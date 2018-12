Indonesia battered by devastating quakes and tsunamis A tsunami has killed a lot more than 370 people and injured hundreds on the shorelines of Java and Sumatra in Indonesia, the most recent disaster going to the vast archipelago greater than 17,000 home and islands to 260 million people. Saturday’s tsunami followed an underwater landslide thought to have been due to the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano nearby. The periodically active volcano has been spewing lava