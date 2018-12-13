JusMin Toader: Gov't, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in force

Stiri Recomandate

Creștere alarmantă a cazurilor de diabet. Peste 1,8 milioane de români suferă de această boală, mulți fără să știe

Semnal de alarmă tras de medici! Din ce în ce mai mulţi români sunt diagnosticaţi cu diabet de tip 2. O posibilă explicaţie ar fi stilul de viaţă. Mâncăm… [citeste mai departe]

Turiștii străini descoperă inima României

Turiștii străini care vor ajunge la Sibiu, anul viitor, după ce National Geographic a pus fosta capitală culturală europeană pe lista scurtă a celor mai „cool” 19 destinații din 2019, vor mai putea descoperi... [citeste mai departe]

Tragere la sorți. Află cine îi va judeca pe Dragnea, Tăriceanu, Udrea, Bica…

  Membrii noilor completuri de cinci judecători de la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ICCJ) au fost desemnaţi joi, prin tragere la sorţi. După repartizarea aleatorie a dosarelor, Liviu Dragnea, Elena Udrea, Alin Bica, Victor Ponta,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Timis nu sustine majorarea taxelor locale in 2019!

Călin Dobra, președintele interimar al PSD Timiș, a ținut să-i răspundă joi, 13 decembrie, primarului Nicolae Robu, care le-a transmis din nou aleșilor locali PSD miercuri, 12 decembrie, în ședința de plen, că sunt „Grupul împotriva Timișoarei”. Pe de altă parte, Călin Dobra susține că PSD nu… [citeste mai departe]

JusMin Toader: Govt, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in force

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that in case a draft ordinance amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code is promoted, it will not replace the ones in force, but will only amend some provisions.He explained that… [citeste mai departe]

Propunere legislativă a Parlamentului European: Statele Membre care încalcă regulile statului de drept riscă să piardă fondurile comunitare

Parlamentul European anunţă intrarea în linie dreaptă a propunerii legislative privind noul mecanism de protecţie… [citeste mai departe]

Sălajul, un hol între sufrageriile luxoase ale regiunii

Nu cred că există sălăjean, fie el iubitor de flamură roșie sau de fanion galben-albastru care să nu se întrebe, dând zilnic nas în nas cu lipsuri și neajunsuri dintre cele mai diverse și rate, de ce am ajuns în acest punct, în mod cert unul negru, ca o pată pe harta regiunii? Poate că… [citeste mai departe]

Ce au scris maghiarii după accidentarea horror a Cristinei Neagu din meciul direct

Presa maghiară tratează pe larg accidentarea Cristinei Neagu. Programul mult prea încărcat e principala cauză pentru problemele de sănătate avute de sportivele prezente la Campionatul European. Naţionala României a fost învinsă de Ungaria… [citeste mai departe]

Syda și Maria Grigoriu și-au spus „adio”? Gestul extrem la care a recurs fostul soț al Elenei Băsescu

Chiar dacă mulți nu le-au dat șanse prea mari, Bogdan Ionescu (zis Syda) și Maria Grigoriu au dat dovadă de dedicație și de o relație de lungă durată. Cei doi au dat peste nas gurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Naţiunile au responsabilitatea principală în cazul contracarării ameninţărilor hibride , a declarat ministrul apărării

Naţiunile au responsabilitatea principală în ceea ce priveşte contracararea ameninţărilor hibride, a declarat ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Gabriel… [citeste mai departe]


JusMin Toader: Gov't, not to replace Criminal Codes, but amend what is in force

Publicat:
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that in case a draft ordinance amending the Criminal Code and the is promoted, it will not replace the ones in force, but will only amend some provisions.

He explained that a possible project will include the alignment of provisions with the CCR ( of Romania, ed.n.) decisions, the transposition of the two Directives on extended confiscation and the presumption of innocence and the taking over of some of the legislative solutions that were under debate and later declared constitutional.

"If…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


