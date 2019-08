Large protest announced for Saturday in Piata Victoriei, with over 250,000 participants

A large protest is announced for Saturday in the Piata Victoriei of Bucharest, one year since the antigovernment manifestations of the Diaspora of 10 August, resulted in the intervention in force of the gendarmes, a release by the Bucharest City Hall informs.

According to the source, the meeting is organised by Tomescu Tommy Joul as a representative of the Diaspora for Romania Civic Action Group. The authorisation was approved for about 250.000 people.

The Bucharest Gendarmerie says the organisers communicated that the protest in Piata Victoriei will kick off at 14:00 and will…