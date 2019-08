Conpet H1 net profit up by 44.2 pct to 31.18 ml lei

National transporter of oil and petroleum products Conpet posted a net profit of 31.180 million lei in H1 2019, by 9.554 million lei (44.2 percent) higher compared to the 21.626 million lei reported in the same period of the previous year, shows a company report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. … [citeste mai departe]