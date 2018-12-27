JusMin Toader says he is to send to President Iohannis PG Lazar's dismissal request

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday reproached the Opposition in the plenary sitting of Parliament that their "attitude is just for show" in respect to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, and that, if the vote was secret in Parliament regarding Toader, the latter's supporters would exceed the…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.On the sidelines of the meeting, the head of the state will participate in the Euro Summit in extended format. There will be discussions, according to the agenda of this…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) may be referred to the Constitutional Court in the case concerning the appointment of the new ministers, that the Social Democrats cannot give him any ultimatum and that he will analyze these proposals after December…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday decrees promulgating laws ratifying agreements.Among the promulgated laws is a law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on defence cooperation, signed in Belgrade on December 4, 2017…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, who is paying an official visit to Romania. According to the Presidential Administration, within the talks also tackled will be the ways to develop the bilateral…

- Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar argues that the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, "is exploiting a registration error from March 2016," while the ordinance on the dismissal of a case involving President Klaus Iohannis was not issued, confirmed or verified by the prosecutor general, but by another…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader argues that he won't give up on the procedure to remove current Prosecutor General of Romania Augustin Lazar from office. "I won't give up on the procedure to remove the current prosecutor general. It's worth noticing the different approach that the Cotroceni…

- President Klaus Iohannis received the report regarding the managerial activity at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and believes that Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's request to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office is "completely…