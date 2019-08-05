Job applications received by companies this July up 18 pct from June (survey) Romanians are eagerly looking for employment during the summer holidays as well, and companies received this July by 18 percent more job applications than in June and 5 percent more such applications YoY; finance & accounting is the most targeted sector, shows a survey conducted by the Romanian online recruitment platform BestJobs. "Although this is a period when most employees take leave, job applications kept coming in even in higher numbers than in the previous periods. Thus, companies registered 18 percent more applications for jobs in July and 5 percent more such applications compared… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

