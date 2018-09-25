Non-government loans, up 6.6 percent in August 2018, year-over-year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The preparation of Romania's forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union was the main topic of Tuesday's discussion between Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, according to a press release sent by the Government's Press…

- The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) supports the majority of drafts adopted by the Government to be carried out in public-private partnership, apart from the one that concerns the completion of the works for the Danube-Bucharest Canal, as the necessary sums for this investment could be…

- Romania's economy increased 4 percent in H1 2018 compared to the same period of the year before, after the 1.4 pct quarter-on-quarter growth in real terms in Q2, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) according to Agerpres. In a Y-o-Y comparison, GDP growth…

- Direct foreign investments have gone up by 29.44 percent during the first six months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 2.194 billion Euro, according to the data of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), published on Monday. "Direct investments of non-Romanian residents…

- Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in the national currency leu recorded in June 2018 totaled 4.982 bln lei, down 3.36 pct against the figure reported in May 2018, while past due loans in foreign currency diminished by 7.3 pct, to the equivalent of 3.37 billion lei, according to a Central…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday that the fiscal amnesty is an act that is adopted and is not spoken much about, mentioning that an analysis must be made in the Government based on some simulations, and the measures must be good for the business environment and not "frustrating"…

- On a visit to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu voicing strong commitment on the part of the Romanian government to increasing the country's intake of European funds. According to a press statement…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila convoked several members of the Cabinet on Tuesday at 10:00 am to attend a meeting on flood damage assessment and rapid intervention measures. According to a Government's press release for AGERPRES, attending the meeting will be Minister of Regional Development…