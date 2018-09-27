JusMin announces adoption of GEO on insolvency procedure: We believe constitutional exigencies were met

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Interior Carmen Dan stated on Wednesday evening that President Klaus Iohannis tried to induce the idea that the people who provoked the acts of violence at the 10 August rally would have supposedly been sent from the Gendarmerie, a fact which she rules out. "From the mouth of the…

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader told a televised broadcast on Tuesday evening that the legal basis for his request to become a notary public was the Constitutional Court Act, which provides that a former constitutional judge may serve as notary public or attorney without taking an examination. …

- Romania needs "its voice" to be heard "where important decisions are made", next year's Presidency of the Council of the European Union being an "excellent opportunity" for presenting our country's economic offer, Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stated on Thursday at the International…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Monday that he will be carrying out the assessment of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar's activity, within 30 days' time, specifying that he made this decision as he noticed that in time, the Public Prosecution Service "has gradually strayed from the constitutional…

- President Klaus Iohannis filed on Thursday a constitutional challenge to the Bill amending Article 12 of Law 78/2000 on the prevention, tracking down and punishment of corruption deeds. According to the Presidential Administration, the bill amending and complementing Article 12 of Law No. 78/2000…

- The justice legislation has become the most publicly debated issue ever since the Social Democratic Party (PSD) got to power, and the quality of lawmaking is very bad, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Agerpres."The justice legislation has become the most publicly debated…

- The Government is prepared to manage any of the possible scenarios related to the development of Brexit negotiations, Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stated on Wednesday at the expert debate called "Brexit, where to? Prospects of the UK's withdrawal from the European…

- Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader announced on Wednesday that a penitentiary will be presented every week for its compliance with the standards of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to be assessed (Agerpres). "We will present a penitentiary every week, to look at its condition, see…