Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

Germania: Numarul strainilor rezidenti, in crestere in 2018

Germania: Numarul strainilor rezidenti, in crestere in 2018

Numarul strainilor care traiesc in Germania continua sa creasca, la sfarsitul anului trecut fiind inregistrati in jur de 10,9 milioane, cu 2,7% (respectiv 292.000) mai multi decat in anul precedent, a indicat luni Oficiul Federal de Statistica (Destatis), transmite dpa, informeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Când clopotele au început să bată la NOTRE DAME…Corespondență din Paris

Când clopotele au început să bată la NOTRE DAME…Corespondență din Paris

Dronele lansate în interiorul catedralei Notre Dame din Paris arată o imagine dezolantă. Prin gura enormă căscată spre cerul liber, fumul se învolburează încă și, pe ici pe colo, mai pâlpâie flăcări rebele care ling insidios zidurile. [citeste mai departe]

"Brică" fără frică. Daniel Dobre, despre relația cu Simona Halep: "Nu sunt slugă"

”Brică” fără frică. Daniel Dobre, despre relația cu Simona Halep: ”Nu sunt slugă”

Daniel Dobre, 50 de ani, este antrenorul Simonei Halep, 27 de ani, 2 WTA, în sezonul 2019. ”Brică” a comentat episodul de la Miami, atunci când a fost redus la nivelul de aplaudac de Halep în timpul unui ”on court… [citeste mai departe]

Coroana de spini a lui Iisus și mantia lui Ludovic al IX-lea, salvate din incendiul teribil de la Notre Dame. Apel internaţional de strângere de fonduri

Coroana de spini a lui Iisus și mantia lui Ludovic al IX-lea, salvate din incendiul teribil de la Notre Dame. Apel internaţional de strângere de fonduri

Pompierii au reuşit, luni noapte, să salvezi valoroase lucrări de artă care se aflau în catedrala… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita Excelenţei Sale domnul Adolfo Ramirez Tiape – consilier al Republicii Bolivariene Venezuela în Romania şi a doamnei Norma Sandoval – Secretar I la Universitatea Valahiadin Târgovişte

Vizita Excelenţei Sale domnul Adolfo Ramirez Tiape – consilier al Republicii Bolivariene Venezuela în Romania şi a doamnei Norma Sandoval – Secretar I la Universitatea Valahiadin Târgovişte

La sfârşitul…

La sfârşitul… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie transmisă de MAE: Greve în sectoarele de activitate aeriană, feroviară şi portuară în Spania

Atenţionare de călătorie transmisă de MAE: Greve în sectoarele de activitate aeriană, feroviară şi portuară în Spania

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) a emis o atenţionare de călătorie pentru Spania, unde în următoarele zile sunt programate greve în sectoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Augustin Lazăr la Timișoara - Nu este posibil ca doar justiția să se modernizeze,ci și ca persoanele publice să exceleze

Augustin Lazăr la Timișoara - Nu este posibil ca doar justiția să se modernizeze,ci și ca persoanele publice să exceleze

Augustin Lazăr a declarat, luni, la Timișoara, că nu se poate merge pe ideea ca doar justiția să se modernizeze și în continuare să fie numiți în funcții… [citeste mai departe]

Solicitarea DNA în cazul Tăriceanu, pe ordinea de zi a Comisiei juridice

Solicitarea DNA în cazul Tăriceanu, pe ordinea de zi a Comisiei juridice

Comisia juridică a Senatului ar putea da marţi, la mai bine de 5 luni de la solicitarea procurorilor, un raport pe solicitarea DNA de încuviinţare a urmăririi penale în cazul preşedintelui Camerei superioare a Parlamentului, Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

CURS VALUTAR 16 Aprilie 2019: Leul moldovenesc se depreciază faţă de moneda unică europeană

CURS VALUTAR 16 Aprilie 2019: Leul moldovenesc se depreciază faţă de moneda unică europeană

Banca Naţională a stabilit pentru marţi, 16 aprilie, un curs de 20 lei și nouă bani pentru un euro, cu 15 bani mai mult decât săptămâna trecută.Și dolarul american creşte cu 12 bani, până la 17 lei și 76 de bani. [citeste mai departe]

Declarația zilei 16 aprilie 2019

Declarația zilei 16 aprilie 2019

”Eu îi înțeleg foarte bine pe oamenii care au venit de la Răuseni, de la Hlipiceni, de la Todireni, de la Sulița, de la Lunca. Eu merg foarte des în acea zonă. De 30 de ani în afară de plombări, nu ... [citeste mai departe]


Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

Publicat:
Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and Chairman of the (PSD) sent on Tweeter messages of solidarity with the French people following the fire that engulfed .
"I am saddened by the terrible news from Paris, is a symbol of France and Europe. My thoughts go out to our French friends," PM Dancila wrote.

Moreover, conveys in his message that his thoughts "go out to our friends in France and the entire Catholic community, which was greatly hit precisely during…

Notre Dame fire/ Senate President Tariceanu: Loss suffered by Paris is also ours

08:57, 16.04.2019 - Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu regrets the destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral and says that "the loss suffered by Paris is also ours." according to Agerpres. "It's socking to see burning one of Paris's and France's landmarks. We love Notre Dame more than ever. The loss which Paris…

Notre Dame fire / President Iohannis: Romania stands by France

08:34, 16.04.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday night a message in which he shows that Romania stands by France in the context of the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral according to Agerpres. "Heart-breaking news come from Paris. Notre Dame, a historical symbol of the European culture is in…

PM Dancila meets Speaker Vondracek in Prague to discuss boosting parliamentary dialogue, increasing trade, investments

16:57, 15.03.2019 - Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday had a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek to discuss boosting bilateral parliamentary dialogue, increasing investments and the Czech Republic supporting Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen…

PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'I, too, support the magistrates with all my strengths'

15:13, 11.03.2019 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he supports "the magistrates: with "all his strengths", adding that neither him or his party did something against them.Read also: Euro trades at 4.7516 lei He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD's…

PSD MPs to walk out from vote on justice motion

12:45, 06.03.2019 - The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Chamber of Deputies will not take part in the vote on a simple motion against the justice minister, MP Catalin Radulescu said Wednesday after a floor group meeting. "We are not voting," he said. The PSD MPs met on Wednesday in…

Parliament: Florin Mituletu-Buica appointed head of AEP

17:19, 27.02.2019 - The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday appointed in a joint meeting Florin Mituletu-Buica as head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the former head Daniel Barbu resigned.In a secret vote, 252 MPs opted in favour of Florin Mituletu-Buica and 127 against. The counter-candidate…

Deputies' Chamber: Alfred Simonis - new leader of PSD deputies

17:27, 25.02.2019 - Deputy Alfred Simonis is the new leader of Social-Democrat deputies, according to some parliamentary sources.Alfred Simonis was elected deputy in the Timis electoral constituency and, as of February 2018, he serves as deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group. He supersedes…

Speaker Dragnea says national courage,diplomatic intelligence must be brought back to forefront of Romanian political life

12:32, 24.01.2019 - National courage and diplomatic intelligence are values that should be brought back to the forefront of the current Romanian political life, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated in a message conveyed on the Romanian Principalities…


