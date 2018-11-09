Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Govt passes Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030

Govt passes Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030

The Government approved on Friday the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030, a document prepared under the coordination of the Department for Sustainable Development.The department's coordinator, Laszlo Borbely, has shown that more than it took more… [citeste mai departe]

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara, condamnați pentru că au bătut cu bestialitate doi tineri. Trebuie să le dea și 115.000 de euro daune morale

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara, condamnați pentru că au bătut cu bestialitate doi tineri. Trebuie să le dea și 115.000 de euro daune morale

Trei polițiști și un jandarm din Timișoara au fost condamnați la pedepse cu suspendare… [citeste mai departe]

Forsythia, remediu pentru durerile in gat

Forsythia, remediu pentru durerile in gat

Forsythia, supranumit copacul de aur, liliacul galben sau ploaia de aur, este un arbust care infloreste primavara devreme, fiind cunoscut si pentru efectele sale terapeutice, scrie Agerpres.ro. In medicina traditionala sunt folosite, de la Forsythia suspensa, in special fructele uscate semintele , dar si frunzele, tulpina… [citeste mai departe]

Cadourile de Craciun pentru copiii si prescolarii din municipiul Constanta, livrate de o firma din Maramures

Cadourile de Craciun pentru copiii si prescolarii din municipiul Constanta, livrate de o firma din Maramures

Serviciul Public de Asistenta Sociala din cadrul Primariei Constanta a derulat o procedura privind "Achizitia de jucarii cu ocazia cadourilor anuale prilejuite de sarbatorile de iarna… [citeste mai departe]

Semafoare "upgradate" la Iași. Ideea ieftină care salvează vieți a fost pusă în practică

Semafoare ”upgradate” la Iași. Ideea ieftină care salvează vieți a fost pusă în practică

Dispozitive luminoase cu LED-uri presemnalizează semafoarele din Iași. Invenția a fost aplicată recent în câteva intersecții din municipiu, cu scopul de a reduce accidentele rutiere și de a ajuta la decongestionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima Conferința Națională a Salvamont România în Argeș

Prima Conferința Națională a Salvamont România în Argeș

Peste 100 de salvatori montani , reprezentanţi ai celor 39 de structuri Salvamont din România, vor participa în perioada 11-13 noiembrie a.c., în localitatea Arefu, cabana Piscul Negru, masivul Făgărăş, judetul Argeş la lucrările ... [citeste mai departe]

Concurenta gravidă de la „Vocea României" a făcut senzație în fața juriului. " Efortul ei a fost foarte mare"

Concurenta gravidă de la „Vocea României” a făcut senzație în fața juriului. “ Efortul ei a fost foarte mare“

Luiza Cobori mai are foarte puțin până va deveni mamă pentru a doua oară, însă acest lucru nu a împiedicat-o să participe la „Vocea României”. În ediția de… [citeste mai departe]

Incepe judecata fostului senator Gigi Christian Chiru!

Incepe judecata fostului senator Gigi Christian Chiru!

Judecatoria Constanta a dat ieri unda verde pentru inceperea procesului in care Gigi Christian Chiru, fost senator, si Cristian Valentin Smadu sunt acuzati de ucidere din culpa. Decizia Judecatoriei Constanta nu este definitiva, aceasta putand fi atacata la Tribunalul Constanta. Reamintim ca,… [citeste mai departe]

Aurul de la Roșia Montană pe cale să-l înfunde pe fostul președinte Traian Băsescu

Aurul de la Roșia Montană pe cale să-l înfunde pe fostul președinte Traian Băsescu

Fostul președinte Traian Băsescu a fost audiat astăzi, vreme de trei ore și jumătate, la DNA în calitate de martor într-un dosar de corupție. La ieșirea de la întâlnirea cu procurorii, Băsescu a spus că a fost audiat ca martor… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial: Unii vor ca primarul sa pazeasca si bancile din parcuri!

Editorial: Unii vor ca primarul sa pazeasca si bancile din parcuri!

Delicatetea de a nu ne supara aproapele ne face uneori sa tacem pe principiul ce nu ne deranjeaza foarte tare nu exista. Manusile nu si au rostul insa in exemplele din viata noastra de zi cu zi. Da, astazi vreau sa reprosez ceva aproapelui meu. Ceva ce ma revolta, ceva… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

Publicat:
Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

and of gave assurances that his country will not endorse in the any kind of attacks on Romania.

official stated that Romania is seen by Hungary as a strategic partner and its goal is to build of a strategic relation and friendship between the two countries, because it's obvious that both states are confronted with similar challenges. He went on saying that both countries are put under pressure by foreign attacks, thus Hungary will not endorse in the any kind of attack on Romania.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Deputy PM Stanescu: EUSDR provides integrated framework for riparian countries in view of developing strategic approaches

17:16, 05.11.2018 - The European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) provides an integrated framework for riparian countries and regions, in view of developing some transnational strategic approaches, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu conveyed to the attendees of the EUSDR National Forum, through a message…

President Iohanis to present Romania's vision for EU future, on 23 October, in Strasbourg

15:48, 17.10.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis is due to participate on 23 September in Strasbourg, in the debate organised by the European Parliament on the future of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Iohannis will deliver an address regarding…

ForMin Melescanu: 'Romania's EU Council Presidency can become historic regarding negotiation with Western Balkan countries'

21:17, 09.10.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Meleșcanu stated on Tuesday in Timisoara that the European Union is currently at a key-moment in respect to the community space enlargement toward the countries of the Western Balkans and Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union can become historic and…

Romania to take over presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region on 1 November 2018

13:48, 09.10.2018 - Romania will take over the presidency of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region on 1 November 2018 for a period of one year, Doru Dorobantu, advisor with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), told a Monday's conference on this topic.  "We are in a special situation this year and…

Ana Birchall, Khalaf Khalafov talk about development of strategic partnership Romania-Azerbaijan

19:46, 04.09.2018 - Ana Birchall, Deputy Prime Minister for implementation of the strategic partnerships met on Tuesday with Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the two officials emphasising the desire to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially…

Romania - SUA. Ana Birchall: Am facut pași importanți pentru parteneriat

19:27, 31.08.2018 - Birchall a afirmat, la Scoala politica de vara a femeilor social-democrate, ca dialogul strategic "ajuta Romania sa continue sa fie un factor de stabilitate si de securitate in regiunea noastra". "Adevarul este ca in ultimele luni de zile am facut pasi extrem de importanti pentru aprofundarea…

MAEIE al Republicii Moldova s-a grabit sa dea raspuns MAE de la București

17:52, 29.08.2018 - CHIȘINAU, 29 aug – Sputnik. Ministerul Afacerilor Externe și Integrarii Europene (MAEIE) al Republicii Moldova a reacționat la incidentul de la hotarul moldo-român, în urma caruia ambasadorul țarii noastre la București a fost invitat la MAE român.  © Photo: Facebook /…

Andrew Noble: Lucram la noul parteneriat strategic intre Marea Britanie si Romania

11:58, 28.08.2018 - Ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucuresti, Andrew Noble, a declarat, marti, ca se lucreaza la noul parteneriat strategic intre tara sa si Romania, cel existent urmand sa fie ”imbunatatit si modernizat pentru preocuparile de astazi”, el referindu-se si la Brexit.


