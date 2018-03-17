JusMin Toader announces he is to request Public Ministry to disclose protocols concluded with SRI

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested "the declassification of protocols concluded between the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and other institutions of the state," according to a release of the Government sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO The quoted source mentions that the Prime Minister's demarche…

- The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) issued no decision to approve the signing of protocols between the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the Presidential Administration said in a release this Friday to AGERPRES. "There is no Supreme…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that he is ready to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) if President Klaus Iohannis does not approve his request for the removal from office of Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi, adding that he…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced at a news conference on Monday that the inmate population in Romania in is on a downward trend, with the number of outgoing detainees exceeding the number of incoming inmates. He added that the size of the inmate population in Romania is 22,884, while…

- Minister Tudorel Toader on Monday announced that the Ministry of Justice will send, at the Serbian magistrates' request, a new set of documents regarding the extradition of the former social-democrat Member of Parliament Sebastian Ghita. "The Serbian magistrates have demanded additional references…

- Romania activated the European alert mechanism to request immunoglobulin, Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Monday. "I informed the Prime Minister's Office today and got the okay to start the procedure. This is practically a Europe-wide alert whereby we request immunoglobulin for Romania,"…

- The Justice Ministry published on Friday on the institution's web page, the report regarding the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA)'s managerial activity. Beside the report, the Ministry also released 11 annexes which contain: reports of the Judicial Inspection, decisions of the Constitutional…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader told AGERPRES on Friday that he won't carry out any discussion with Laura Codruta Kovesi regarding the report on the management of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). When asked if he intends to summon prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura Codruta…

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday that he will start procedures for removing from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.Agerpres.

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Monday that the Justice Minister is the one who must publicly present an assessment regarding the situation created following the disclosures which surfaced in the public space regarding the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) activity. "The…

- Iuliana Mihaela Zobuian has been appointed office manager at Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's office in rank of state secretary, under a decision signed by Dancila and published on Friday in the Official Journal. In 2014, Zobuian was office manager at the office of the minister of regional development…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that she will stay at Victoria Palace until 2020, affirming that she will try to have a constructive attitude and be a premier that both the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition and Romanians want. …

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader met on Friday with Japan's Ambassador to Romania Kisaburo Ishii, on which occasion they discussed about the "Justice District" project. According to a press release of the Justice Ministry, the meeting of Minister Tudorel Toader and Secretary of State Marieta…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Friday that at the debate on Romania's justice legislation that took place in Strasbourg days before "lots of lies" were said even by the Romanian MEPs, while other MEPs explained the…

- Caravana “Ie, Romanie”, emisiune care va incepe, in curand, la Antena 1, a ajuns in Bucovina, in cautare de fete frumoase și harnice, dar și de tradiții și talente autentice. Iar entuziasmul și ospitalitatea de care dau dovada oamenii acestor locuri minunate i-au impresionat pe Mircea Radu, conducatorul…

- Iesirea in spatiu - cu sase minute mai lunga decat precedentul record rusesc si a cincea in topul general al celor mai indelungate misiuni realizate vreodata in afara ISS - avea o durata programata de sase ore si jumatate, insa a durat mai mult decat anticipau specialistii, intrucat cosmonautii rusi…

- Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Friday confirmed to Agerpres that he gave up the services of the Protection and Guard Service (SPP). On Wednesday, in the beginning of the government meeting, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced she chose not to benefit from the SPP protection.On…

- ”O spun foarte raspicat: mare atenție și pentru hashtagii din strada și chiar și pentru liberali cand folosesc terminologia de ciuma roșie. Cine știe istoria și știe despre ce vorbim, vedeți ca originea istorica este nazista și cu astfel de chestiuni ar fi bine sa nu se mai joace intr-o lume care…

- Pe Mihaela Radulescu și Dan Bittman ii cunoaște toata lumea, insa mai puțini știu ca cei doi au avut o relație amoroasa in urma cu peste 20 de ani. Cu toate ca de aproape 25 de ani Dan Bittman iși imparte viața cu Liliana Ștefan, textiera care i-a daruit trei copii, iar Mihaela Radulescu se iubește…

