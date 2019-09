Number of housing units completed in Q2 2019 up 12 pct over Q2 2018

A number of 14,490 housing units were completed in Q2 2019, 1,748 more (+12.06) than in Q2 of last year, when the number of housing units completed was of 12,742, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Of the total of 14,490… [citeste mai departe]