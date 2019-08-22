Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guests

Stiri Recomandate

Preşedintele francez se va întâlni cu responsabili iranieni înainte de summitul G7

Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, a anunţat miercuri că va primi reprezentanţi iranieni înainte de summit-ul G7 care se deschide sâmbătă la Biarritz (sud-vestul Franţei) pentru a lucra asupra unor propuneri pentru salvgardarea… [citeste mai departe]

Meteo 22 august 2019: Codul galben de caniculă rămâne valabil pentru toată țara. Ce temperaturi vom avea

Până în data de 26 august rămâne valabil codul galben de vreme caniculară. Astăzi, în toată ţara cerul va fi senin. La Briceni termometrele vor indica 25 de grade, iar la Soroca cu un… [citeste mai departe]

CLIPE DE GROAZĂ. O româncă a fost răpită şi sechestrată de un individ în Spania

O româncă în vârstă de 26 de ani a fost răpită şi sechestrată de un individ în Spania. Tânăra a reuşit să-şi contacteze familia din România, iar după şase ore de la apel, poliţia spaniolă a spart apartamentul în care se afla tânăra. [citeste mai departe]

În economia Moldovei ponderea muncii necalificate este foarte mare

Multe sectoare necesită un complex întreg de măsuri pentru a îmbunătăți actuala situație socioeconomică din Moldova, afirmă Olga Gagauz, vicedirector științific al Institutului Național de Cercetări Economice, colaborator științific principal al Centrului de Cercetări… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanță în Bali. Vino într-o călătorie creată pentru suflet!

Nu de puține ori poate te-ai întors din vacanță mai obosit decât atunci cand ai plecat și nu ai înțeles de ce. Oboseala de la birou, stresul cotidian sau alimentația necorespunzătoare sunt doar câțiva factori care ne alterează starea noastră de bine. Câteodată alegem… [citeste mai departe]

Calcularea pensiei în cazul salariilor pe oră sau pe zi

Există situații în care în contractele de muncă este prevăzută plata pentru ora de lucru sau pe ziua de lucru. Pentru astfel de cazuri noua Lege a pensiilor prevede modul de calcul al salariilor lunare. Așadar, în situația în care în carnetul de muncă, în carnetul de asigurări sociale… [citeste mai departe]

Clădire cu 10 nivele pe Cocorilor

O clădire cu 10 nivele – 2 la subsol, parter, 5 etaje şi 2 etaje retrase – ar urma să fie construită pe strada Cocorilor, vizavi de staţia de distribuţie carburanţi a Petrom. Două clădiri ocupă, în prezent, frontul stradal de la numerele 40-42. În locul şi în spatele lor, pe un teren a cărui suprafaţă totală se ridică la 1.636 metri… [citeste mai departe]

ORA 10.30 | Adriana Nedelea LA FIX | Aerul pacienților înșelați, oxigen pentru ascensiune, alături de Președinte

2019. Un tânăr Liberal de succes se pozează cu președintele României și cu conducerea partidului la Congresul PNL. Lucian Bentu zâmbește, adr ascunde mulțime de schelete.… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ - Incendiu la Ministerul de Interne. Pompierii intervin la sediul din Piaţa Revoluţiei

Un incendiu a izbucnit, joi dimineață, într-o cameră a corpului A1 al sediului Ministerului Afacerilor Interne (MAI) situat în Piața Revoluției din Capitală, trei autospeciale de pompieri fiind trimise la fața… [citeste mai departe]


Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guests

Publicat:
Minister Intotero voices concern over Leipzig Police asking hoteliers to report any Romanian guests

Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero has said she is surprised and worried that police in the German city of Leipzig have asked local hoteliers to report any Romanian guests. "I have learned with surprise and concern that , in Leipzig, the police have asked hoteliers to report if they have Romanian guests. It is unacceptable for Romanians or those travelling to Germany to be subjected to such discrimination that casts all of us as a nation in an unfavorable and unfair light. In Germany there are over 850,000 Romanians and people of Romanian origins, the fifth…

