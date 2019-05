La 20 de ani, arestat pentru furt calificat

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round at Madrid WTA tournament

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the 7,021,128-dollar-prize WTA tournament in Madrid, on Sunday, after a surprising victory against US Madison Keys, 13th seeded, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Cirstea (29 years, WTA's 93rd), the… [citeste mai departe]