Job applications received by companies this July up 18 pct from June (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

ANSVSA: Amenzi de 275.200 de lei pentru unităţi de alimentaţie publică de pe Litoral, aplicate săptămâna trecută

ANSVSA: Amenzi de 275.200 de lei pentru unităţi de alimentaţie publică de pe Litoral, aplicate săptămâna trecută

Autorităţile au dat săptămâna trecută amenzi de 275.200 de lei pe Litoral în urma controalelor efectuate în cele 7 zone de interes turisticm, relatează agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna cere ajutor internaţional după cazurile Caracal şi Galaţi

Dan Barna cere ajutor internaţional după cazurile Caracal şi Galaţi

Dan Barna cere sprijin internaţional pentru restructurarea instituţiilor de forţă ale statului, după ce acestea au dat greş în repetate rânduri în a-şi îndeplini misiunea de apărare a cetăţenilor, în opinia liderului USR.  [citeste mai departe]

Medicii vor să dea statul în judecată după ce au fost somaţi să plătească reţete prescrise pentru hepatite cronice

Medicii vor să dea statul în judecată după ce au fost somaţi să plătească reţete prescrise pentru hepatite cronice

Peste o sută de medici de familie din Capitală au primit, la începutul lunii iulie, notificări de la Casa de Asigurări de Sănătate prin care li se cerea să… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ/Artista Cela Neamţu: Mi s-a spus ţesătoarea de lumină; mă joc cu firele, iar la final se produce miracolul

REPORTAJ/Artista Cela Neamţu: Mi s-a spus ţesătoarea de lumină; mă joc cu firele, iar la final se produce miracolul

Artista Cela Neamţu, căreia i s-a spus "ţesătoarea de lumină" şi "marea doamnă a tapiseriei româneşti", a împlinit, recent, 78 de ani şi i-a aniversat în rezidenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Săliștea s-a ales cu un doar penal, după ce a fost prins de polițiști conducând o motocicletă, fără a avea permis

Un tânăr din Săliștea s-a ales cu un doar penal, după ce a fost prins de polițiști conducând o motocicletă, fără a avea permis

Ziarul Unirea Un tânăr din Săliștea s-a ales cu un doar penal, după ce a fost prins de polițiști conducând o motocicletă, fără… [citeste mai departe]

Un baschetbalist a vrut să fenteze un control doping, dar din proba dusă a rezultat că ar fi gravid! A fost suspendat doi ani

Un baschetbalist a vrut să fenteze un control doping, dar din proba dusă a rezultat că ar fi gravid! A fost suspendat doi ani

D. J. Cooper, un baschetbalist american care voia să evolueze în naționala Bosniei ca jucător naturalizat, a vrut să „dribleze” controlul doping.… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer cu permisul suspendat, prins în trafic după ce a depășit viteza legală, pe DN 74A Abrud – Câmpeni

Șofer cu permisul suspendat, prins în trafic după ce a depășit viteza legală, pe DN 74A Abrud – Câmpeni

Un tânăr de 21 de ani din Abrud a avut ”ghinionul” să fie oprit în trafic, în timp ce conducea cu permisul suspendat. A fost prins de radar, pe DN 74A, într-o acțiune organizată… [citeste mai departe]

Brexit: Orice ar fi, Regatul Unit va ieşi din UE pe 31 octombrie, afirmă purtătorul de cuvânt al premierului Johnson

Brexit: Orice ar fi, Regatul Unit va ieşi din UE pe 31 octombrie, afirmă purtătorul de cuvânt al premierului Johnson

Regatul Unit va ieşi din Uniunea Europeană pe 31 octombrie, indiferent ce s-ar întâmpla, a declarat luni purtătorul de cuvânt al premierului Boris Johnson, răspunzând… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Preda (PLUS), atac EXPLOZIV la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis: mai vreți să-i dați un mandat?

Cristian Preda (PLUS), atac EXPLOZIV la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis: mai vreți să-i dați un mandat?

