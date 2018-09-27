JusMin announces adoption of GEO on insolvency procedure: We believe constitutional exigencies were met

Stiri Recomandate

Oficial: Expertizele si avizele pentru restaurarea Cazinoului din Constanta, actualizate de o firma din Iasi. Asociati si cifra de afaceri (document)

Primaria Municipiului Constanta a semnat contractul privind actualizarea documentatiei care va sta la… [citeste mai departe]

Zece imigranţi români, arestaţi în timp ce încercau să treacă ilegal din Canada în Statele Unite

Autorităţile americane au arestat zece imigranţi români care au încercat să traverseze ilegal frontiera dintre Canada şi Statele Unite, informează agenţia Associated Press şi publicaţia Montreal… [citeste mai departe]

ElectroScoica Mar SRL va livra salupe Autoritatii Navale Romane (document)

Autoritatea Navala Romana a semnat un contract cu firma ElectroScoica Mar SRL, pentru livrarea a opt salupe. Este vorba despre salupe de inspectie si control cu care vor fi dotate capitaniile zonale, fiind necesare pentru: rezolvarea problemelor operative… [citeste mai departe]

Mos Colea: Cineva, acolo sus, ma iubeste! (galerie foto)

Au trecut deja cinci ani fara mos Colea si Marina este, daca nu mai saraca cu un Om de mare spirit, atunci cu siguranta mai trista fara el. Pentru ca nonagenarul veteran al Marinei Romane era intr o verva de zile mari, iar intalnirile cu domnia sa erau intotdeauna prilej de buna dispozitie.… [citeste mai departe]

 “Caravana Tricolorul”, inițiată de TNL, a trecut și prin Târgoviște

Tineretul Național Liberal marchează Anul Centenarului prin proiectul “Caravana Tricolorul” care se  desfășoară în perioada 18 septembrie – 25 noiembrie.“Caravana Tricolorul”, inițiată  de tinerii liberali a ajuns și în județul Dâmbovița, tricolorul… [citeste mai departe]

Brigitte, primele declaraţii despre măritiş, imediat după divorţ

De ieri, 26 septembrie, Brigitte Năstase a început o viață nouă. Bruneta a divorțat de Ilie Năstase, cel care i-a fost partener și soț aproape opt ani. Deși a rămas cu un gust amar după această căsnicie, fosta nevastă a lui Ilie Năstase este optimistă și vrea să-și… [citeste mai departe]

Cifre ALARMANTE Încă CINCI români au murit din cauza virului cu West Nile în ultimele zile

De la debutul sezonului 2018 până în prezent, au fost înregistrate 237 cazuri de meningite/meningo-encefalite cauzate de infecția cu virus West Nile, fiind înregistrate 30 decese la pacienți cu co-morbidități, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

CLM a aprobat rectificarea bugetara de aproximativ 30 de milioane de lei. Situatia reala a datoriilor si penalitatilor Primariei Constanta, in varianta PNL

Organizatia municipala Constanta a Partidului National Liberal considera ca, sub conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Liberalii cred că ei l-au demis pe Valentin Popa: ce a înțeles Raluca Turcan din scandalul care a bubuit în Guvern

Liderul deputaţilor liberali, Raluca Turcan, a declarat, joi, că demisia ministrului Educaţiei Valentin Popa nu vine ca un gest de onoare, ci ca un gest de neputinţă… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
JusMin announces adoption of GEO on insolvency procedure: We believe constitutional exigencies were met

on Thursday adopted an emergency ordinance (GEO) on the modifications brought to the law regarding the insolvency procedure, Minister of has made the announcement at the , specifying that "the constitutional exigencies were met" by this normative act.
"We adopted the emergency ordinance regarding the modifications brought to the law regarding the insolvency procedure. (...) The economic, social, cultural life has a very fast dynamics. Which is why the legal, legislative dimension too needs to keep up with the social, economic, social

