Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov't

Stiri Recomandate

Lui Hugh Laurie nu îi place să se plimbe pe covorul roșu

Lui Hugh Laurie nu îi place să se plimbe pe covorul roșu

Cu toate că a putut fi văzut pe covorul roșu la premiera noului său film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, în Londra, miercuri noapte, lui Hugh Laurie nu îi plac deloc genul acesta de evenimente „pompoase”, potrivit contactmusic.com. Actorul în vârstă de 60 de ani, cunoscut… [citeste mai departe]

Casă, dulce casă... portabilă. Micro vile, case modulare și zeci de mii de apartamente la târgul imobiliar din Capitală

Casă, dulce casă... portabilă. Micro vile, case modulare și zeci de mii de apartamente la târgul imobiliar din Capitală

Căsuțe pe roți, containere portabile, mobilate și confortabile, vile și apartamente noi, cu locuri de parcare gratis și vouchere cadou pentru achiziția… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Trif infirmă informația potrivit căreia că ar fi influenţat demiterea unui director de spital

Ministrul Trif infirmă informația potrivit căreia că ar fi influenţat demiterea unui director de spital

Ministrul Turismului, Bogdan Trif, lider al PSD Sibiu, a negat vineri că ar fi influenţat prin intermediul soţiei, care lucrează la Casa Judeţeană de Asigurări de Sănătate, demiterea directorului… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump salută intrarea Poloniei în Visa Waiver

Donald Trump salută intrarea Poloniei în Visa Waiver

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat vineri presei că şi-a dat oficial acordul pentru intrarea Poloniei în Programul Visa Waiver al SUA, relatează Reuters şi dpa. Luna trecută, Trump a anunţat că va... [citeste mai departe]

LIGA 2 Etapa #10 debutează sâmbătă cu 7 meciuri » Petrolul se deplasează la Tg. Jiu, pentru partida cu Pandurii

LIGA 2 Etapa #10 debutează sâmbătă cu 7 meciuri » Petrolul se deplasează la Tg. Jiu, pentru partida cu Pandurii

Sămbătă, 5 octombrie, debutează etapa cu numărul 10 din Liga 2, fiind programate 7 dueluri. Duminică se joacă U Cluj - Ripensia, iar etapa va fi închisă marți de liderul… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din județul Sibiu, dată dispărută de la domiciliu, a fost găsită la o stână din Alba

O femeie din județul Sibiu, dată dispărută de la domiciliu, a fost găsită la o stână din Alba

O femeie dată dispărută de la domiciliu, marți, din județul Sibiu, a fost găsită vineri, la o stână din Valea Lungă, județul Alba. Femeia plecase voluntar de acasă, din localitatea sibiană Păuca și… [citeste mai departe]

„U“ Craiova – Poli Iaşi / Bătălia alb-albaştrilor pentru primul loc. 0-0 la pauză (live scor)

„U“ Craiova – Poli Iaşi / Bătălia alb-albaştrilor pentru primul loc. 0-0 la pauză (live scor)

Pauză: „U” Craiova – Poli Iași 0-0. Min. 45: Mateiu a primit o minge de la Ioniță la 15 metri, a pivotat și a șutat, dar Târnovanu a fost la post. Min. 43: Bancu s-a opus excelent unui șut al… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii de știință au calculat rezultatele unui război nuclear între India și Pakistan: CATASTROFĂ pentru întreaga omenire

Oamenii de știință au calculat rezultatele unui război nuclear între India și Pakistan: CATASTROFĂ pentru întreaga omenire

Un război nuclear între India şi Pakistan ar determina o răcire cu 2-5 grade Celsius a climei mondiale, potrivit unui studiu publicat recent… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Neagu, declarații TARI » Detalii despre rivalitățile nevăzute din vestiar: „Băieții se înjură și ies la bere, la noi e mai greu. Cine spune altfel minte!”+ dezvăluiri despre CSM Bucureștui și națională

Cristina Neagu, declarații TARI » Detalii despre rivalitățile nevăzute din vestiar: „Băieții se înjură și ies la bere, la noi e mai greu. Cine spune altfel minte!”+ dezvăluiri despre CSM Bucureștui și națională

Cristina… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Prime Ministers actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

Iohannis: Prime Ministers actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov't

Publicat:
Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov't

said that "the insistence with which refuses to ask Parliament's agreement for a new Government generates the serious deadlock in which the institutions of the Romanian state are deepening".

On Friday, sent new proposals of interim ministers to .

"By the request addressed today, the Prime Minister practically is asking me to break the by forcing the establishment of a second successive interim at the Ministry of , given that…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive

21:43, 04.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in."Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Friday,…

PM Dancila: We won't go to Parliament when President tells us to go

15:57, 21.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that the Social Democrats will go to Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence for a Government reshuffle, but not when President Klaus Iohannis tells them to go."We want to go to Parliament for that Government reshuffle, but not when Mr President…

President Iohannis to PM Dancila: You have to come before Parliament with a request to validate the Gov't

19:17, 12.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis requested on Thursday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to come before Parliament in view of validating the Government."Mrs. Prime Minister, I now tell you straight and publicly: you have to come before Romania's Parliament with a validation request of you Government!…

PM Dancila: We are taking into account the Gov't restructuring in Parliament

17:33, 09.09.2019 - The Social-Democrats are taking into account the restructuring of the Government in Parliament, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday. She also accused President Klaus Iohannis of "constitutional and power abuse" being protected by "the absolute immunity which he has" because he did not…

PSD's National Executive Committee meets, to discuss situation of Gov't and Senate leadership especially

13:18, 09.09.2019 - The Social Democrats (PSD) are to meet, Monday, at 18:00, in a session of the National Executive Committee to discuss the situation of the Government, after President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint interim ministers, after the exit of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) from the governing…

Gov't convenes in first meeting after ALDE ministers' resignation

08:53, 09.09.2019 - The government convenes Monday in a meeting from 16:00 hrs, the agenda including several draft decisions. This is the first government meeting after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ministers resigned. President Klaus Iohannis rejected the proposals of interim ministers submitted by…

Tariceanu's message to PM: You will go to Parliament sent by Iohannis, after repeatedly refusing my support

09:42, 29.08.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will now have to go before Parliament "sent by Mr. Iohannis", after having turned down his repeated support offer to put together "a better government".  "Dear Viorica, I have…

PM Dancila on President Iohannis's visit to the US: The discussion should be applied before

08:33, 19.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that President Klaus Iohannis should have "an applied discussion" with the Government and Parliament prior to his visit to the US and he should leave with "certain lines to be tackled in these discussions with President Trump."  "If a discussions takes into…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 octombrie 2019
Bucuresti 8°C | 17°C
Iasi 6°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 15°C
Timisoara 9°C | 18°C
Constanta 10°C | 17°C
Brasov 5°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 238.413,60 9.205.543,68
II (5/6) 7 11.353,02 -
III (4/6) 324 245,28 -
IV (3/6) 5.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.543.346,08

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 octombrie 2019
USD 4.3241
EUR 4.7483
CHF 4.3441
GBP 5.337
CAD 3.2448
XAU 209.758
JPY 4.0499
CNY 0.6049
AED 1.1772
AUD 2.9209
MDL 0.2444
BGN 2.4277

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec