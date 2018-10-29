INS: Managers estimate moderate growth in industry, retail and services in October-December

INS: Managers estimate moderate growth in industry, retail and services in October-DecemberPublicat:
Industry, retail trade and services will be register a moderate increase in October-December 2018, with the number of employees in industry and services to maintain relatively stable, while prices in industry and construction to grow, according to the conjunctural analysis published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Thus, under the conjunctural analysis in October 2018, managers in the processing industry estimate a moderate growth in the production volume in the following three month (conjunctural balance +6 per cent). In what concerns the tobacco production activity,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Industry bounces back in September, managers not optimistic in regards to industry's smooth recovery
11:23, 22.10.2018 - The industry in Romania has bounced back, after four months of weak activity, but, on the other hand, managers do not seem convinced that the recovery will be smooth and even in the following period, according to the Industrial Barometer's data, published on Monday. On the production segment,…
Retail turnover goes up 5.7pct, Jan.-Aug. 2018
10:18, 03.10.2018 - Romania's turnover of retail trade (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first eight months both as gross series by 5.7 percent and as adjusted for working days and seasonality by 6.4 percent, compared to the similar period of 2017, according to the data published on…
Industrial production prices up 5.9 pct in August 2018 compared to August 2017
11:07, 02.10.2018 - Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market increased by 5.9 percent in August 2018 compared to August 2017, with the highest jump in the energy industry, namely 14.17 percent, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). …
August 2018 unemployment rate in Romania, up 0.1pct, to 4.3pct
10:48, 01.10.2018 - August 2018 unemployment in Romania increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.3 percent on a monthly basis, with male unemployment on the increase, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday. According to INS, the male unemployment was 1.4 percentage…
Industrial production rises 4.6pct seven months into 2018 (official data)
11:13, 11.09.2018 - Industrial production (unadjusted terms) rose by 4.6pct in the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period of last year due to the increases in the processing industry (+5.7pct) and the mining industry (+2.8pct), while production and supply of electricity, heating, gas, hot water and air…
Romania's trade deficit up 766.5mln euro seven months into 2018, to over 7.5bn euro
12:55, 10.09.2018 - Romania recorded in the first seven months of the year a trade balance deficit of 7.577 billion euro, up 766.5 million euro compared to the one recorded in the similar period of 2017, shows data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), made public on Monday. According to statistical…
Managers anticipate rise in retail trade, stable number of employees in industry, construction, services, in next 3 months
11:16, 28.08.2018 - The activity carried out in the retail sector will rise in the next three months, while the number of industry, constructions and services employees will relatively stabilise, these are the tendencies that Romanian managers are anticipating for the period of August - October, according to the business…
Retail business with motor vehicles and motorcycles up by 9 percent in first six months
11:07, 13.08.2018 - The turnover of trade, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, raw series, went up by 9 pct during the first 6 months of this year, due to growth increased in the trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, motorcycle maintenance and repair (22.4 pct), vehicle trade (17.4…