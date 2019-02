Noile trenduri inedite in medicina estetica, explicate de Dr. Iancu Morad

Simona Halep qualifies for semis in WTA Doha tournament

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has qualified on Thursday night for the semifinals of the USD 916,131 WTA Doha tournament after defeating German Julia Goerges, 7-6 (1) 7-6 (6).Read also: EU will strengthen controls regarding access to explosives precursors Halep (27 y/o, WTA #3), main… [citeste mai departe]