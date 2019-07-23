Iohannis: CCR invalidating certain Constitution amendment proposals - no tragedy, let parties come up with alternatives

Stiri Recomandate

OFICIAL După egalul cu FCSB, Sepsi a bifat al 15-lea transfer! Acord cu Peter Gal-Andrezly

Sepsi OSK Sf.Gheorghe continuă campania de transferuri. După egalul cu FCSB, 0-0, conducătorii grupării covăsnene au ajuns la un acord cu mijlocaşul ofensiv Peter Gal-Andrezly. Gal-Andrezly, 29 de ani, a jucat ultima dată… [citeste mai departe]

FMI a înrăutăţit, pentru a patra oară într-un an, prognozele de creştere a economiei mondiale

Fondul Monetar Internaţional a revizuit în scădere prognoza privind evoluţia economiei mondiale în acest an şi anul viitor, avertizând că escaladarea tensiunilor comerciale între SUA şi China, noi tarife… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul monitorizează toate navele americane din regiunea Golfului şi are o arhivă cu imagini ale deplasărilor zilnice ale acestora

Iranul monitorizează toate navele americane din regiunea Golfului şi are o arhivă cu imagini ale deplasărilor zilnice ale navelor, a… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri va fi susținută proba scrisă a examenului de definitivare

Peste 7.400 de candidați vor susține, miercuri, proba scrisă a examenului național de definitivare în învăţământ (sesiunea 2019), care va fi organizată în 42 de centre de examen. Cei mai mulți candidați sunt înscriși pentru disciplinele limba și literatura română… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Cum protejam si impermeabilizam betonul?

In cazul amenajarilor exterioare, betonul simplu sau amprentat ramane principala modalitate de pavaj a curtii si a cailor de acces, dat fiind preturile mici si trainicia acestuia. Ei bine, si betonul trece prin momente mai putin placute, atunci cand intemperiile si frigul se intaleaza peste… [citeste mai departe]

Luceafărul întâlnește Ripensia

Partida va avea loc la Baza Sportivă Luceafărul din Sânmartin, cu începere de la ora 11:00. „Luceferii” au încheiat duminică stagiul de pregătiri, desfășurat în Băile Felix. La stagiu au participat toți cei 24 de jucători din lotul echipei, care s-au pregătit sub comanda antrenilor Cristian Lupuț și Ciprian Dianu. Echipa bihoreană… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă, validată candidat la președinție din partea PSD

Doar doi membri CExN nu au votat-o Viorica Dăncilă  a fost validată, marți, de Comitetul Executiv al PSD, candidat al partidului la alegerile prezidențiale din toamnă. Doar doi membri nu au votat-o. la finalul ședinței, Dăncilă a explicat cum a ajuns, deși, în trecut spunea că… [citeste mai departe]

Prof. dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel: Ministrul Sănătății caută o soluție pentru tratarea neasiguraților

Managerul Institutului Naţional de Boli Infecţioase "Matei Balş", prof. dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel, a declarat, că problema neasiguraţilor ar putea fi soluționată de ministrul Sănătății, Sorina… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicaţia AI care îţi transformă un banal selfie într-o pictură de Rembrandt

Dacă v-aţi plictisit deja de aplicaţia rusească FaceApp care poate simula un portret „îmbătrânit” folosind algoritmi AI, a apărut deja o nouă metodă de transformare a selfie-urilor în portrete amuzante. [citeste mai departe]

Avem şi profesori de 10 în Caraş-Severin

Emotii mari pentru cadrele didactice netitulare. Au fost afişate rezultatele la examenul de titularizare în învăţământ. Din cei 248 de candidaţi care s-au prezentat la cele două centre de examen din judeţul Caraş-Severin, doi au obţinut nota 10. La disciplina de examen cultură civică şi educaţie socială, Putnic Gherghina… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: CCR invalidating certain Constitution amendment proposals - no tragedy, let parties come up with alternatives

Publicat:
said on Tuesday that it's "no tragedy" that of Romania (CCR) has invalidated some of the proposals to amend the fundamental law, hammered out after the May 26 referendum, stating that the political parties will simply have to come up with alternative law amendment solutions.

"The Constitutional Court has confirmed the results of the referendum as early as last month, rendering this action the society insistently demands, as fair and fully constitutional. I repeat - the Court has validated the referendum. It's the duty of the parliamentary…

