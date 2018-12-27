JusMin Toader says he is to send to President Iohannis PG Lazar's dismissal request

Stiri Recomandate

Scandalul completurilor. Tudorel Toader așteaptă explicații de la șefa ÎCCJ

Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, i-a cerut, joi, din nou, preşedintelui instanţei supreme, Cristina Tarcea, explicaţii referitoare la decizia luată în Colegiul de conducere al ÎCCJ privitoare la alcătuirea completurilor de 5… [citeste mai departe]

„Taxa pe lăcomie”, ignorată de leu

Perioada 17-26 decembrie a fost una favorabilă pentru leu, chiar dacă guvernarea PSD-ALDE a introdus „taxa pe lăcomie” pentru a putea menține deficitul bugetar sub pragul critic de 3%. Negocierile lungi cu companiile din sectoarele vizate, în special cel bancar, au calmat spiritele prin micșorarea „taxei”, iar reducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătoare în Episcopia Ortodoxă a Maramureșului și Sătmarului: Sfântul Arhidiacon Ştefan, protectorul tinerilor

Sfântul Arhidiacon Ștefan, Întâiul Mucenic, a fost proclamat în mod solemn de către Preasfințitul Părinte Iustin, Episcopul Maramureșului și Sătmarului, la data… [citeste mai departe]

România a transferat o nouă tranșă de 3 milioane euro pentru modernizarea grădinițelor din R. Moldova

România a transferat o nouă tranșă în valoare de 3 milioane de euro pentru renovarea și modernizarea grădinițelor din țara noastră. Despre aceasta a anunțat astăzi Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Una dintre cele mai sărace țări din Europa interzice jocurile de noroc, sursă de profit pentru crima organizată

Jocurile de noroc, sursă de profit pentru crima organizată şi cauza unor drame pentru numeroase familii, vor fi interzise începând cu 1 ianuarie 2019 în Albania, una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Toader anunță că-i trimite astăzi lui Iohannis cererea de revocare a procurorului general, Augustin Lazăr

Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a anunţat că joi îi va trimite preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis cererea oficială de revocare a procurorului general, Augustin Lazăr, dar şi propunerile… [citeste mai departe]

Tudorel Toader, ATAC TĂIOS la Iohannis: Președintele întâi dă răspunsuri și apoi spune mă documentez

Ministrul Justiției a reiterat declarația potrivit căreia va trimite joi către președintele Klaus Iohannis documentele pentru finalizarea revocării procurorului general Augustin Lazăr… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Atentat la Atena - Un polițist a fost RĂNIT de un dispozitiv exploziv în centrul orașului

Un dispozitiv exploziv a rănit un ofițer de poliție care se afla în fața unei biserici din centrul Atenei joi dimineaţă, a anunţat televiziunea de stat ERT, relatează Reuters.Explozia a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Eydman: „Templul războiului și noii păgâni”

„Toți probabil au auzit deja că în regiunea Moscovei se construiește un templu gigantic denumit „Templul principal al forțelor armate ale Rusiei”, treptele căruia vor fi turnate din trofeele capturate de armata rosie de la Wehrmacht, în timpul războiului”, amintește sociologul Igor Eydman,… [citeste mai departe]

Crăciun în Maramureș 2018”- Programul complet al zilei de Joi, 27 Decembrie 2018. „Concert de colinde susținut de Paula Seling și  Ducu Bertzi” la Sighetu Marmației și Botiza

Crăciun în Maramureș 2018”-… [citeste mai departe]


JusMin Toader says he is to send to President Iohannis PG Lazar's dismissal request

Publicat:
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he will send on Thursday to the official request for the dismissal of Augustin Lazar, as well as the proposals for appointment in five leadership positions within the 's Office, which the head of state had previously rejected on lack of legality grounds.

Read also: IGPF: ' citizens, halted at border with Serbia'

AGERPRES .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Censure motion/PM Dancila: 'If vote on JusMin Toader was secret, votes would exceed PSD-ALDE majority'

16:32, 20.12.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday reproached the Opposition in the plenary sitting of Parliament that their "attitude is just for show" in respect to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, and that, if the vote was secret in Parliament regarding Toader, the latter's supporters would exceed the…

President Iohannis to attend European Council sitting on Thursday and Friday

14:12, 10.12.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.On the sidelines of the meeting, the head of the state will participate in the Euro Summit in extended format. There will be discussions, according to the agenda of this…

President Iohannis about appointments of ministers: No ultimatum from PSD; my analysis, after December 1

18:57, 29.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) may be referred to the Constitutional Court in the case concerning the appointment of the new ministers, that the Social Democrats cannot give him any ultimatum and that he will analyze these proposals after December…

President Iohannis signs decrees promulgating defence agreements with Serbia, Lebanon

15:42, 08.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday decrees promulgating laws ratifying agreements.Among the promulgated laws is a law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on defence cooperation, signed in Belgrade on December 4, 2017…

President Iohannis to meet Switzerland President Alain Berset

09:43, 01.11.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, who is paying an official visit to Romania.  According to the Presidential Administration, within the talks also tackled will be the ways to develop the bilateral…

PG Lazar replies to JusMin Toader: The Minister tries to exploit an error;dismissal ordinance issued by another prosecutor

09:21, 01.11.2018 - Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar argues that the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, "is exploiting a registration error from March 2016," while the ordinance on the dismissal of a case involving President Klaus Iohannis was not issued, confirmed or verified by the prosecutor general, but by another…

JusMin Toader: I won't give up on the procedure to remove Augustin Lazar from office

09:59, 30.10.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader argues that he won't give up on the procedure to remove current Prosecutor General of Romania Augustin Lazar from office.  "I won't give up on the procedure to remove the current prosecutor general. It's worth noticing the different approach that the Cotroceni…

President Iohannis: 'JusMin Toader's request to dismiss PG Lazar is completely inappropriate'

21:14, 25.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis received the report regarding the managerial activity at the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) and believes that Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's request to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office is "completely…


