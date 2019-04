Ludovic Orban: PNL lead over PSD in polls, at 27-30pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the latest polls place the party he leads to 27-30 percent of the voters' options, almost double the percentages recorded after the loss of the 2016 parliamentary elections.Read also: Minister Ciamba to preside meetings… [citeste mai departe]