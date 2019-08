Milla Jovovich, in varsta de 43 de ani, a anunțat ca este din nou insarcinata. Actrița a mai pierdut de curand un copil, „din cauza varstei”. Milla a dat vestea pe Instagarm, unde a postat un selfie in care iși arata burtica de gravida, alaturi de mesajul „Insarcinata din nou”. View this post on Instagram Knocked up again. After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the…