Incendiu violent la Cernavoda. O baraca a fost cuprinsa de flacari. O femeie scoasa in ultima clipa din baraca in flacari

Romanias Onica wins bronze at Ashgabat World Weightlifting Championships

Romania's Nicolae Onica won the bronze medal in total, in the men's 96-kg category on Wednesday at the World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).Onica totalled 391 kg and was overtaken by Iranian Sohrab Moradi (416 kg), and Chinese Tao Tian,… [citeste mai departe]