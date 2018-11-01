JusMin Toader:There wasn't and isn't any error regarding dismissal ordinance in PG's candidacy file

Stiri Recomandate

Teatrul sucevean participă la Gala Națională a Comediei

Teatrul sucevean participă la Gala Națională a Comediei

Actorii teatrului sucevean „Matei Vișniec" se află astăzi la Galați, unde participă la  Gala Națională a Comediei cu unul dintre cele mai apreciate spectacole puse în scenă la noi - „D"ale Carnavalului".Spectacolul realizat după textul lui I. L. Caragiale, în ... [citeste mai departe]

Radio România - Trofeu pentru 90 de activitate in slujba serviciului public

Radio România - Trofeu pentru 90 de activitate in slujba serviciului public

Radio România - Trofeu pentru 90 de activitate in slujba serviciului public   Radio Romania a primit trofeul pentru &"90 de activitate in slujba serviciului public&", in cadrul Galei Topul Firmelor Bucurestene editia a XXV-a.  Premiul, acordat… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu pe strada București din Capitală. Arde o casă veche (VIDEO)

Incendiu pe strada București din Capitală. Arde o casă veche (VIDEO)

Incendiu pe strada București din Capitală. Potrivit informațiilor preliminare arde o casă veche. Deocamdată nu se cunoaște cauza producerii incendiului și nici dacă vreo persoană a avut de suferit.La fața locului au intervenit pompierii. [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer hunedorean a fost depistat la volan mort de beat

Un șofer hunedorean a fost depistat la volan mort de beat

Miercuri după-masă, în jurul orei 17:05, poliţiştii au oprit în trafic, pe strada Jiului, din Petrila, autoturismul condus de un bărbat în vârstă de 55 de ani, din Petrila. Bărbatul a fost testat cu aparatul alcooltest, care a indicat o valoare de 1,06 mg/l, alcool pur în aerul expirat.… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul a decis să ridice parțial restricțiile comerciale impuse Moldovei

Kremlinul a decis să ridice parțial restricțiile comerciale impuse Moldovei

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a decis să elimine parțial, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2019, taxele vamale pentru exportul în Rusia a unor categorii de mărfuri moldovenești, a anunțat pe Facebook liderul moldovean, Igor Dodon, care s-a întâlnit cu… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie şi Uniunea Europeană au căzut de acord în privința serviciilor financiare (presă)

Marea Britanie şi Uniunea Europeană au căzut de acord în privința serviciilor financiare (presă)

Premierul britanic Theresa May a încheiat un acord preliminar cu Uniunea Europeană care ar conferi companiilor de servicii financiare din Marea Britanie continuitatea accesului la pieţele UE după… [citeste mai departe]

Teleorman: Bani din fondul de rezervă al județului, pentru limitarea efectelor pestei porcine

Teleorman: Bani din fondul de rezervă al județului, pentru limitarea efectelor pestei porcine

Consilierii județeni din Teleorman au aprobat alocarea sumei de 84.000 de lei din fondul de rezervă al județului pentru limitarea efectelor pestei porcine. Până în acest moment, în județ au fost confirmate cinci… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Argeș, fără permis de conducere, a furat o mașină și și-a rănit prietenul

Un tânăr din Argeș, fără permis de conducere, a furat o mașină și și-a rănit prietenul

Un tânăr din Argeș, fără permis de conducere, a furat o mașină și și-a rănit prietenul. Miercuri, 31 octombrie, în urma unei sesizări primate prin Serviciul Național Unic pentru Apeluri de Urgență, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Un ONG din Berlin a adunat dovezi privind atacurile rusești asupra civililor din Siria

Un ONG din Berlin a adunat dovezi privind atacurile rusești asupra civililor din Siria

”Arhiva siriană” – o organizație pentru drepturile omului cu sediul la Berlin, a documentat peste 1.400 de incidente în care forțele armate rusești au atacat ținte civile și infrastructura civilă din Siria, scrie AP. Datele pornesc… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a murit după ce s-a automutilat şi s-a aruncat de la etaj. Nenorocirea s-a petrecut sub ochii iubitei VIDEO

