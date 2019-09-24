Monica Niculescu qualifies for round of 16 at Tashkent Open (WTA)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Seul- Korean Open 2019, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, whereas Mihaela Buzarnescu lost in the first round. Ana Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 143rd), who came from qualifications, managed a surprising…

- Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Hiroshima (Japan), with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, 3rd seed, with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Buzarnescu (aged 31, WTA's 125th) managed her best result…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara has qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Zagreb, after defeating Croatian player Tena Lukas by 6-4, 6-1.Bara (#191 WTA) managed to win after one hour and 18 minutes against an opponent ranked #397 in the…

- Romanian tennis players Simona Halep, Sorana Cirstea and Marius Copil on Tuesday moved into the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. Halep (27 years old), world #4, holder of this year's Wimbledon title, defeated 26-year-old Nicole Gibbs (USA) in 1 hour and 50…

- Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig won the 125,000-USD Karlsruhe Open tournament on Sunday, after defeating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the final. Tig, 25, world number 223, who continues the climb to the top 100 rankings, prevailed in one hour and 38 minutes over second seed…

- Romanian tennis players Elena Gabriela Ruse, Patricia Tig and Irina Begu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany) - Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe, with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars.Elena Gabriela Ruse (WTA's 179th) managed to defeat German Antonia…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu on Tuesday qualified for the 2nd round of the BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia), 7-5, 6-1.Begu, WTA's…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Tuesday for the semifinals of the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the Year, by defeating Chinese Shuai Zhang, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.