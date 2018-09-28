Interview with Marcus Schmieke, the inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systems

Stiri Recomandate

INS: Managerii din România aşteaptă o creştere a activităţii în comerţul cu amănuntul până în noiembrie

Directorii firmelor din România se aşteaptă la o creştere a activităţii, dar şi a preţurilor, în comerţul cu amănuntul până în noiembrie, potrivit datelor publicate vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion de linie a plonjat într-o lagună, după ce a ratat aterizarea pe o insulă îndepărtată din Micronezia, în Oceanul Pacific

Un avion de linie a plonjat într-o lagună după ce a ratat aterizarea vineri pe o insulă îndepărtată din Micronezia, în Oceanul Pacific,… [citeste mai departe]

Consăteanca colonelului GRU Anatoli Cepiga l-a recunoscut pe ”Tolea” în fotografia lui Ruslan Boșirov

Locuitorii din satul Berezovka din regiunea Amur l-au recunoscut pe consateanul lor Anatoli Cepiga în imaginile persoanelor distribuite de autoritatile britanice ca fiind suspecti in cazul… [citeste mai departe]

O femele gestantă dintr-o specie rară de tigru a fost ucisă

Populaţia de sumatrani este considerată în pericol de dispariţie. În prezent, doar câteva sute de exemplare se mai află în sălbăticie, iar recent în jungla indoneziană un specimen a fost ucis, din greşeală. [citeste mai departe]

Consătenaca colonelului GRU Anatoli Cepiga l-a recunoscut pe ”Tolea” în fotografia lui Ruslan Boșirov

Locuitorii din satul Berezovka din regiunea Amur l-au recunoscut pe consateanul lor Anatoli Cepiga în imaginile persoanelor distribuite de autoritatile britanice ca fiind suspecti in cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Miki Buzărnescu a făcut anunţul! A vorbit despre recuperarea de după accidentare şi a dezvăluit planul imediat următor: Ar fi nemaipomenit | VIDEO

Mihaela Buzărnescu s-a accidentat la turneul de la Montreal din august, iar acum sportiva de 30… [citeste mai departe]

Toate localitatile din Timis au fost dotate cu containere speciale de tip clopot

Odată cu implementarea noului Sistem Integrat de Management al Deșeurilor (SIMD), în toate orașele și comunele din județ au fost amplasate containere speciale tip clopot cu o capacitate de 1100 de litri destinate colectării sticlei. Cetățenii… [citeste mai departe]

Airbus, aproape de vanzarea a 180 de aeronave A320neo in China, intr-o tranzactie de 18 miliarde de dolari

Airbus este aproape de finalizarea unui contract gigant cu China, in valoare de 18 miliarde de dolari, pentru livrarea unui numar de 180 de aeronave A320neo, in contextul escaladarii tensiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Protecţia Copilului Vaslui: Opt fraţi cu vârste cuprinse între 4 luni şi 16 ani au fost scoşi din familie

Opt fraţi cu vârste cuprinse între 4 luni şi 16 ani au fost scoşi din familie, în această dimineaţă, de către reprezentanţii Protecţiei Copilului Vaslui. În casa,… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură de teatru în procesul de genocid al „Măcelarului din Balcani”

În 2016, Tribunalul Penal Internaţional pentru fosta Iugoslavie (TPIY) l-a condamnat pe Radovan Karadzic, supranumit „Măcelarul din Balcani”, la 40 de ani de închisoare, găsit vinovat de genocid, crime de război şi crime împotriva umanităţii în timpul… [citeste mai departe]


Interview with Marcus Schmieke, the inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systems

Publicat:

The inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systems was born in 1966 in Oldenburg, Germany. In the course of his studies of physics and philosophy in Heidelberg and Hanover, he developed the vision of exploring the interaction between matter and consciousness. [caption id="attachment_310630" align="alignleft" width="316"] [/caption] His encounter with the physicist , as well as his work on his own books about science and consciousness – and the Field of Life – laid the theoretical foundation for the development of technology. Through…

Interviu cu Marcus Schmieke, inventatorul sistemelor TimeWaver

08:59, 28.09.2018 - Inventatorul și dezvoltatorul sistemelor TimeWaver , Marcus Schmieke, s-a nascut in 1966, in Oldenburg, Germania. A studiat fizica și filosofia la Hanovra și Heidelberg și acolo a dezvoltat viziunea de a explora interacțiunea dintre materie și conștiința. [caption id="attachment_310630" align="alignleft"…

Euro trades at 4.6603 lei

15:18, 25.09.2018 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:  CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.6603 1 US dollar USD 3.9613 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.0997 1 British pound…

JusMinToader about proposal for DNA head: Irrespective of CSM's opinion, I will continue procedure

09:02, 12.09.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Tuesday evening that irrespective of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM)'s opinion on Adina Florea's proposal for the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), he will go ahead with the procedure.  "CSM's prosecutors…

Germany's Embassy: We strongly condemn any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward German minority

19:53, 05.09.2018 - Germany's Embassy in Bucharest strongly condemns "any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward the German minority or any other minority in Romania."  The message published on the diplomatic mission's official Facebook page is conveyed in the context of the recent "accusations against…

Euro trades at 4.6217 lei

14:27, 02.08.2018 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:  CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.6217 1 US dollar USD 3.9799 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.0037 1 British pound…

Ipocrizie MADE IN GERMANY. Germania impune sancțiuni asupra Rusiei doar din gura. Berlinul este cel mai mare investitor in orașul Moscova

11:03, 26.07.2018 - Germania, Franța și Italia au fost cei mai mari investitori straini in economia capitalei ruse anul trecut, a declarat miercuri șeful departamentului de relații economice internaționale de la Moscova, Serghei Cheremin.

Petre Daea: Romania does not endorse capping direct payments to farmers

12:44, 03.07.2018 - Romania does not endorse capping direct payments towards farmers, and the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) must benefit from a budget that should be at least at the same level as the current one, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) Petre Daea stated during the meetings he had with…

UDMR's Kelemen: It is a common lie to say UDMR keeps incumbent gov't alive

23:20, 30.06.2018 - National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Saturday that it is a "common lie" that UDMR is keeping the incumbent government alive, because the ruling coalition is holding a majority with or without UDMR. "We chose to walk out because this motion…


