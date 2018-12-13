JusMin Toader: Gov't, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in force

JusMin Toader: Gov't, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in forcePublicat:
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that in case a draft ordinance amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code is promoted, it will not replace the ones in force, but will only amend some provisions.
He explained that a possible project will include the alignment of provisions with the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.) decisions, the transposition of the two Directives on extended confiscation and the presumption of innocence and the taking over of some of the legislative solutions that were under debate and later declared constitutional.
