Iohannis: CCR invalidating certain Constitution amendment proposals - no tragedy, let parties come up with alternatives

- The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) extended on Tuesday by another six months Calin Nistor's mandate as interim chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). The decision was announced by Justice Minister Ana Birchall, at the end of the…

- The heads of the two Houses of Parliament, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Marcel Ciolacu, announced in a joint statement on Tuesday the submission of the legislative initiative for the revision of the Constitution of Romania, stating that the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition understands to transpose into law…

- Romania has been, is and will be the most constant and dedicated supporter of the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. The head of state welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace Presidential Maia Sandu, the Moldovan premier. At the end of the meeting, President Iohannis…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace US Attorney General William Barr, with the latter underscoring the importance of Romania remaining a predictable, stable and accountable ally that promotes democratic values and the rule of law."The US official…

- The Liberals uphold all initiatives to revise the Constitution, any other initiatives deemed necessary to translate into fact the will expressed at the referendum and the idea of reopening the public debates on the Justice laws, National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday."The…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a letter to the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament inviting them to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on 4 and 5 June to establish the "directions of action needed to implement the 26 May national referendum."According to the…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he has convened the political parties for consultations next week to decide how to implement the outcome of the May 26 referendum."I am very glad to announce that 6.5 million Romanians answered " Yes" to the two questions. Now we have to…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said he will declare 2019 as the Year of Gratitude, because the first free elections in Romania took place on May 20, in 1990."Next week I will declare the year 2019 as the Year of Gratitude, the year in which I want to show my gratitude for those who made…