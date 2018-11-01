JusMin Toader:There wasn't and isn't any error regarding dismissal ordinance in PG's candidacy file

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar argues that the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, "is exploiting a registration error from March 2016," while the ordinance on the dismissal of a case involving President Klaus Iohannis was not issued, confirmed or verified by the prosecutor general, but by another…

- The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) conveyed to Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, that the file regarding his appointment at the helm of the General Prosecutor's Office there is no document referring to "a decision on the dismissal of a case regarding Romania's President in office." After…

- President Klaus Iohannis received the report regarding the managerial activity at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and believes that Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's request to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office is "completely…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader mentioned on Wednesday that the report regarding the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar is structured on five chapters and has a total of 63 pages."The report is structured on five chapters, on five parts. The first part refers to the legal basis,…

- The Government on Wednesday passed an emergency ordinance regarding certain measures for making operational a judiciary crime investigation section, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced. "The government today adopted an emergency ordinance on measures to make operational a judiciary crime section…

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader told a televised broadcast on Tuesday evening that the legal basis for his request to become a notary public was the Constitutional Court Act, which provides that a former constitutional judge may serve as notary public or attorney without taking an examination. …

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree designating Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan as interim Minister for Research and Innovation. The head of state also signed the decree finding the vacation of the government member position through the resignation of Nicolae Burnete…

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader said on Monday, in connection to the cooperation protocols between justice bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that they are "not normal", as there are enough laws to provide the legal foundation for enforcing the justice norm. "These protocols…