Expoziție „Retro” la Muzeul de Artă

Expoziție „Retro” la Muzeul de Artă

Expoziția se intitulează „Retro", iar vernisajul va avea loc marți, 6 noiembrie 2018, ora 18, la Muzeul de Artă Arad, sala „Ovidiu Maitec" (Str. Gh. Popa de Teiuș 2-4, etaj 2). Lucrările expuse sunt semnate de: Bacsa Melinda, Csóka Szilárd Zsolt, Debreczeni Imre, Elisabeth Gregorec, Cvetka Hojnik, Saltanat Kamaliyeva,…

MApN a mai achiziționat trei sisteme Patriot. Anunțul făcut de Mihai Fifor

MApN a mai achiziționat trei sisteme Patriot. Anunțul făcut de Mihai Fifor

Ministerul Apărării Naţionale, în numele Guvernului României, a făcut zilele acestea plata pentru încă trei sisteme de rachete sol-aer cu bătaie mare Patriot, scrie ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Mihai Fifor,...

Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduled

Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduled

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the joint sitting of the Romanian and Israeli governments, that was supposed to take place at the beginning of November, will be rescheduled, adding that she will have a discussion, on Friday, in Varna, with counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu…

(AUDIO) Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea: România caută fonduri suplimentare pentru construcţia celor 3 spitale regionale de urgenţă

(AUDIO) Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea: România caută fonduri suplimentare pentru construcţia celor 3 spitale regionale de urgenţă

Ministrul sănătății, Sorina Pintea, a anunțat, în această seară că centrele de arși de la Timișoara și Iași vor fi…

Ce schimbari se anunta la TUR

Ce schimbari se anunta la TUR

Începând din 31 octombrie, au fost deja disponibile noile bilete, în noul format, iar taxatoarele vând noile tipizate, pe altfel de hârtie, începând din 1 noiembrie. „Biletele se vor găsi, pentru o lună de zile, şi în mijloacele de transport, pentru că oamenii nu vor şti, în prima fază, de unde să şi le cumpere, spune Dan Jurubescu, directorul…

Accident grav la Ieud. Şoferul vinovat a fugit de la locul accidentului. Vezi cum a fost găsit el..

Accident grav la Ieud. Şoferul vinovat a fugit de la locul accidentului. Vezi cum a fost găsit el..

Accident grav la Ieud. Şoferul vinovat a fugit de la locul accidentului. Vezi cum a fost găsit el.. Ce trebuie să facă un conducător auto care a fost implicat într-un accident de circulaţie? În primul…

Un studiu ajunge la o estimare îngrijorătoare: oamenii au distrus 60% din biodiversitatea globală a animalelor

Un studiu ajunge la o estimare îngrijorătoare: oamenii au distrus 60% din biodiversitatea globală a animalelor

World Wildlife Fund a emis recent un raport alarmant în care susţin că oamenii sunt direct responsabili pentru dispariţia a circa 60% din toate speciile de mamifere, peşti, păsări…

Iubire mare într-un gimnaziu. Secretul primei iubiri între un elev și profesoara lui

Iubire mare într-un gimnaziu. Secretul primei iubiri între un elev și profesoara lui

Cazul profesoarei de 26 de ani care s-a îndrăgostit de un elev din clasa a VIII-a a stârnit un val de indignare din partea opiniei publice din localitatea New Smyrna, Florida. Stephanie Ferri a fost profesoară până de curând când…

Bilanţ pesta porcină în România: 1.062 focare în 276 de localităţi, 356.144 de porci eliminaţi

Bilanţ pesta porcină în România: 1.062 focare în 276 de localităţi, 356.144 de porci eliminaţi

De asemenea, au fost înregistrate 142 de cazuri la mistreţi. În total, au fost eliminaţi 356.144 de porci afectaţi de boală. Autoritatea veterinară susţine că au fost stinse până la această dată 5…

Alba Iulia, printre cele 16 orașe care găzduiesc Ziua Națională Depozitul Kendama. Toate detaliile, în articol!

Alba Iulia, printre cele 16 orașe care găzduiesc Ziua Națională Depozitul Kendama. Toate detaliile, în articol!

Depozitul Kendama este organizatorul concursului de kendama ZNDK (Ziua Națională Depozitul Kendama)!   ZNDK este un concurs de kendama care se organizează simultan în mai…


Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduled

Publicat:
Joint government sitting of Romania and Israel to be rescheduled

said that the joint sitting of the Romanian and Israeli governments, that was supposed to take place at the beginning of November, will be rescheduled, adding that she will have a discussion, on Friday, in Varna, with counterpart according to Agerpres.
"This sitting was postponed not because of us, I understand that there were some problems in Israel. We will reschedule this meeting. I think that during the discussions I will have tomorrow (Friday - ed. n) with Mr. , we will schedule the joint government sitting as well,"…

