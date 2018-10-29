INS: Managers estimate moderate growth in industry, retail and services in October-December

Stiri Recomandate

Cea mai rea dintre toate lumile posibile (18) De la explozia urbană la bidonville-ul global

de Mike Davis_ Callejones, locuinţe ce se găsesc în Lima sunt mai degrabă nişte adăposturi ca vai de ele, de regulă construite din cărămizi din argilă sau din quincha (chirpici pus pe o armătură din lemn), care se strică… [citeste mai departe]

ATENŢIE! Mai multe rute de autobuz şi microbuz îşi vor modifica traseul, începând cu 31 octombrie

Mai multe rute de autobuze din Capitală îşi vor schimba traseul, începând cu 31 octombrie. Modificările vor fi efectuate în legătură cu necesitatea desfășurării lucrărilor de reparație capitală… [citeste mai departe]

Psihologia politică şi apărarea socială (XLIX)

de Gustave Le Bon_ Consider că este de folos să pun în evidenţă cauzele acestei nemaipomenite neputinţe a învăţământului. O idee greşită se află la baza tuturor reformele în zadar aplicate. Să schimbi programele nu înseamnă să modifici greşeala psihologică ce stă la baza lor. Dacă modificăm mereu, fără… [citeste mai departe]

Tensiunile Toader-Lazăr continuă: Ministrul Justiției va publica mâine documente din dosarul de candidatură al lui Augustin Lazăr

Ministrul Justiției va publica mâine documente din dosarul de candidatură al lui Augustin Lazăr, a confirmat Tudorel Toader pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Controale de proporții la Târgul Săptămânal din Bradu. Au participat și mascații

Controale de proporții la Târgul Săptămânal din Bradu. Au participat și mascații. Poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Piteşti, împreună cu poliţişti din cadrul Secţiei de Poliţie Rurală Albota, Serviciului de Investigaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 950 milioane de dolari, transferaţi în 2018 din străinătate în favoarea persoanelor fizice din Moldova

Banca Naţională din Moldova informează că, pe parcursul perioadei ianuarie - septembrie 2018, volumul total al transferurilor bancare de mijloace băneşti din străinătate în favoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cupa României, de marţi încep optimile de finală. Dunărea Călăraşi-FCSB e meciul vedetă, programul complet

Programul celor opt meciuri şi televizările anunţate de FRF sunt următoarele: Marţi AFC Hermannstadt – FC Voluntari, ora 16.30 (Digi Sport 1, Telekom Sport 1, Look Sport);… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii olimpici la Istorie şi profesorii îndrumători, premiaţi

La Muzeul de Istorie din Târgovişte a avut loc o activitate de tradiţie în judeţul nostru, dedicată Zilei Naţionale a României – 1 Decembrie. Evenimentul este organizat de Colegiul Naţional „Constantin Cantacuzino” -Târgovişte, în parteneriat cu Complexul Naţional Muzeal… [citeste mai departe]

În anticiparea alegerilor din Ucraina. Este posibilă revanșa Kremlinului?

Politicienii și experții nu au nicio îndoială că amestecul Rusiei în alegerile din Ucraina de anul viitor va fi unul total. Cum va acționa Kremlinul și care este probabilitatea atingerii obiectivului său cheie – venirea la putere în Ucraina a politicienilor… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul Jamal Khashoggi: Ankara cere o finalizare a anchetei cât mai repede posibil

Turcia a pledat luni pentru finalizarea "cât mai repede posibil" a anchetei asupra uciderii, la începutul lui octombrie, a jurnalistului saudit Jamal Khashoggi, în timp ce procurorul general al Arabiei Saudite se află la Istanbul pentru… [citeste mai departe]


INS: Managers estimate moderate growth in industry, retail and services in October-December

Publicat:
Industry, retail trade and services will be register a moderate increase in October-December 2018, with the number of employees in industry and services to maintain relatively stable, while prices in industry and construction to grow, according to the conjunctural analysis published on Monday by the of Statistics (INS). 
Thus, under the conjunctural analysis in October 2018, managers in the processing industry estimate a moderate growth in the production volume in the following three month (conjunctural balance +6 per cent). In what concerns the tobacco production activity,…

