Romanias Copil progresses to Winston-Salem Open mens singles second round

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil on Sunday advanced to the men's singles second round of the 717,955-USD Winston-Salem ATP tournament in North Carolina, US, after defeating Slovak Martin Klizan 6-4 3-6 6-3. Copil, 28, world number 96, prevailed in two… [citeste mai departe]