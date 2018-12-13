JusMin Toader: Gov't, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in force

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader met in Brussels with President of Eurojust Ladislav Hamran, with the two officials agreeing on the need of an even tighter cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the European agency during the first semester of 2019, when Romania will be holding the rotating…

- The special parliamentary committee on justice adopted on Tuesday the amendments brought to the Criminal Procedure Code, enacting thus the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), one modification being the removal of the phrase "solid clues" upon the initiation of the criminal proceedings.According…

- The resolution of the European Parliament regarding Romania is "the expression of some electoral interests of European political groups," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday."We are able to prove to our European partners that Romania is a balanced, responsible member state, determined…

- President Klaus Iohannis has filed a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) over a law on amending and supplementing Law 35/1997 on the statutes of the Ombudsman that turns the office into a ministerial one. "We believe that this law was passed in disregard…

- Romania's Prosector General Augustin Lazar stated on Thursday that Justice Minister's statement regarding the discovery of a fraud in his candidacy file for this office proved to be "a manipulation of the public opinion" and announced that he reserves his right to take action according to the legal…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Thursday declared unconstitutional two articles of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Criminal Code, that regulate the application of a more favorable criminal law after a final conviction or an educational measure, according to a press release issued…

- The chairman of the Select Parliamentary Committee for the Justice laws' package, PSD (Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.) deputy Florin Iordache, declared on Monday for RFI that the recommendations from the Venice Commission will not be entirely considered and said he is disappointed…

- Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader explained on Wednesday in Strasbourg the course of justice legislation and amendments to the Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, saying that among the solutions ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about justice legislation…