Stiri Recomandate

Suspiciuni în legătură cu achiziția corvetelor

Suspiciuni în legătură cu achiziția corvetelor

Bătălia subterană dintre francezi și olandezi a răbufnit Vineri, 11 ianuarie 2019, secretarul de stat pentru Armamente, Andrei Ignat, responsabil cu derularea procedurii de achiziţie aferentă Programului de înzestrare esențial „Corvetă multifuncțională”, a prezentat ministrului Apărării Naţionale un… [citeste mai departe]

Idei și pentru opoziția din România: Panouri cu inscripţia Îmi este ruşine de premierul meu au apărut pe străzile din Cehia

Idei și pentru opoziția din România: Panouri cu inscripţia Îmi este ruşine de premierul meu au apărut pe străzile din Cehia

O sută de panouri publicitare imense cu portretele unor oameni, cu numele lor şi inscripţia "Îmi este ruşine de premierul meu" au apărut pe… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS | Carlos Fortes, aproape de plecarea în Italia! Gaz Metan nu poate refuza oferta. Câţi bani primesc ardelenii în schimbul atacantului portughez

BREAKING NEWS | Carlos Fortes, aproape de plecarea în Italia! Gaz Metan nu poate refuza oferta. Câţi bani primesc ardelenii în schimbul atacantului portughez

Atacantul celor de la Gaz Metan Mediaş, Carlos Fortes (24 de ani), este foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Utilizatorii Facebook de peste 65 de ani, cei mai dispuși să distribuie informații false

Utilizatorii Facebook de peste 65 de ani, cei mai dispuși să distribuie informații false

Internauții vârstnici sunt mai înclinați să distribuie informații false pe Facebook. Este rezultatul unui studiu realizat de cercetători de la universitățile americane Princeton și New York, care au analizat informații… [citeste mai departe]

Un comisar european regretă absența lui Ion Iliescu de la ceremonia de la Ateneul Român: În mandatul lui a intrat România în UE

Un comisar european regretă absența lui Ion Iliescu de la ceremonia de la Ateneul Român: În mandatul lui a intrat România în UE

Ion Iliescu a fost unul dintre marii absenți, alături de Traian Băsescu, Liviu Dragnea, Mugur Isărescu și Gabriela Firea, de la ceremonia… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un şef din cadrul Huawei a fost arestat. Este acuzat că spiona în favoarea guvernului chinez

Încă un şef din cadrul Huawei a fost arestat. Este acuzat că spiona în favoarea guvernului chinez

Urmând scandalului de profil înalt care a vizat fiica directorului Huawei, un nou incident a apărut în Polonia, de această dată punând unul dintre angajaţii companiei în postura de spion lucrând pentru... [citeste mai departe]

Cunoscută companie de consultanţă şi audit: Criza bugetară a generat pierderi de 3,6 miliarde de dolari pentru economia SUA

Cunoscută companie de consultanţă şi audit: Criza bugetară a generat pierderi de 3,6 miliarde de dolari pentru economia SUA

Blocajul care afectează de 21 de zile agenţiile guvernamentale federale din Statele Unite, generat de disensiunile preşedintelui Donald Trump cu… [citeste mai departe]

Al Pacino va juca în serialul tv The Hunt difuzat de Amazon

Al Pacino va juca în serialul tv The Hunt difuzat de Amazon

Legendarul actor de cinema Al Pacino revine pe micile ecrane pentru a juca în serialul 'The Hunt', care va fi difuzat de Amazon, potrivit site-ului de specialitate Deadline, citat vineri de EFE. Surse apropiate proiectului, care îl va avea pe Jordan Peele regizorul filmului… [citeste mai departe]

Talăl lui Neymar neagă faptul că ar fi făcut presiuni pentru ca Barca sa-l primească pe fiul lui înapoi

Talăl lui Neymar neagă faptul că ar fi făcut presiuni pentru ca Barca sa-l primească pe fiul lui înapoi

Tatăl fotbalistului echipei Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar, a dezminţit că ar fi contactat FC Barcelona de cinci ori în ultimele luni, dorind să îi convingă pe oficialii grupării catalane… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita Apostolică a Sanctității Sale Papa Francisc în România

Vizita Apostolică a Sanctității Sale Papa Francisc în România

În perioada 31 mai – 2 iunie 2019 La invitația Președintelui României, a Autorităților statului și a Bisericii Catolice din România, Sanctitatea Sa Papa Francisc va întreprinde o Vizită Apostolică în țară noastră în perioada 31 mai – 2 iunie 2019. Cu această ocazie, Sanctitatea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis, alocțiune susținută în cadrul întâlnirii cu membrii Colegiului Comisarilor

Publicat:
Iohannis, alocțiune susținută în cadrul întâlnirii cu membrii Colegiului Comisarilor

In limba engleza! Și Tusk a vorbit in romana! Alocuțiunea Președintelui Romaniei, domnul , susținuta in cadrul intalnirii cu membrii ”It is a great pleasure to welcome you today here in Bucharest, in the context of the official opening of the first of the Council of the . Holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU for the first time is an important moment for Romania as an EU Member State and a good opportunity for us to translate on all dimensions of the EU action our attachment to the European project and values. We…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe amosnews.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: amosnews.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#Romania2019.EU/Iohannis: Romania holding EU Council Presidency - good opportunity to bring back commitment to European project

11:22, 11.01.2019 - Romania holding the Presidency at the Council of the European Union represents a good opportunity to bring back our country's commitment to the European project, Klaus Iohannis said in a meeting with the College of Commissioners, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.  Holding for the first time…

#Romania2019.eu/French Minister of European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau, in Romania, January 9 to 11

22:20, 09.01.2019 - French Minister of European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau, on a visit in Bucharest from January 9 to 11, will discuss with Romanian officials about the summit in Sibiu and about the support France is granting the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union."Nathalie Loiseau, the Minister…

Viorica Dancila: Ministrii sunt pregatiti sa gestioneze problemele europene

19:42, 09.01.2019 - Viorica Dancila: Ministrii sunt pregatiti sa gestioneze problemele europene Premierul Viorica Dancila. Foto: Agerpres. Presedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker si întreaga sa echipa de comisari vin mâine la Bucuresti pentru a marca oficial începerea perioadei de…

Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to Bucharest, Athenaeum concert to mark Romania's takeover of EU Council's presidency

13:28, 29.12.2018 - The visit of Jean-Claude Juncker to Bucharest, alongside the College of Commissioners and a concert at the Athenaeum will mark on 10 January the taking over of the presidency of the EU Council, informs the website www.romania2019.eu, dedicated to the Romanian presidency and officially launched on…

ForMin Melescanu meets representatives of Bulgaria's, Serbia's Foreign Affairs Committees; Minister emphasises regional cooperation

09:30, 13.12.2018 - The priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the regional cooperation and the economic interconnection projects were among the topics tackled by Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu during his meeting on Wednesday in Bucharest with representatives of the Foreign…

MAE launches internship program regarding Romanian Presidency of EU Council

15:09, 01.12.2018 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces the launch of an internship programme called "InternshipRO2019EU," Bucharest component, dedicated exclusively to carrying out activities that entail Romania taking over and exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, during the first…

EP head Antonio Tajani: We want Romania's first-time Presidency of EU Council to be a success

14:56, 21.11.2018 - President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday in Bucharest that he wants the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council next year to be a success not only for Romania but for the entire European Union.The EP official attended together with a Brussels delegation the meeting…

President Iohannis:'It's highly unusual for EP to debate,vote resolution one month before Romanian Presidency of EU Council'

16:52, 23.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that it's the European Parliament's right to debate a resolution with respect to Romania, but he underscored that it is highly unusual for the EP to hold such discussions only one month before Romania taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 ianuarie 2019
Bucuresti-8°C | 0°CCer parţial noros
Iasi-7°C | -2°Cposibil ninsoare
Cluj-Napoca-10°C | -1°CCer acoperit
Timisoara-9°C | -2°CCer în general noros
Constanta-4°C | 2°CCer parţial noros
Craiova-7°C | -1°Cposibil ninsoare
Brasov-8°C | 0°CCer acoperit
Baia Mare-9°C | -4°CNinsoare
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.01.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 260.576,40 6.506.079,20
II (5/6) 5 17.371,76 -
III (4/6) 206 421,64 -
IV (3/6) 4.441 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.813.026,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 ianuarie 2019
USD 4.0586
EUR 4.6782
CHF 4.1309
GBP 5.1833
CAD 3.0766
XAU 168.734
JPY 3.7493
CNY 0.6021
AED 1.105
AUD 2.934
MDL 0.2368
BGN 2.392

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec