Israeli Ambassador says young generation must know role played by Jews in life of Romanian state

CĂLĂUZIRE ZILNICĂ Arhanghelul Mihail. Pe ZODII, pentru MIERCURI 5 DECEMBRIE 2018. Mesajul şi rugăciunea zilei pentru TINE!

CĂLĂUZIRE ZILNICĂ Arhanghelul Mihail. Pe ZODII, pentru MIERCURI 5 DECEMBRIE 2018. Mesajul şi rugăciunea zilei pentru TINE!

Cu totii avem probleme in viata, provocari, indoieli, intrebari dar orice problema vine cu o solutie. Arhanghelul Mihail este ne este ajutor, prieten,… [citeste mai departe]

Minerii morţi în subteran, la Motru, plânşi de urmaşi

Minerii morţi în subteran, la Motru, plânşi de urmaşi

Prefectul județului Gorj, Ciprian Florescu, a participat ieri la ceremonia de depunere de coroane la Monumentul Minerului din Motru, eveniment organizat cu ocazia celebrării Sfintei Varvara, ocrotitoarea minerilor. „Au fost rostite alocuţuni. Au fost evocate momente dureroase din viaţa… [citeste mai departe]

Emoții pentru Theresa May: A lansat dezbaterea de cinci zile privind Brexitul, în condițiile în care acordul ei nu se bucură de susținerea Parlamentului

Emoții pentru Theresa May: A lansat dezbaterea de cinci zile privind Brexitul, în condițiile în care acordul ei nu se bucură de susținerea Parlamentului

Premierul conservator, Theresa May, a lansat marţi cele cinci zile de dezbatere din… [citeste mai departe]

Bunicuța care își vinde legumele pe Facebook a ”intrat” în Capsula Timpului alături de Smiley & Patzaichin

Bunicuța care își vinde legumele pe Facebook a ”intrat” în Capsula Timpului alături de Smiley & Patzaichin

Vă mai amintiți de tanti Lenuța din Băleni, bunicuța care își vinde legumele pe Facebook? CANCAN.RO, SITE-UL NR. 1 DIN ROMÂNIA, v-a prezentat AICI povestei ei impresionantă,… [citeste mai departe]

Olguța Vasilescu are o PRESIMȚIRE: ”E posibil să fiu chemată din nou la DNA ca răzbunare”

Olguța Vasilescu are o PRESIMȚIRE: ”E posibil să fiu chemată din nou la DNA ca răzbunare”

Lia Olguța Vasilescu a afirmat, marți, la Antena 3, că nu exclude să fie chemată din nou la DNA, ca răzbunare în războiul politic, pentru că această instituție nu s-a schimbat după plecare lui Kovesi de la… [citeste mai departe]

Condiţii deosebite de muncă la CEO, aprobate până în 2021

Condiţii deosebite de muncă la CEO, aprobate până în 2021

Vești bune pentru angajații CE Oltenia! Avizele pentru încadrarea în condiții deosebite de muncă au fost prelungite până în 2021. Acest lucru a fost posibil printr-un amendament formulat, marţi, de deputații din Comisia de Muncă și Protecție Socială din Camera ... [citeste mai departe]

Handbalistele lui Burcea încep testele

Handbalistele lui Burcea încep testele

Aflată în cantonament la Cheile Grădiştei de câteva zile, echipa feminină de handbal SCM Craiova (locul 5 în Liga Florilor) va susţine astăzi, în sala de sport din localitatea montană, primul joc amical al iernii. Astfel, de la ora 16.30, ... [citeste mai departe]

Avem cele mai noi imagini cu burtica. Cum arată acum graviduța Pelinel

Avem cele mai noi imagini cu burtica. Cum arată acum graviduța Pelinel

De când a fost eliberat din închisoare, fostul boss de la Dinamo își dedică timpul exclusiv persoanelor dragi și își răsfață soția însărcinată cu gemene ori de câte ori are ocazia. Omul de afaceri pare să fi trecut peste amintirile neplăcute din detenție,… [citeste mai departe]

