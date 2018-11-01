Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduled

Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduledPublicat:
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the joint sitting of the Romanian and Israeli governments, that was supposed to take place at the beginning of November, will be rescheduled, adding that she will have a discussion, on Friday, in Varna, with counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu according to Agerpres.
"This sitting was postponed not because of us, I understand that there were some problems in Israel. We will reschedule this meeting. I think that during the discussions I will have tomorrow (Friday - ed. n) with Mr. Benjamim Netanyahu, we will schedule the joint government sitting as well,"…
