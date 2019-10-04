Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over ExecutivePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in."
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Friday, to President Klaus Iohannis new proposals for interim ministers.
"Through the request sent today, the Prime Minister is practically requesting I infringe the fundamental law forcing the instating of a second consecutive interim at the Ministry of National Education, given that for this portfolio…