Sfinţire de capelă la grădiniţa „Căsuţa Fermecată” cu IPS Andrei – FOTO

Sfinţire de capelă la grădiniţa „Căsuţa Fermecată” cu IPS Andrei – FOTO

La grădiniţa cu program prelungit „Căsuţa Fermecată” din Gherla s-a sfințit o capelă. În prezenţa IPS Andrei, Arhiepiscopul Vadului, Feleacului şi Clujului, Mitropolitul Clujului, Maramureşului şi Sălajului, marți a avut loc sfinţirea… [citeste mai departe]

Buzoienii, invitaţi să pună donaţii în sacul lui Moş Nicolae pentru două cazuri disperate ale unor copii aflaţi în dificultate

Buzoienii, invitaţi să pună donaţii în sacul lui Moş Nicolae pentru două cazuri disperate ale unor copii aflaţi în dificultate

• Miercuri şi joi, spectacole caritabile pentru cele două cazuri Unele donaţii se fac pentru a ridica monumente ori clădiri care se… [citeste mai departe]


Israeli Ambassador says young generation must know role played by Jews in life of Romanian state

Publicat:
Israeli Ambassador says young generation must know role played by Jews in life of Romanian state

to Romania, , believes that it is important for the young generation and not only to learn about the role played by the Jews in the life of the Romanian state and said that the school curriculum should include information related to the contribution of this community's representatives to the edification of our country.

" community that lived here had an important role in the Romanian life and felt as an integral part of Romania and the Romanian people. And they also participated in the . They fought and they died. They signed in…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Commissioner Cretu: I invite the Prime Minister to say if attacks on EC are official position of Romanian state

15:17, 03.12.2018 - European Commissioner for Regional Policies Corina Cretu has invited Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to officially say in Brussels if all the attacks in the last period against the European Commission represent the official position of the Romanian state.On a visit to Bihor county, Corina Cretu…

PM presents in Qatar projects Romanian state wants to develop in public-private partnership

20:31, 07.11.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday, during her official visit to Doha, had a meeting with the representatives of the leadership of Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Foundation and of the Qatari Businessmen Association, in which context she presented a series of projects the Romanian state…

Tennis player Marius Copil, most important victory in his career, at Basel

10:42, 25.10.2018 - Romanian tennis player Marius Copil succeeded on Wednesday night his most important career victory, 7-5 7-6 (2) versus Croatian Marin Cilic, the world's number six, in the first round of the ATP tournament in Basel (Switzerland), with total prizes of 1,948,420 euros.  For Copil (28 years old,…

IntMin Dan and Italian counterpart Salvini discuss bilateral cooperation in security area

15:36, 23.10.2018 - Bilateral cooperation in the security area and the future Romanian presidency of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union were among the topics tackled by Interior Minister Carmen Dan with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini."We both agreed that we need more…

President Iohannis in Rome; lays wreath at Altare della Patria

13:26, 16.10.2018 - AGERPRES special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: President Klaus Iohannis, who is paying a state visit to the Italian Republic, laid a wreath at Altare della Patria (the Altar of the Fatherland) of Rome.The solemn ceremony in honor of the Romanian head of state included military honors. Furthermore,…

President Iohannis attends lighting up of Trajan's Column in Rome in the colours of Romania's flag

09:06, 15.10.2018 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday attending the lighting up of the Trajan's Column in Rome in the colours of the Romanian national flag.  The event was part of a state visit to Italy, October 14-17. The head of state was accompanied by his wife, Carmen Iohannis. Upon…

Ambassador Karol Mistrik: Slovak ethnics' cohabitation with Romanian majority, an example for any state

14:45, 14.09.2018 - The Slovakian people cannot ever forget the sacrifice of the Romanian troops for the liberation of one third of the territory of Slovakia, Ambassador Karol Mistrik said on Thursday in Oradea, emphasizing that the good cohabitation between the local Slovak ethnics and the Romanian majority can provide…

Iohannis: 'Educated Romania', part of project that will turn Romania into modern, strong state

14:24, 10.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that "Educated Romania", a demarche he launched more than two years ago, is part of a coherent country project that will turn Centennial Romania "into a modern and strong state, with solid institutions, in which citizens can have full confidence."  "Anticipating…