Cristian Preda (PLUS) lansează un atac fără precedent la adresa președintelui Klaus Iohannis. Preda a analizat programul oficial al președintelui pe luna iulie și arată că acesta a fost mai mult absent,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Job applications received by companies this July up 18 pct from June (survey)

Publicat:
Job applications received by companies this July up 18 pct from June (survey)

Romanians are eagerly looking for employment during the summer holidays as well, and companies received this July by 18 percent more job applications than in June and 5 percent more such applications YoY; finance & accounting is the most targeted sector, shows a survey conducted by the Romanian online recruitment platform BestJobs.  "Although this is a period when most employees take leave, job applications kept coming in even in higher numbers than in the previous periods. Thus, companies registered 18 percent more applications for jobs in July and 5 percent more such applications compared…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: PNL proposes me, I am their candidate, we will have campaign approach as Romanians expect

17:12, 10.07.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he will have joint actions with the National Liberal Party (PNL), whose candidate he will be in the autumn elections, and he will have a campaign approach "as the Romanians expect".Asked, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, what the conclusions…

TourMin Trif: Holiday vouchers bring to light much of economy on black market; licensing applications, up 60pct

17:22, 07.07.2019 - Holiday vouchers have brought to light a large part of the economy that was functioning on the black market, given that last year the number of operators who submitted applications for licenses at the Ministry of Tourism increased by 60 percent and in this year's first quarter there has been an advance…

Radu Paltineanu receives the "European Adventurer of the Year 2018" award

20:24, 02.07.2019 - Radu Paltineanu, the first Romanian who ever crossed the two American continents on a bicycle, from Alaska - USA to Argentina, after pedaling more than 34,500 kilometers in a expedition that took him more than 3 years to complete, on Tuesday received in Munich the "European Adventurer of the Year…

Almost all stock market indices edge higher in Monday's opening trades

12:02, 01.07.2019 - Almost all indices of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) were on the rise this Monday, 25 minutes into trading, with the main index BET that reflects the evolution of the 16 most liquid issuers - the SIFs excepted - inching up 0.13 percent to 8,825.56 points.  The BETPlus index that tracks the…

Multi angajatori verfica profilul de Facebook al aplicantilor la joburi

21:54, 06.06.2019 - ​Șase din zece angajatori verifica, în procesul de evaluare a unui candidat pentru un job în cadrul companiei, profilurile acestuia de social media, iar aproape patru din zece țin cont inclusiv de acest criteriu în decizia de recrutare, reiese dintr-un sondaj desfașurat de BestJobs.Citeste…

Banks lending standards tighten significantly in Q1 2019

16:23, 05.06.2019 - Lending standards tightened significantly in Q1 2019 for both property purchase loans and consumer loans, reveals a survey conducted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on lending to non-financial companies and to the population.According to the survey, the banks kept their lending standards…

PM Viorica Dancila says majority that backs gov't strong, proven at vote for Chamber of Deputies' Speaker

15:06, 30.05.2019 - The parliamentary majority that is backing the current Government is further strong, a fact proven by the vote given on Wednesday at the election vote of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, and it will go on with its mandate."The government has been invested by the Parliament based on the vote…

In letters to PM Dancila, President Iohannis says ministerial picks lack necessary expertise

20:32, 15.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent Prime Minister Viorica Dancila the letters on PM's picks for justice minister, minister for Romanians abroad and minister of European funds - Eugen Nicolicea, Liviu-Tit Brailoiu and Oana Florea, respectively - indicating that the three do not have the expertise…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 august 2019
Bucuresti 15°C | 28°C
Iasi 13°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 25°C
Timisoara 16°C | 28°C
Constanta 18°C | 27°C
Brasov 11°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 04.08.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 386.756,40 2.387.440,32
II (5/6) 5 25.783,76 -
III (4/6) 447 288,40 -
IV (3/6) 9.829 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.940.147,92

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 august 2019
USD 4.2454
EUR 4.7334
CHF 4.3556
GBP 5.1534
CAD 3.2071
XAU 198.951
JPY 3.9998
CNY 0.603
AED 1.1558
AUD 2.8692
MDL 0.2391
BGN 2.4201

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec