Non-government loans, up 6.6 percent in August 2018, year-over-year

Oficialii de rang înalt din cadrul Gardienilor Revoluției din Iran l-au numit pe președintele american Donald Trump malefic și aventuros

Oficialii de rang înalt din cadrul Gardienilor Revoluției din Iran l-au numit pe președintele american Donald Trump malefic și aventuros

Oficialii de rang înalt din cadrul Gardienilor Revoluției din Iran l-au numit pe președintele american Donald Trump „malefic… [citeste mai departe]

BCR şi Transilvania, primele 2 bănci din Romania vor implementa schimbul valutar direct dintre lei şi lei moldoveneşti

BCR şi Transilvania, primele 2 bănci din Romania vor implementa schimbul valutar direct dintre lei şi lei moldoveneşti

Veste bună pentru moldovenii care studiază, muncesc sau călătoresc în România. Aceştia vor putea să facă schimb valutar direct între lei moldoveneşti şi lei… [citeste mai departe]

La un spital din România medicii refuză să mai facă avorturi la cerere

La un spital din România medicii refuză să mai facă avorturi la cerere

Ginecologii din cadrul Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Vaslui refuză să mai facă întreruperi de sarcină.Reprezentanţii Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Vaslui spun că este o chestiune de moralitate și religie. “Nu se mai fac întreruperi… [citeste mai departe]

Tichetele de masa vor genera o serie de ambiguitati fiscale, incepand din 2019

Tichetele de masa vor genera o serie de ambiguitati fiscale, incepand din 2019

Proiectul de modificare a Codului Fiscal pus in dezbatere publica de Ministerul Finantelor Publice ridica din ce in ce mai multe intrebari. Si nu doar in randul companiilor emitente, ci si intre angajatori si acceptatori. Noile definitii si incadrari… [citeste mai departe]

Sesizarea preşedintelui Iohannis asupra modificării Legii 303 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, respinsă de CCR; legea va fi promulgată

Sesizarea preşedintelui Iohannis asupra modificării Legii 303 privind statutul judecătorilor şi procurorilor, respinsă de CCR; legea va fi promulgată

Curtea Constituţională a respins marţi sesizarea preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis vizând modificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Poli Iaşi îşi menajează opt titulari la meciul de Cupă cu UTA. Moldovenii fac deplasarea la Arad în ziua meciului

Poli Iaşi îşi menajează opt titulari la meciul de Cupă cu UTA. Moldovenii fac deplasarea la Arad în ziua meciului

Fotbaliştii Politehnicii Iaşi au în faţă o săptămână de foc, cu două meciuri dificile, ambele în deplasare. Miercuri, Poli va juca la Arad, cu UTA, în 16-imile Cupei… [citeste mai departe]

Ce jocuri face Iohannis pentru sabotarea Guvernului Dăncilă și a României la Strasbourg

Ce jocuri face Iohannis pentru sabotarea Guvernului Dăncilă și a României la Strasbourg

Prim-ministrul României, Viorica Dăncilă, se va afla, în perioada 25-26 septembrie, Bruxelles, unde va avea întrevederi cu reprezentanți ai grupurilor politice din Parlamentul european, precum Grupul Alianței Progresiste… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se despart zodiile în funcţie de zodie

Cum se despart zodiile în funcţie de zodie

Atunci când o relație nu mai funcționează, poate fi destul de dificil să încerci să îi spui asta și partenerului tău de viață. Află ce metode aleg zodiile atunci când vine vorba de despărțire, potrivit YVE.ro [citeste mai departe]

Samsung Galaxy Note9 a fost detronat! Ce smartphone are cel mai bun display de pe piaţă

Samsung Galaxy Note9 a fost detronat! Ce smartphone are cel mai bun display de pe piaţă

iPhone X avea cel mai bun display de smartphone de pe piaţă la momentul apariţiei, conform DisplayMate, distincţie care a fost apoi acordată telefoanelor Galaxy S9 şi recent Galaxy Note9 de la Samsung. [citeste mai departe]

675 de locuri de muncă vacante în județul Alba. Vezi firmele care angajează și posturile disponibile!

675 de locuri de muncă vacante în județul Alba. Vezi firmele care angajează și posturile disponibile!

Agenția Județeană pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă Alba a dat publicității lista locurilor de muncă vacante, la data de 25 septembrie 2018. Sunt disponibile 675 de locuri de muncă în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]


Non-government loans, up 6.6 percent in August 2018, year-over-year

Publicat:
Non-government loans, up 6.6 percent in August 2018, year-over-year

Non-government loans registered an increase of 6.6 percent (1.5 percent in real terms) on 31 August 2018, as opposed to 31 August 2017, on account of the 14.1 percent increase RON-denominated loans (8.6 percent in real terms) and a decrease of 5.1 percent in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in Euro, the foreign currency-denominated loans decreased by 6.2 pct) according to data of the sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday
RON-denominated loans to the population marked an advance of 20.2 percent, while foreign currency-denominated loans dropped…

