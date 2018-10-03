JusMin Toader: EC First Vice-President clearly stated that implementation of Article 7 is out of question

Stiri Recomandate

Pliante pro-referendum în pungi cu pâine. Controale făcute de Protecția Consumatorilor și Biroul Electoral

Pliante pro-referendum în pungi cu pâine. Controale făcute de Protecția Consumatorilor și Biroul Electoral

Biroul Electoral Judeţean (BEJ) Bihor a fost sesizat, marţi, că pliante cu mesaje pro-referendum au fost introduse în pungi cu pâine produsă de o firmă din localitatea Lugaşu de… [citeste mai departe]

Containere noi de colectare a deșeurilor menajere, în Astra, Răcădău și Centru

Containere noi de colectare a deșeurilor menajere, în Astra, Răcădău și Centru

Sute de containere noi vor ajunge în perioada următoare pe platformele de depozitare a deşeurilor menajere din tot oraşul. În urma discuției de vineri, dintre primarul George Scripcaru și reprezentanții celor două firme de salubrizare… [citeste mai departe]

#ReferendumFamilie Galaţi: O treime dintre preşedinţii secţiilor de votare au fost înlocuiţi

#ReferendumFamilie Galaţi: O treime dintre preşedinţii secţiilor de votare au fost înlocuiţi

Un număr de 150 de preşedinţi de secţii de votare din municipiul Galaţi, din totalul celor 436, au fost înlocuiţi sau se află în procedură de înlocuire, a declarat miercuri, preşedintele Biroului Electoral… [citeste mai departe]

Dosarul fabricat de DNA împotriva lui Tiberiu Nițu a avut rolul de a-l aduce în locul său pe Lazăr

Dosarul fabricat de DNA împotriva lui Tiberiu Nițu a avut rolul de a-l aduce în locul său pe Lazăr

ÎCCJ: Fapta nu există!  Instanta suprema a pronuntat marti, 2 octombrie 2018, solutia in cazul plangerii pe care Tiberiu Nitu a formulat-o impotriva solutiei de clasare dispusa in 27 aprilie 2018. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia a profitat de pretul scazut si a achizitionat cea mai mare cantitate de aur din ultimii 10 ani

Polonia a profitat de pretul scazut si a achizitionat cea mai mare cantitate de aur din ultimii 10 ani

Polonia a adaugat aproximativ noua tone de aur la rezervele sale in perioada iulie-august 2018, pe fondul scaderii preturilor, aceasta fiind cea mai mare achizitie de aur facuta de acest stat dupa… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea sportului! Fostul boxer german, Graciano Rocchigiani, a murit, într-un accident de mașină

Doliu în lumea sportului! Fostul boxer german, Graciano Rocchigiani, a murit, într-un accident de mașină

Fostul boxer german Graciano Rocchigiani, care a fost campion mondial la profesionişti, a decedat marţi dimineaţă în Italia după ce a fost lovit de o maşină când mergea pe jos, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! MOARTEA-FULGER ameninţă majoritatea populaţiei ROMÂNIEI. Avertisment sumbru.

Alertă! MOARTEA-FULGER ameninţă majoritatea populaţiei ROMÂNIEI. Avertisment sumbru.

Alertă! MOARTEA-FULGER ameninţă majoritatea populaţiei ROMÂNIEI. Avertisment sumbru. Potrivit unui studiu realizat în Olanda, publicat în Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, o femeie din două şi un bărbat din… [citeste mai departe]

Ripensia Timişoara va renunţa la modelul „socios”. Dumitru Mihu, noul preşedinte, a anunţat un obiectiv foarte ambiţios

Ripensia Timişoara va renunţa la modelul „socios”. Dumitru Mihu, noul preşedinte, a anunţat un obiectiv foarte ambiţios

Restartat în 2012 pe modelul „socios” inspirat de la FC Barcelona, noua „Ripi” se va organiza în mod diferit odată cu numirea lui Dumitru Mihu în… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat INTERZICEREA DE CĂTRE AUTORITĂŢI A DREPTULUI CETĂŢENILOR ROMÂNI LA CAMPANIE PENTRU REFERENDUM

Comunicat INTERZICEREA DE CĂTRE AUTORITĂŢI A DREPTULUI CETĂŢENILOR ROMÂNI LA CAMPANIE PENTRU REFERENDUM

Comunicat INTERZICEREA DE CĂTRE AUTORITĂŢI A DREPTULUI CETĂŢENILOR ROMÂNI LA CAMPANIE PENTRU REFERENDUM Comitetul de Iniţiativă Cetăţenească privind revizuirea art. 48 (1) din Constituţia… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

