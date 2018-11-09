Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) provides an integrated framework for riparian countries and regions, in view of developing some transnational strategic approaches, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu conveyed to the attendees of the EUSDR National Forum, through a message…

- President Klaus Iohannis is due to participate on 23 September in Strasbourg, in the debate organised by the European Parliament on the future of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Iohannis will deliver an address regarding…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Meleșcanu stated on Tuesday in Timisoara that the European Union is currently at a key-moment in respect to the community space enlargement toward the countries of the Western Balkans and Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union can become historic and…

- Romania will take over the presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region on 1 November 2018 for a period of one year, Doru Dorobantu, advisor with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), told a Monday's conference on this topic. "We are in a special situation this year and…

- Ana Birchall, Deputy Prime Minister for implementation of the strategic partnerships met on Tuesday with Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two officials emphasising the desire to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially…

- Birchall a afirmat, la Scoala politica de vara a femeilor social-democrate, ca dialogul strategic "ajuta Romania sa continue sa fie un factor de stabilitate si de securitate in regiunea noastra". "Adevarul este ca in ultimele luni de zile am facut pasi extrem de importanti pentru aprofundarea…

- CHIȘINAU, 29 aug – Sputnik. Ministerul Afacerilor Externe și Integrarii Europene (MAEIE) al Republicii Moldova a reacționat la incidentul de la hotarul moldo-român, în urma caruia ambasadorul țarii noastre la București a fost invitat la MAE român. © Photo: Facebook /…

- Ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucuresti, Andrew Noble, a declarat, marti, ca se lucreaza la noul parteneriat strategic intre tara sa si Romania, cel existent urmand sa fie ”imbunatatit si modernizat pentru preocuparile de astazi”, el referindu-se si la Brexit.