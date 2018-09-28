Interview with Marcus Schmieke, the inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systems

Interview with Marcus Schmieke, the inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systemsPublicat:
The inventor and developer of the TimeWaver systems was born in 1966 in Oldenburg, Germany. In the course of his studies of physics and philosophy in Heidelberg and Hanover, he developed the vision of exploring the interaction between matter and consciousness. [caption id="attachment_310630" align="alignleft" width="316"] Marcus Schmieke[/caption] His encounter with the physicist Burkhard Heim, as well as his work on his own books about science and consciousness – The Last Secret and the Field of Life – laid the theoretical foundation for the development of Information Field technology. Through…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe money.ro…
Sursa articol: money.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Interviu cu Marcus Schmieke, inventatorul sistemelor TimeWaver
08:59, 28.09.2018 - Inventatorul și dezvoltatorul sistemelor TimeWaver , Marcus Schmieke, s-a nascut in 1966, in Oldenburg, Germania. A studiat fizica și filosofia la Hanovra și Heidelberg și acolo a dezvoltat viziunea de a explora interacțiunea dintre materie și conștiința. [caption id="attachment_310630" align="alignleft"…
Euro trades at 4.6603 lei
15:18, 25.09.2018 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.6603 1 US dollar USD 3.9613 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.0997 1 British pound…
JusMinToader about proposal for DNA head: Irrespective of CSM's opinion, I will continue procedure
09:02, 12.09.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Tuesday evening that irrespective of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM)'s opinion on Adina Florea's proposal for the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), he will go ahead with the procedure. "CSM's prosecutors…
Germany's Embassy: We strongly condemn any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward German minority
19:53, 05.09.2018 - Germany's Embassy in Bucharest strongly condemns "any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward the German minority or any other minority in Romania." The message published on the diplomatic mission's official Facebook page is conveyed in the context of the recent "accusations against…
Euro trades at 4.6217 lei
14:27, 02.08.2018 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.6217 1 US dollar USD 3.9799 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.0037 1 British pound…
Ipocrizie MADE IN GERMANY. Germania impune sancțiuni asupra Rusiei doar din gura. Berlinul este cel mai mare investitor in orașul Moscova
11:03, 26.07.2018 - Germania, Franța și Italia au fost cei mai mari investitori straini in economia capitalei ruse anul trecut, a declarat miercuri șeful departamentului de relații economice internaționale de la Moscova, Serghei Cheremin.
Petre Daea: Romania does not endorse capping direct payments to farmers
12:44, 03.07.2018 - Romania does not endorse capping direct payments towards farmers, and the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) must benefit from a budget that should be at least at the same level as the current one, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) Petre Daea stated during the meetings he had with…
UDMR's Kelemen: It is a common lie to say UDMR keeps incumbent gov't alive
23:20, 30.06.2018 - National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Saturday that it is a "common lie" that UDMR is keeping the incumbent government alive, because the ruling coalition is holding a majority with or without UDMR. "We chose to walk out because this motion…