Joint plenary meeting where censure motion is being read has started

- The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 October," Pro Romania…

- The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened on Wednesday in a joint sitting to read the censure motion.The sitting is led by Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache, who announced that 392 members of Parliament have registered their presence. The Joint Standing…

- The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will vote for the censure motion lodged by the Opposition against the Dancila Cabinet, on Wednesday said the head of this political formation Kelemen Hunor, yet he added that he's sensing uncertainty regarding the success of the vote because many MPs…

- The censure motion initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!" has 237 signatures from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday stated in Ploiesti that there won't be any Social Democratic Party (PSD) members who will vote the censure motion, which "won't pass," for there are enough "responsible" people in Parliament, regardless of the party they belong to. "I know that today the…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday announced that the censure motion will be submitted on Monday or Tuesday, as discussions about it are still ongoing. "We will submit the censure motion in the beginning of next week, on Monday or Tuesday. (...) Our objective is to gather…

- More than 233 signatures needed for the censure motion to be lodged most probably next Monday, have already been collected, on Tuesday night said the chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban. "Negotiations will be finalised Thursday, at about 12:00-13:00 hrs we have scheduled meetings…

