Romania: Jan - Feb cereal exports up by more than 33 pct YoY

Romania's cereal exports in the first two months of 2019 amounted to 373.4 million euro, 33.3 pct up YoY, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Corn exports totaled 190.863 million euro, accounting for 1.7 pct of total exports, while grain exports stood… [citeste mai departe]