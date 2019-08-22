Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guests

Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guestsPublicat:
Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero has said she is surprised and worried that police in the German city of Leipzig have asked local hoteliers to report any Romanian guests. "I have learned with surprise and concern that in Germany, in Leipzig, the police have asked hoteliers to report if they have Romanian guests. It is unacceptable for Romanians in Germany or those travelling to Germany to be subjected to such discrimination that casts all of us as a nation in an unfavorable and unfair light. In Germany there are over 850,000 Romanians and people of Romanian origins, the fifth…
