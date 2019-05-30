IntMin Carmen Dan, heard at National Anti-corruption Directorate in Tel Drum criminal case

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Carmen Dan, s-a prezentat joi la sediul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie pentru a fi audiata in dosarul Tel Drum, au precizat, pentru AGERPRES, surse judiciare.Sursele citate au mentionat ca aceasta a fost chemata pentru a fi audiata, in calitate de martor, in…

- At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed draft decisions to vacate the positions so far held by Liviu Dragnea, including the Chamber's speakership.The decisions were unanimously adopted. The Judiciary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies passed the two draft…

- Florian Coldea, former first deputy to the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), on Thursday went to the headquarters of the Section for investigating crimes in justice (SIIJ), where he had a hearing in the case file related to the return to Romania of the former National Investment Fund…

- Victor Ponta, leader of Pro Romania, told a press conference held in southern Ramnicu Valcea on Wednesday that he is expecting a wave of "PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] refugees" to the party he leads after the elections to the European Parliament, the "plan" of his party being…

- National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors have made requests to change the court terms set by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, Supreme Court, ed. n.) judges in the case files of Liviu Dragnea and Darius Valcov, the reason being a quick trial of these cases, the DNA press…

- MEP Laurentiu Rebega, at the time of the deeds Vice-President of the Prahova County Council, was prosecuted by the anti-corruption prosecutors in a case in which he is accused, among other things, of incitement to defraud with European funds and money laundering, the National Anti-corruption Directorate…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Tuesday with Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, who is paying a visit to Romania at the invitation extended by the President of the Senate, in the context of the vote for the ratification of this country's accession…

- Prosecutors with the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section have ordered that the prosecution of the former Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, be further carried out, for having committed offenses related to the establishment of an organised criminal…