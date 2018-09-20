Iohannis, at European Council in Salzburg: Top priority - finalisation of Brexit agreement, finding solutions to divergent aspects

Iohannis, at European Council in Salzburg: Top priority - finalisation of Brexit agreement, finding solutions to divergent aspectsPublicat:
The top priority is the finalisation of the Brexit agreement as soon as possible and the finding of solutions regarding the divergent aspects, on Ireland, in particular, President Klaus Iohannis said, during his participation in the European Council's informal meeting in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday.
President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the importance of maintaining the EU 27 unity and continuing the single voice negotiations with the purpose of closing a proper, equitable agreement with the United Kingdom. Romania's President also brought to mind the necessity to identify ways…