Un tânăr a murit după ce s-a automutilat şi s-a aruncat de la etaj. Nenorocirea s-a petrecut sub ochii iubitei VIDEO

Martorii spun că tânărul avea 23 de ani şi locuia cu iubita în apartamentul din sectorul 5, informează România TV. În stare de şoc, tânăra sub privirile cărora… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

JusMin Toader:There wasn't and isn't any error regarding dismissal ordinance in PG's candidacy file

Publicat:
JusMin Toader:There wasn't and isn't any error regarding dismissal ordinance in PG's candidacy file

Minister of specified that there was no "error" in respect to the ordinance of dismissal of the case involving from 's candidacy file. 
"I just want to specify this! There wasn't and there isn't any error regarding the ordinance of dismissal in PG Lazar's candidacy file," Tudorel Toader wrote on Wednesday evening on his Facebook page. 

He continued with the question "how the presence of such ordinance is justified in the file?" adding that "we finally find out 'the justification' - the court clerk made a mistake…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PG Lazar replies to JusMin Toader: The Minister tries to exploit an error;dismissal ordinance issued by another prosecutor

09:21, 01.11.2018 - Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar argues that the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, "is exploiting a registration error from March 2016," while the ordinance on the dismissal of a case involving President Klaus Iohannis was not issued, confirmed or verified by the prosecutor general, but by another…

CSM: There is no decision in PG Lazar's candidacy file on the dismissal of a case targeting President Iohannis

14:23, 29.10.2018 - The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) conveyed to Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, that the file regarding his appointment at the helm of the General Prosecutor's Office there is no document referring to "a decision on the dismissal of a case regarding Romania's President in office."  After…

President Iohannis: 'JusMin Toader's request to dismiss PG Lazar is completely inappropriate'

21:14, 25.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis received the report regarding the managerial activity at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and believes that Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's request to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office is "completely…

JusMin Toader on PG Lazar's assessment: 'Report is structured on five chapters and has 63 pages'

19:17, 24.10.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader mentioned on Wednesday that the report regarding the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar is structured on five chapters and has a total of 63 pages."The report is structured on five chapters, on five parts. The first part refers to the legal basis,…

JusMin Toader: 'Gov't passes ordinance on judiciary crime investigation section'

17:16, 10.10.2018 - The Government on Wednesday passed an emergency ordinance regarding certain measures for making operational a judiciary crime investigation section, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced. "The government today adopted an emergency ordinance on measures to make operational a judiciary crime section…

JusMin Toader says his application to become notary public is based on Constitutional Court Act

13:53, 12.09.2018 - Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader told a televised broadcast on Tuesday evening that the legal basis for his request to become a notary public was the Constitutional Court Act, which provides that a former constitutional judge may serve as notary public or attorney without taking an examination. …

President Iohannis signs decree designating Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan as interim minister of Research

11:42, 12.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree designating Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan as interim Minister for Research and Innovation.  The head of state also signed the decree finding the vacation of the government member position through the resignation of Nicolae Burnete…

JusMin Toader:Protocols with Intelligence Service not normal, law coverage enough to enforce the norm

15:08, 27.08.2018 - Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader said on Monday, in connection to the cooperation protocols between justice bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that they are "not normal", as there are enough laws to provide the legal foundation for enforcing the justice norm.  "These protocols…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 noiembrie 2018
Bucuresti12°C | 20°CCer parţial noros
Iasi11°C | 23°CCer parţial noros
Cluj-Napoca11°C | 22°CCer senin
Timisoara16°C | 25°CCer senin
Constanta13°C | 18°CCer parţial noros
Craiova17°C | 24°CCer senin
Brasov11°C | 23°CCer parţial noros
Baia Mare13°C | 22°CCer parţial noros
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.10.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 521.695,87 11.256.824,92
II (5/6) 9 19.322,06 -
III (4/6) 513 338,98 -
IV (3/6) 10.040 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.905.822,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 octombrie 2018
USD 4.1141
EUR 4.6668
CHF 4.091
GBP 5.2424
CAD 3.1334
XAU 161.092
JPY 3.6356
CNY 0.59
AED 1.1201
AUD 2.9187
MDL 0.24
BGN 2.3861

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec