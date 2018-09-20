Iohannis, at European Council in Salzburg: Top priority - finalisation of Brexit agreement, finding solutions to divergent aspects

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis is participating Wednesday through Thursday in the informal meeting of the European Council in Salzburg, topics regarding migration, the EU internal security, as well as the latest developments on the UK's withdrawal process from the Union featuring on the agenda. According…

- The new solar home EFdeN Signature, the brainchild of a team made up mainly of students, is Romania's entry to the Solar Decathlon Middle East 2018 international contest taking place this November in Dubai. Featuring a modern design, energy efficiency, intelligent and automated equipment, the…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania, given that our country has the smallest homes in the European Union. "Innovation in the construction sector is extremely important for Romania. Unfortunately, the housing…

- The probability of a Brexit without concluding an agreement with the UK is very low, President Iohannis stated on Tuesday at Cotroceni presidential Palace. "Much is being said about the 'hard Brexit', but nobody wants something like that. The probability of a 'hard Brexit' is very low. (...)…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania has achieved two very important things at NATO's Summit in Brussels, namely an operational command centre and the improvement of the multinational brigade's statute. "Ever since 2016 from the Warsaw summit we have been trying to consolidate…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the North-Atlantic Alliance should advance with regard to the "open doors" policy, showing that Romania upholds the decision to invite Macedonia in NATO. "We should advance with 'the open doors' policy. Romania fully supports the decision to…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) is looking on Wednesday at President Klaus Iohannis's challenge to the law providing a 3-year limitation period for offenses committed by persons holding public office that result in conflict of interest or incompatibility. Iohannis sent to CCR a constitutional…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…