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the former head Daniel Barbu resigned.In a secret vote, 252 MPs opted in favour of Florin Mituletu-Buica and 127 against. The counter-candidate…

- Deputy Alfred Simonis is the new leader of Social-Democrat deputies, according to some parliamentary sources.Alfred Simonis was elected deputy in the Timis electoral constituency and, as of February 2018, he serves as deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group. He supersedes…

- National courage and diplomatic intelligence are values that should be brought back to the forefront of the current Romanian political life, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated in a message conveyed on the Romanian Principalities…