JusMin Toader: EC First Vice-President clearly stated that implementation of Article 7 is out of question

Publicat:
JusMin Toader: EC First Vice-President clearly stated that implementation of Article 7 is out of question

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated that First Vice-President of the (EC) said it clearly during a meeting he had on Tuesday in Strasbourg with Romania's delegation, led by , "that the issue of article 7 is out of the question." 
"The First Vice-President of the told, with subject and predicate, that the issue of article 7 is out of the question, its enactment is out of the question because Romania is in another hypothesis, a situation other than Hungary or Poland. Therefore, I repeat, the First Vice-President…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Alina Gorghiu, presiune uriașa pe Viorica Dancila in contextul vizitei la Strasbourg: 'Raspunderea deplina aparține premierului'

10:08, 03.10.2018 - Membrii Parlamentului European dezbat miercuri, in prezența premierului Viorica Dancila, situația statului de drept din Romania dar și evoluția țarii noastre in contextul protestelor violente din 10 august, la doua zile distanța dupa ce, in cadrul Comisiei pentru libertați civile, justiție și afaceri…

PM Dancila conveys to EC's Timmermans desire for EP debate to be reasoning-based, constructive

09:23, 03.10.2018 - Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday had a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on a visit to Strasbourg where she underscored a need for close co-ordination between Romania and the European Commission during the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, expressing…

Raport pe stick cu filmari de la Romania TV și Antena 3. Codrin Ștefanescu: Spun in exclusivitate

19:18, 02.10.2018 - „Doamna Dancila va incerca (n.r. referindu-se la intrevederea de la Strasbourg dintre premierul Viorica Dancila si prim-vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, Frans Timmermans) sa mai explice cam cum stau lucrurile in Romania cu protocoalele secrete, cu noua securitate, cu campul tactic, cu probe falsificate,…

Toader primeste marti dimineata Comisia MCV. Dupa-amiaza merge cu Dancila la Strasbourg, pentru discutii cu Timmermans

10:14, 02.10.2018 - Ministrul Justitiei, Tudorel Toader, a declarat ca marti dimineata va primi delegatia MCV, iar dupa-amiaza se va deplasa la Strasbourg impreuna cu premierul Viorica Dancila, unde se va intalni cu prim-vicepresedintele Comisiei Europene, Frans Timmermans, caruia ii va cere "sa depasim faza aceea a ingrijorarilor,…

Toader: Merg la Strasbourg cu doamna premier si ii vom cere lui Timmermans sa depasim faza ingrijorarilor si preocuparilor si sa discutam punctual

23:49, 01.10.2018 - Ministrul Justitiei Tudorel Toder a declarat luni seara, referindu-se la criticile prim-vicepresedintelui CE Frans Timmermans cu privire la legile justitiei si la situatia statului de drept in Romania, ca afirmatiilor acestuia cu privire la dialog, intelegerea problemelor si cautarea de solutiii, ar…

PM Dancila, EC President Juncker discuss preparation of Romania's future Presidency of EU Council

16:54, 18.09.2018 - The preparation of Romania's forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union was the main topic of Tuesday's discussion between Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, according to a press release sent by the Government's Press…

BNR's Isarescu: Romania imports large quantities of pork; swine fever's impact not considered in inflation

18:25, 08.08.2018 - Romania imported large quantities of pork last year and it is importing from Poland and Hungary, but the new concern related to the African swine fever has not yet been introduced in inflation calculations, says the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu.  "From our data…

PM Dancila, Irish counterpart Varadkar tackle public procurement law, public-private partnership

19:07, 24.07.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday said that she talked with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on the amendment of the public procurement law and the public-private partnership law, adding that a working group will be set up to ease a good practices' exchange.  "I saluted the fact that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 octombrie 2018
Bucuresti7°C | 21°CCer senin
Iasi6°C | 15°CCer senin
Cluj-Napoca5°C | 15°CCer parţial noros
Timisoara5°C | 18°CCer parţial noros
Constanta11°C | 21°CCer senin
Craiova4°C | 17°CCer parţial noros
Brasov5°C | 14°CCer senin
Baia Mare2°C | 12°Cposibil ploaie
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.09.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 473.524,99 7.712.640,22
II (5/6) 3 52.613,88 -
III (4/6) 387 407,85 -
IV (3/6) 7.864 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.264.243,54

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 octombrie 2018
USD 4.0507
EUR 4.6658
CHF 4.1183
GBP 5.2495
CAD 3.1579
XAU 155.354
JPY 3.5622
CNY 0.5897
AED 1.1028
AUD 2.9062
MDL 0.2379
BGN 2.3856

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec