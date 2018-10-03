JusMin Toader: EC First Vice-President clearly stated that implementation of Article 7 is out of question

JusMin Toader: EC First Vice-President clearly stated that implementation of Article 7 is out of questionPublicat:
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated that First Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans said it clearly during a meeting he had on Tuesday in Strasbourg with Romania's delegation, led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, "that the issue of article 7 is out of the question."
"The First Vice-President of the European Commission told, with subject and predicate, that the issue of article 7 is out of the question, its enactment is out of the question because Romania is in another hypothesis, a situation other than Hungary or Poland. Therefore, I repeat, the First Vice-President…
