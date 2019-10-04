Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov't

Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov'tPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that "the insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to ask Parliament's agreement for a new Government generates the serious deadlock in which the institutions of the Romanian state are deepening".
On Friday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent new proposals of interim ministers to President Klaus Iohannis.
"By the request addressed today, the Prime Minister practically is asking me to break the Fundamental Law by forcing the establishment of a second successive interim at the Ministry of National Education, given that…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive
21:43, 04.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in."Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent, on Friday,…
PM Dancila: We won't go to Parliament when President tells us to go
15:57, 21.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that the Social Democrats will go to Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence for a Government reshuffle, but not when President Klaus Iohannis tells them to go."We want to go to Parliament for that Government reshuffle, but not when Mr President…
President Iohannis to PM Dancila: You have to come before Parliament with a request to validate the Gov't
19:17, 12.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis requested on Thursday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to come before Parliament in view of validating the Government."Mrs. Prime Minister, I now tell you straight and publicly: you have to come before Romania's Parliament with a validation request of you Government!…
PM Dancila: We are taking into account the Gov't restructuring in Parliament
17:33, 09.09.2019 - The Social-Democrats are taking into account the restructuring of the Government in Parliament, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday. She also accused President Klaus Iohannis of "constitutional and power abuse" being protected by "the absolute immunity which he has" because he did not…
PSD's National Executive Committee meets, to discuss situation of Gov't and Senate leadership especially
13:18, 09.09.2019 - The Social Democrats (PSD) are to meet, Monday, at 18:00, in a session of the National Executive Committee to discuss the situation of the Government, after President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint interim ministers, after the exit of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) from the governing…
Gov't convenes in first meeting after ALDE ministers' resignation
08:53, 09.09.2019 - The government convenes Monday in a meeting from 16:00 hrs, the agenda including several draft decisions. This is the first government meeting after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ministers resigned. President Klaus Iohannis rejected the proposals of interim ministers submitted by…
Tariceanu's message to PM: You will go to Parliament sent by Iohannis, after repeatedly refusing my support
09:42, 29.08.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will now have to go before Parliament "sent by Mr. Iohannis", after having turned down his repeated support offer to put together "a better government". "Dear Viorica, I have…
PM Dancila on President Iohannis's visit to the US: The discussion should be applied before
08:33, 19.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that President Klaus Iohannis should have "an applied discussion" with the Government and Parliament prior to his visit to the US and he should leave with "certain lines to be tackled in these discussions with President Trump." "If a discussions takes into…