- Parchetul General a dispus efectuarea de verificari in legatura cu acuzatiile aduse de presedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, la adresa sefului SPP, Lucian Pahontu, a informat, miercuri, Biroul de Presa al institutiei citat de Agerpres.ro. Reamintim ca, Liviu Dragnea a afirmat, luni, la Antena 3, ca vicepremierul…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government sitting, that she doesn't want to be guarded by the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) "I would like to mention that I have conveyed to the Protection and Guard Service, since Monday evening, that I don't…

- Mii de polițiști vor primi o lovitura usturatoare in februarie! Anunțul a fost facut de catre președintele Sindicatului Național al Polițiștilor și Personalului Contractual (SNPPC), Dumitru Coarna, potrivit bugetul.ro . Coarna a dezvaluit, la Antena 3, ca salariile a mii de polițiști nu vor crește ca…

- Liviu Dragnea a declarat luni seara, la Antena 3, ca se ajunsese la o stare de tensiune intre Guvernul Tudose și PSD. „Institutional, orice premier trebuie sa aiba contacte cu SRI, SIE si putin...

- Ar trebui sa ai date despre persoane, programe... etc si acestea sa ramana definitive in urma votului legal prevazut de constitutie. Astazi in jurul orei 10.00 insa am vazut la Antena 3 imagini cu Dragnea consiliat de una dintre fostele consiliere ale Elenei Udrea, alaturi de care sta tot timpul in…

- The Senate and Chamber of Deputies leaders decided on Friday to call an extraordinary session of Parliament on Monday, for the investiture vote on the new government. The plenary session is scheduled to start at 15:00 hrs, while hearings of the minister nominees in Parliament expert committees…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Friday announced he will present "a lie" that was officially conveyed to the European Commission. When asked, before the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD, what was his opinion about the fact that in the recent time…

- Sociologul Marius Pieleanu a anunțat vineri, la Antena 3, ca Ilan Laufer, ministrul pentru Mediul de Afaceri, nu va mai face parte din viitorul cabinet.„Am o sursa beton. Ilan Laufer nu va mai face parte din viitorul Guvern”, a spus Marius Pieleanu, care anterior anunțase tot pe surse ca Teodorovici…

- ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said that at the meeting with PSD leader Liviu Dragnea on Thursday there were no negotiations on the number of portfolios that would belong to ALDE in the Dancila Cabinet, stressing that there will…

- Fostul ministru Elena Udrea a cerut astazi in instanța ridicarea cauțiunii de un milion de euro in dosarul Buzoianu, anunța Antena3. Amintim ca, in 2015, procurorii DNA i-au cerut Elenei Udrea fabuloasa suma de 5 miliarde de lei vechi pentru a o lasa in libertate. Atunci Elena Udrea a pus la bataie…

- Senatorul UDMR Verestoy Attila a murit din cauza unor probleme de sanatate, relateaza Antena 3. Verestoy Attila este singurul parlamentar aflat in funcție inca din anul 1990. El se afla la al 8-lea...

- Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea și premierul desemnat Viorica Dancila vor avea astazi o intalnire cu liderii UDMR, la ora 13, anunța Antena3.Presedintele Camerei Deputatilor, Liviu Dragnea, liderul PSD, a declarat luni ca nu face invitatii la televizor nimanui. El a subliniat ca nu a avut nicio…

- Dupa ce au studiat cutremurele de peste 7 grade de la 1900 incoace, oamenii de știința americani au ajuns la concluzia ca seismele puternice au fost mai numeroase dupa cicluri de cinci ani de incetinire a rotatiei Pamantului. Iar acest fapt indica un risc ridicat pentru acest an. Directorul onorific…

- Andrew Popper, seful Casei Regale, a declarat, intr-un interviu pentru Antena 3, ca spera ca legea privind statutul Casei Regale va fi adoptata. Acesta a spus ca Regele Mihai I nu a cerut niciodata Palatul Elisabeta, argumentand ca nu i-a apartinut in mod personal.

- Omul de afaceri Marcel Toader a luat o decizie radicala. Acesta iși vinde apartamentul in care a locuit cu patru dintre fostele sale partenere de viața. Marcel Toader, care este in divorț cu interpreta de muzica populara Maria Constantin , este pus pe fapte mari. Dupa ce i-a adus tot felul de acuzații,…

- "Au murit oameni pentru aceasta țara crezand ca aceasta țara merita totul. Ne aflam in 2018, la 100 de ani de la Marea Unire, cand ai impresia ca Romania este obiectul bataii de joc a unora care au primit o șansa mare", a zis Mihai Gadea. "Un personaj veninos" "Ce va face PSD? Ce va…

- Mihai Tudose announced on Monday evening, at the end of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting, that he resigns as prime minister of Romania. "I am leaving with my head up high," Tudose said.He pointed out he would not ensure the ad-interim leadership at…

- Surse politice citate de Antena 3 susțin ca în ședința PSD ar urma sa se ceara demiterea premierului Mihai Tudose. În plus, 30 de organizații ar fi fost de acord sa semneze un act prin care ar fi aratat ca sunt împotriva șefului Guvernului. Conform acelorași surse,…

- Niculae Badalau, președintele executiv al PSD, transmite un mesaj inainte de ședința Comitetului Executiv Național al PSD de luni, 15 ianuarie. Duminica seara, la Antena 3, in una din rarele apariții la o televiziune, Badalau l-a criticat pe Tudose, dar a susținut ramanerea acestuia la Palatul Victoria.„Cred…

- Iși aștepta copilul de la școala, pe avarii, cand o polițista s-a apropiat de ea. ”O doamna polițist se apropie de mine. M-am gandit: `Iar sunt parcata aiurea? Nu. N-am centura? Da, dar stau pe loc. N-am avariile?`și am tot speculat ce aș fi putut sa greșesc astfel incat sa vina polițista…

- “Guess My Age – Ghicește varsta”, show-ul prezentat de Dan Negru, la Antena 1, in care Roxana și Ramon Chicireanu, din Iași, au pierdut toți cei 100.000 de lei puși in joc, a fost joi seara lider de audiența la nivel național. In minutul de aur, de la ora 21.05, cei mai mulți telespectatori care se…

- Carmen Dan nu demisioneaza din funcția de ministru de Interne. Anunțul a fost facut de Carmen Dan, intr-o conferința de presa susținuta joi seara, la sediul MAI. „Guvernul este unul politic, iar miniștrii sunt numiți in forurile statutare și tot acolo se decide retragerea lor din Guvern”, a spus Carmen…

- Secțiunea Live a site-ului televiziunii Antena 3 a fost atacata in seara zilei de 10 ianuarie, permițandu-se utilizarea unui script de minat criptomonede. Acesta a fost incarcat in urma unei breșe de securitate pe unul dintre serverele Antena3.ro, aflat in gestiune externalizata. "Problema…

- Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday said that "if allowed," Carmen Dan will resign as Interior Minister. "She voiced her opinion on Monday and ever since Monday she said she is willing to resign. (...) At this moment, I believe I will accept it, if she does resign. (...) I believe that…

- "Seful Politiei a fost inlocuit. Aveam o propunere. Am aflat ca acel domn nu doreste si refuza, nu puteam sa demit pe cineva si sa las Politia necondusa. Supararea mea fata de ministrul de Interne este urmatoarea. Am intrebat-o daca e adevarat ca refuza si mi-a spus ca nu. La pranz l-am sunat pe domnul…

- The leadership of the Justice Ministry is set to meet the President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to discuss the roadmap for fulfilling the requirements of the pilot decision on detention conditions, with a memorandum to be afterwards submitted to the Government for approval and sent…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Friday that he doesn't avoid President Klaus Iohannis, who can always challenge the modifications brought to the Justice Laws with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CR). At the end of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) sitting, the Justice…