Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS

According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet… [citeste mai departe]