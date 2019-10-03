Stiri Recomandate

Joint plenary meeting where censure motion is being read has started

Publicat:
Joint plenary meeting where censure motion is being read has started

The joint plenary meeting of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber where the censure motion is being read has started.  The censure motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the !" was filed on Tuesday by the Opposition

The document is read by (PNL) senator

There are 128 deputies and senators attending the meeting

The censure motion will be debated and voted next Thursday.

