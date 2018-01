Over 300,000 persons employed in 2017

A total of 300,474 people were employed in 2017 through the National Workforce Employment Agency (ANOFM), the agency says in a press release issued on Thursday for AGERPRES. Among the persons employed, 102,035 are over 45 years old, 76,952 are aged between 35 and 45 years, 69,174 are between 25 and 35 years, and 52,313 represent… [citeste mai departe]