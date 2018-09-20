Iohannis, at European Council in Salzburg: Top priority - finalisation of Brexit agreement, finding solutions to divergent aspects

Stiri Recomandate

Maria Norica Cucerenco din Brăila a dispărut de o lună. Are 18 ani și este dată în urmărire națională

Maria Norica Cucerenco are 18 ani, locuiește în Brăila și a dispărut de o lună de zile. Tatăl său a reclamat dispariția fetei, iar acum este dată în urmărire națională. Numai că până… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie cere Uniunii Europene planuri de URGENŢĂ din cauza crizei generate de Brexit

Philip Hammond, ministrul britanic de Finanţe, a cerut joi Comisiei Europene să elaboreze planuri de urgenţă în sistemul financiar pentru eventualitatea lipsei unui acord privind relaţia cu Marea Britanie post-Brexit,… [citeste mai departe]

PAOK SALONIC CHELSEA LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE DIGISPORT TELEKOMSPORT. Răzvan Lucescu, debut de foc în Europa League

PAOK SALONIC CHELSEA LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE DIGISPORT TELEKOMSPORT. PAOK SALONIC CHELSEA, meci contând pentru prima etapă a Grupei L din Europa League, se joacă, joi,… [citeste mai departe]

10 seriale pe care merită să le vezi în această toamnă

Această toamnnă este plină de premiere mult așteptate și pentru a nu rata nici un serial interesant, criticii de film au alcătuit o listă demnă de luat în seamă.Când nu ai ce face, alege dintre următoarele seriale unul care să-ți ocupe timpul în mod plăcut, scrie feminis.ro.1. [citeste mai departe]

Liderii europeni au stabilit, la întâlnirea la care a participat și Klaus Iohannis, să sprijine al doilea referendum pentru Brexit

Susţinătorii unui al doilea referendum privind Brexitul au primit joi un sprijin neaşteptat din partea unor lideri europeni, care au… [citeste mai departe]

Goran Bregovic si Bosquito pe 29 septembrie la Bucuresti: Program si reguli de acces

Goran Bregovic se intoarce in Romania alaturi de “Wedding and funeral orchestra”, pentru un show de senzatie care va purta fanii prin toate albumele si hiturile care l-au facut celebru! Evenimentul va avea loc pe 29 septembrie la Arenele… [citeste mai departe]

MADR: Aprobarea ajutorului de stat pentru reducerea accizei la motorină în acvacultură

În ședința de Guvern din 20 septembrie 2018 a fost aprobată o hotărâre prin care se instituie o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru reducerea accizei la motorină utilizată în acvacultură.   Suma prevăzută pentru reducerea accizei… [citeste mai departe]

Principalii operatori telecom din Romania, amendati cu 180.000 de lei de catre ANCOM

În primă fază, potrivit reprezentanților ANCOM, compania Vodafone a fost sancționată cu o amendă în valoare de 30.000 de lei, fiindcă nu a notificat utilizatorii săi cu privire la faptul că a modificat clauzele contractuale pentru serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Romania are rezerve de huila pentru 104 ani, dar nu pot fi exploatate

Resursele de huila ale Romaniei ar fi suficiente pentru 104 ani, insa exploatarea lor este imposibila, fiind ineficienta economic, astfel ca patru din cele cinci grupuri de la Deva vor fi inchise, se arata in proiectul Strategiei Energetice a Romaniei 2018 - 2030,… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, at European Council in Salzburg: Top priority - finalisation of Brexit agreement, finding solutions to divergent aspects

The top priority is the finalisation of the Brexit agreement as soon as possible and the finding of solutions regarding the divergent aspects,… [citeste mai departe]


The top priority is the finalisation of the Brexit agreement as soon as possible and the finding of solutions regarding the divergent aspects, on Ireland, in particular, said, during his participation in the 's informal meeting in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday
reiterated the importance of maintaining the EU 27 unity and continuing the single voice negotiations with the purpose of closing a proper, equitable agreement with the . Romania's President also brought to mind the necessity to identify ways…

President Klaus Iohannis, at informal meeting of European Council in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday

20:08, 18.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis is participating Wednesday through Thursday in the informal meeting of the European Council in Salzburg, topics regarding migration, the EU internal security, as well as the latest developments on the UK's withdrawal process from the Union featuring on the agenda.  According…

EFdeN Signature solar home - Romania's entry to Solar Decathlon Middle East 2018 contest in Dubai

20:17, 25.07.2018 - The new solar home EFdeN Signature, the brainchild of a team made up mainly of students, is Romania's entry to the Solar Decathlon Middle East 2018 international contest taking place this November in Dubai.  Featuring a modern design, energy efficiency, intelligent and automated equipment, the…

Iohannis: Innovation in construction sector, extremely important, because we have smallest homes in EU

17:47, 25.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania, given that our country has the smallest homes in the European Union.  "Innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania. Unfortunately, the housing…

President Iohannis: Probability of Brexit without agreement, very low

15:56, 24.07.2018 - The probability of a Brexit without concluding an agreement with the UK is very low, President Iohannis stated on Tuesday at Cotroceni presidential Palace.  "Much is being said about the 'hard Brexit', but nobody wants something like that. The probability of a 'hard Brexit' is very low. (...)…

Iohannis, at NATO: Two important things achieved: operational command centre and improvement of multinational brigade

16:03, 12.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania has achieved two very important things at NATO's Summit in Brussels, namely an operational command centre and the improvement of the multinational brigade's statute.  "Ever since 2016 from the Warsaw summit we have been trying to consolidate…

Iohannis: Advance with 'open doors' policy; Romania fully supports Macedonia's invitation into NATO

19:15, 11.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the North-Atlantic Alliance should advance with regard to the "open doors" policy, showing that Romania upholds the decision to invite Macedonia in NATO.  "We should advance with 'the open doors' policy. Romania fully supports the decision to…

Constitutional Court discusses 3-year statute of limitations for incompatibility of public office holders

13:28, 04.07.2018 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is looking on Wednesday at President Klaus Iohannis's challenge to the law providing a 3-year limitation period for offenses committed by persons holding public office that result in conflict of interest or incompatibility.  Iohannis sent to CCR a constitutional…

President Iohannis - at European Council, to hail progress on military mobility

23:05, 26.06.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…


