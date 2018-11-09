Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on RomaniaPublicat:
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto gave assurances that his country will not endorse in the European Parliament any kind of attacks on Romania.
The Hungarian official stated that Romania is seen by Hungary as a strategic partner and its goal is to build of a strategic relation and friendship between the two countries, because it's obvious that both states are confronted with similar challenges. He went on saying that both countries are put under pressure by foreign attacks, thus Hungary will not endorse in the European Parliament any kind of attack on Romania.…
