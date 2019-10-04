Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that "the insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to ask Parliament's agreement for a new Government generates the serious deadlock in which the institutions of the Romanian state are deepening".On Friday, Prime Minister Viorica…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that the Social Democrats will go to Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence for a Government reshuffle, but not when President Klaus Iohannis tells them to go."We want to go to Parliament for that Government reshuffle, but not when Mr President…

- President Klaus Iohannis requested on Thursday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to come before Parliament in view of validating the Government."Mrs. Prime Minister, I now tell you straight and publicly: you have to come before Romania's Parliament with a validation request of you Government!…

- The Social Democrats (PSD) are to meet, Monday, at 18:00, in a session of the National Executive Committee to discuss the situation of the Government, after President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint interim ministers, after the exit of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) from the governing…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Constanta on Friday that if she were Romania's President, she would support the Government, regardless of its political colour, mentioning that the Executive must function, and the battle among institutions does not benefit the country. "I see that a president…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will now have to go before Parliament "sent by Mr. Iohannis", after having turned down his repeated support offer to put together "a better government". "Dear Viorica, I have…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that the Government she is heading will continue its activity in spite of the "obstacles" over the recent days and it will go to Parliament to get the necessary support to carry through its mandate. "In spite of all these obstacles of late and in spite…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that President Klaus Iohannis should have "an applied discussion" with the Government and Parliament prior to his visit to the US and he should leave with "certain lines to be tackled in these discussions with President Trump." "If a discussions takes into…