JusMin Toader:There wasn't and isn't any error regarding dismissal ordinance in PG's candidacy file

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader specified that there was no "error" in respect to the ordinance of dismissal of the case involving President Iohannis from Prosecutor General Lazar's candidacy file.
"I just want to specify this! There wasn't and there isn't any error regarding the ordinance of dismissal in PG Lazar's candidacy file," Tudorel Toader wrote on Wednesday evening on his Facebook page.
He continued with the question "how the presence of such ordinance is justified in the file?" adding that "we finally find out 'the justification' - the court clerk made a mistake…
