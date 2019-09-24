Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 at Tashkent Open (WTA)

Stiri Recomandate

Mii de lilieci uciși de seceta din Australia

Mii de lilieci uciși de seceta din Australia

Numeroşi lilieci au fost găsiţi morţi în Australia, afectaţi de seceta persistentă care împuţinează sursele lor obişnuite de hrană, au avertizat reprezentanţii unor organizaţii pentru protecţia mediului, citaţi marţi de AFP, potrivit Agerpres.Organizaţia Bats Queensland a confirmat pentru AFP o ''creştere rapidă''… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Unu din trei români consumă tutun. Peste 5 milioane de fumători sunt în țară

Studiu: Unu din trei români consumă tutun. Peste 5 milioane de fumători sunt în țară

Reprezentantul INSP, Andra Curta, a precizat, marți, că cel mai recent studiu global privind tutunul la adulți arată că 5,63 de milioane de persoane cu vârsta peste 15 ani sunt consumatori de tutun. Potrivit aceluiași studiu,… [citeste mai departe]

Afaceristul care a dat milioane pentru a finanța Brexitul scapă de justiție: Magistrații au decis că nu a făcut nimic ilegal

Afaceristul care a dat milioane pentru a finanța Brexitul scapă de justiție: Magistrații au decis că nu a făcut nimic ilegal

Agenţia britanică de luptă împotriva crimei organizate (NCA) a conchis marţi că nu există nereguli în finanţarea campaniei în vederea rederendumului… [citeste mai departe]

MIERCURI: Personalitățile culturale din zona Aiud sărbătorite la Cafeneaua Culturală Aniversară a Bibliotecii Județene „Lucian Blaga” Alba

MIERCURI: Personalitățile culturale din zona Aiud sărbătorite la Cafeneaua Culturală Aniversară a Bibliotecii Județene „Lucian Blaga” Alba

Ziarul Unirea MIERCURI: Personalitățile culturale din zona Aiud sărbătorite la Cafeneaua Culturală Aniversară… [citeste mai departe]

Secția de Radioterapie din Timișoara, redeschisă după ce spitalul a obținut avizele necesare

Secția de Radioterapie din Timișoara, redeschisă după ce spitalul a obținut avizele necesare

Vești bune pentru bolnavii de cancer din vestul țării. Nicolae Robu, primarul Timișoarei, a declarat, astăzi, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă, că Secția de Radioterapie a Spitalului Municipal Timișoara a… [citeste mai departe]

Everel România – Lipova angajeaza

Everel România – Lipova angajeaza

Operatori – Montatori subansamble Operatori mase plastice Mecanici Electricieni POȚI SĂ OBȚII UN VENIT LUNAR DE CCA. 2900 LEI BRUT* dacă ești 100 % prezent întreaga lună dacă ești 100% eficient dacă ești disponibil și lucrezi 2 sâmbete/lună CE OFERIM? – salarii atractive + tichete de masă în valoare de 13 lei/zi –… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire uimitoare într-o casă din Franţa. Femeia nici nu știa că valorează milioane de euro

Descoperire uimitoare într-o casă din Franţa. Femeia nici nu știa că valorează milioane de euro

O icoană de şase milioane de euro a fost descoperită în casa unei bătrâne din Franţa. Opera era atârnată de ani buni pe un perete din bucătărie, iar femeia nu a bănuit niciodată valoarea acesteia. [citeste mai departe]

Un grup de copii cu deficiente de auz au interpretat imnul României în limbajul semnelor în fața parlamentarilor

Un grup de copii cu deficiente de auz au interpretat imnul României în limbajul semnelor în fața parlamentarilor

Moment special la Parlament: un grup de copii cu deficiente de auz au interpretat imnul României în limbajul semnelor. Copiii de la Școala Surzilor au fost acompaniați… [citeste mai departe]

Airbnb și Booking, interzise în România prin legea turismului

Airbnb și Booking, interzise în România prin legea turismului

Guvernul a inițiat o lege care interzice promovarea închirierii de spații prin structuri neclasificate, iar aceasta a fost adoptată tacit de către Senat luni. Acest lucru înseamnă interzicerea platformelor Airbnb și Booking.com, potrivit economistului Cristian Păun, profesor… [citeste mai departe]


Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 at Tashkent Open (WTA)

Publicat:
Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 at Tashkent Open (WTA)

Romanian tennis player qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA tournament in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - 2019, with a total prize of 250,000 US dollars, on Tuesday, by defeating 6-1, 7-5.  Niculescu (aged 31 years, WTA's 106th) won after one hour and 21 minutes before a 25-year-old opponent, who only ranks 552nd in the world rankings. 

Niculescu secured a check worth 3,420 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and will play against van Uytvanck, third seed. 

and Alison van Uytvanck (aged 25, WTA's…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


